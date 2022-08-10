Dylan Scott Shares Why He Keeps His Goals Written on His Phone Screen

Dylan Scott released his debut album 4 years ago, and last Friday he shared new music with his second album, Livin' My Best Life . He stopped by The Bobby Bones Show to talk about the project and perform a few of the new songs.

One of Scott's favorite songs on the project is called " Tough ," which is a song inspired by a father/son relationship. Two of the songs on the new project were co-written by other country artists. Scott has had the song " Amen To That " for over 3 years and it was co-written by Morgan Wallen . The title track " Livin' My Best Life " was co-written by Thomas Rhett , and is one of the songs Scott felt very true for his life since he's getting to live his best life currently.

Scott has been in Nashville for 10 years now pursuing his dreams. He's not stopping now, he told Bobby Bones that he likes to write the goals he has for himself on his phone lock screen. Since we are on our phones all the time, he says it's the best place to have goals written to keep them front of mind. One of the goals he has currently on his lock screen is to play arenas. He also has some goals written down that are related to his personal life. Scott and his wife have been together since they were 15-years-old, they met in 7th grade and started dating in high school. He shared that she's the best part about his life, and she will never give him a hard time about chasing his dreams or having to be on the road constantly. And while it's not a goal Scott has written down, he does really want to meet Tim McGraw . He is one of Scott's heroes and they grew up in the same area of Louisiana.

Watch Dylan Scott perform his new songs "New Truck," "Amen To That," and "Tough." He also performed his big hit "My Girl."