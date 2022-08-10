Read full article on original website
Related
Lassen County News
Judge seeks investigation into allegations into state actions in CCC case
Visiting Lassen County Superior Court Judge Robert Moody issued a minute order seeking the appointment of a special referee to investigate “whether a party engaged in improper conduct in the legislative process” regarding the city of Susanville’s lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Further the judge wants to investigate if the state has taken other steps to close the California Correctional Center in violation of a preemptory order issued in 2021 by Lassen County Superior Court Judge Mark Nareau.
susanvillestuff.com
US Marshals Arrest PA Murder Suspect in Downtown Susanville
US Marshals staked out a downtown motel Tuesday, arresting a Pennsylvania man facing homicide charges in connection with a May 29th shooting that occurred near Pottstown, PA. Marshals from the agency were set up near the Super 8 Motel, located at 2975 Johnstonville Road, and observed the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Tyshaun Harvey, walking into the Walgreens Parking lot across the intersection.
susanvillestuff.com
From the Files of the Lassen Historical Society: Susanville’s Railroad Era Part Two
Through ‘fits and starts’ and plenty of stops, 1912 offered an abundance of hope that a railroad was coming to Susanville. By June, thousands of workers were toiling to get the Fernley and Lassen rail line through town on its way to Westwood. Utah Construction Company crews began at Fernley, pushing northward, and another crew, under a subcontract held by James H. Maxey, worked to make the ‘cut’ through the Fred Cain property south of town.
Lassen County News
Traetz promoted to deputy sheriff
Correctional Deputy Jesse Traetz was promoted to the position of Deputy Sheriff today. Traetz has been assigned to the Lassen County Jail for the past 11 months and will now have a new opportunity to serve the people of Lassen County. Traetz is currently participating in our Field Training Program and is assigned to train with Deputy/Detective Scott Ducasse.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Aug. 1-4: Wildlife and wild people
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Aug 1-4, 2022. August 1. Fishing...
mynews4.com
Man shot by two Reno Police officers Monday was wielding knife, air-soft gun
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was shot by Reno Police following a disturbance call on the morning of August 8, prompting an ongoing investigation from the Sparks Police Department (SPD) and Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO). The Reno Police Department (RPD) responded to a...
susanvillestuff.com
Paul Veryl Langslet – July 22, 2022
Paul Veryl Langslet passed peacefully Friday morning (July 22, 2022) with Debbie Langslet, his best friend and wife of fifty years by his side. Rocky, as he was known by his friends and family, is survived by his wife, Debbie Langslet, oldest son, Jason, (Teresa) and grandson Brayden Langslet all of Susanville, CA. Youngest son, Jesse, (Jolynn) Langslet and Attalee & Weston all of Roseville, CA. He also leaves behind two brothers plus multiple nieces and nephews.
Plumas County News
CHP Quincy Office is seeking senior volunteers
The California Highway Patrol’s Quincy Office is looking for motivated citizens who want to give something back to their community as Senior Volunteers. Senior Volunteers are CHP employees who assist in both administrative and field capacities. The objectives of the CHP Senior Volunteer Program are: To assist the CHP in providing enhanced public service to the community, to provide an opportunity for senior citizens to make a definitive contribution toward improving public safety and service, and to instill among participating volunteers an understanding and appreciation of the justice system, human relations, and ethics in the field of law enforcement.
IN THIS ARTICLE
crimevoice.com
Man Arrested in Susanville for Trespassing
Originally Published by: Susanville Police Department Facebook Page:. “Friday, August 5th 2022, at about 04:40 AM, SPD Officers were dispatched to McDonald’s restaurant, located at 3000 Main Street in Susanville, CA for a reported vandalism in progress. Once on scene, SPD Officers and Deputies from the Lassen county Sheriff’s...
kunr.org
KUNR Today: Truckee teen missing after party in Tahoe, Reno Councilmember Neoma Jardon resigns
Teen girl missing after attending party in Lake Tahoe area. Authorities in Northern California are asking for the public's help in finding a 16-year-old girl who went missing after attending a party at a campground and may have been abducted. Kiely Rodni, of Truckee, was last seen Saturday near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee at a party attended by more than 100 minors and young adults, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said. Her phone has been out of service since the party, and her car, a 2013 silver Honda CRV, has not been found, the office said. Angela Musallam, a spokeswoman with the sheriff's office says the teen's disappearance is being treated as an abduction because officials have not been able to find her car.
susanvillestuff.com
Sheriff’s Update: Improvised Explosive Device Found in Johnstonville
A Cal-Trans road crew working near Johnstonville along Highway 395 came across a suspected explosive device Tuesday morning, prompting a response from the Washoe County Bomb Squad who used a robot to dismantle the homemade bomb. At around 9:30a.m., according to details released by the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office, the...
susanvillestuff.com
Homicide Charge for 19-Year-Old After Assault Victim Dies
A 19-year-old Susanville man was charged with a single count of homicide early Wednesday morning, after police say he assaulted a 56-year-old man who died from his wounds shortly after being transported to Banner Lassen Medical Center. Just before 3:00a.m., according to details released by the Susanville Police Department, Dispatch...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lassen County News
Robbins faces tough competition in California Wildlife Photo of the Year contest
All of us locals know Susanville’s Randy Robbins as a great photographer with two entries already accepted into the California Wildlife Photo of the Year contest — an event he has already won. According to a statement from the contest, “Yes, from sweet to fierce! The images present...
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Nevada Confirms One EIA Case
Nevada confirmed one EIA case recently. The Nevada Department of Agriculture reported a horse positive for equine infectious anemia during routine testing. The private facility where the horse resides is under official quarantine. Additionally, officials will test all the horses on the premises to prevent further spread. Importantly, officials recommend owners have any horses that attended an event in Washoe County in June 2022 tested for EIA.
WCSD Superintendent Susan Enfield addresses staffing shortage
Washoe County School District Superintendent Susan Enfield says she plans to prioritize building relationships and rapport with community members, staff and students in the coming months. It will be the first stage of Enfield's entry plan, which she revealed to the public and trustees during a school board meeting Tuesday afternoon. ...
indybay.org
Pups Confirmed in Two California Wolf Packs
“These furry little tykes are really something to celebrate,” said Amaroq Weiss, senior wolf advocate at the Center for Biological Diversity. “Wolves were absent from California for nearly a century, so having two packs with new pups for two years in a row is a conservation milestone. This confirms what the science has said all along: California is wolf country. Wolves belong here.”
Lassen County News
Suspicious package leads to evacuation, Highway 395 closure
Earlier this morning, Tuesday, Aug. 9, Caltrans workers discovered a “suspicious package in a ditch near Johnstonville Quality Foods,” according to the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. In response, the LCSO and the California Highway Patrol “blocked off” a section of Highway 395 between Johnstonville Road and the Susan River Fire Hall. Traffic was diverted and nearby businesses were evacuated.
susanvillestuff.com
Smith Properties Morning Weather Update for August 12, 2022
Good morning! Here is today’s weather forecast from the National Weather Service. Today: Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Tonight: Clear. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts...
susanvillestuff.com
Lassen Public Health Holding Back-to-School Immunization Fair
The Lassen County Public Health Department will be holding a Back-to-School Immunization Fair on Wednesday, August 24th. The Health Fair event, which is open to everyone, will feature popcorn, face painting, balloon animals and fun games. Immunizations will only be available for uninsured and Medi-Cal participants, while supplies last, at...
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: Highway 395 reopens after homemade explosive device found in a ditch
SUSANVILLE, Calif. — UPDATE, AUG. 9, 5:15 P.M.:. According to the Lassen County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), the suspicious package spotted by Caltrans workers near Highway 395 turned out to be a homemade explosive device. The Washoe County Consolidated Bomb Squad arrived on the scene at noon to assess the...
Comments / 0