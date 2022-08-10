The fact that a collision has taken place between the Settlers in Honey Lake Valley and the Washo Indians, is fully established. A committee from the Settlers appeared a day or two since, with a petition quite numerously signed, asking for aid from the Executive of California. But we do not see how the Executive can act in the premises, if Honey Lake, as claimed by some of these same petitioners, not long since, is without the limits of California. California can only interfere to protect her own citizens; those citizens may volunteer to assist their fellow men in distress.

