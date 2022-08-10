Read full article on original website
WCSD Superintendent Susan Enfield addresses staffing shortage
Washoe County School District Superintendent Susan Enfield says she plans to prioritize building relationships and rapport with community members, staff and students in the coming months. It will be the first stage of Enfield's entry plan, which she revealed to the public and trustees during a school board meeting Tuesday afternoon. ...
susanvillestuff.com
LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – August 11, 1857
The fact that a collision has taken place between the Settlers in Honey Lake Valley and the Washo Indians, is fully established. A committee from the Settlers appeared a day or two since, with a petition quite numerously signed, asking for aid from the Executive of California. But we do not see how the Executive can act in the premises, if Honey Lake, as claimed by some of these same petitioners, not long since, is without the limits of California. California can only interfere to protect her own citizens; those citizens may volunteer to assist their fellow men in distress.
susanvillestuff.com
Why We Love This Place Wednesdays: Susanville Summer Camps
I now know why my mother was so happy at the end of summer break. Not the relief from the heat… Not the beauty of fall, or crisp evenings and definitely not because she couldn’t wait for that first sip of a pumpkin spice latte. It was because...
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Nevada Confirms One EIA Case
Nevada confirmed one EIA case recently. The Nevada Department of Agriculture reported a horse positive for equine infectious anemia during routine testing. The private facility where the horse resides is under official quarantine. Additionally, officials will test all the horses on the premises to prevent further spread. Importantly, officials recommend owners have any horses that attended an event in Washoe County in June 2022 tested for EIA.
Lassen County News
Judge seeks investigation into allegations into state actions in CCC case
Visiting Lassen County Superior Court Judge Robert Moody issued a minute order seeking the appointment of a special referee to investigate “whether a party engaged in improper conduct in the legislative process” regarding the city of Susanville’s lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Further the judge wants to investigate if the state has taken other steps to close the California Correctional Center in violation of a preemptory order issued in 2021 by Lassen County Superior Court Judge Mark Nareau.
susanvillestuff.com
CASA Showing ‘Inside Out’ for Movie Night Fundraiser August 27th
Join the Court Appointed Special Advocates program at Lassen Family Services for a special fundraising showing of the Pixar film Inside Out at Lassen Community College. Movie Night will be held Saturday, August 27th at 8:00p.m., and admission and concessions will be by donation only. Don’t forget to bring your...
actionnewsnow.com
Forward spread of vegetation fire in Lassen County stopped
LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. 11:42 A.M. UPDATE - The forward progress of a 14-acre vegetation fire has been stopped in Lassen County, just east of Shasta County, according to CAL FIRE. CAL FIRE says the 3-8 Fire is off of Highway 299 and Big Valley Summit, just east of Pittville. The...
susanvillestuff.com
From the Files of the Lassen Historical Society: Susanville’s Railroad Era Part Two
Through ‘fits and starts’ and plenty of stops, 1912 offered an abundance of hope that a railroad was coming to Susanville. By June, thousands of workers were toiling to get the Fernley and Lassen rail line through town on its way to Westwood. Utah Construction Company crews began at Fernley, pushing northward, and another crew, under a subcontract held by James H. Maxey, worked to make the ‘cut’ through the Fred Cain property south of town.
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Aug. 1-4: Wildlife and wild people
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Aug 1-4, 2022. August 1. Fishing...
indybay.org
Pups Confirmed in Two California Wolf Packs
“These furry little tykes are really something to celebrate,” said Amaroq Weiss, senior wolf advocate at the Center for Biological Diversity. “Wolves were absent from California for nearly a century, so having two packs with new pups for two years in a row is a conservation milestone. This confirms what the science has said all along: California is wolf country. Wolves belong here.”
Lassen County News
Traetz promoted to deputy sheriff
Correctional Deputy Jesse Traetz was promoted to the position of Deputy Sheriff today. Traetz has been assigned to the Lassen County Jail for the past 11 months and will now have a new opportunity to serve the people of Lassen County. Traetz is currently participating in our Field Training Program and is assigned to train with Deputy/Detective Scott Ducasse.
susanvillestuff.com
Smith Properties Morning Weather Update for August 12, 2022
Good morning! Here is today’s weather forecast from the National Weather Service. Today: Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Tonight: Clear. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts...
2news.com
Washoe County Bomb Squad disarm, safely remove homemade bomb in Lassen County
The Washoe County Consolidated Bomb Squad safely disarmed and removed a homemade bomb in Lassen County Tuesday afternoon. On August 9, 2022, at approximately 09:33 a.m. while a Cal Trans road crew was working along Highway 395 East near Johnstonville Quality Foods, they found a suspicious package in a ditch.
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies: Suspicious package in Lassen County was a Improvised Explosive Device
LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. 3:22 P.M. UPDATE - The bomb squad was called to Lassen County to investigate a suspicious package found by Caltrans workers on Tuesday morning, according to the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office. Caltrans crews found the package in a ditch near Johnstonville Quality Foods. The Washoe County...
Lassen County News
Suspicious package leads to evacuation, Highway 395 closure
Earlier this morning, Tuesday, Aug. 9, Caltrans workers discovered a “suspicious package in a ditch near Johnstonville Quality Foods,” according to the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. In response, the LCSO and the California Highway Patrol “blocked off” a section of Highway 395 between Johnstonville Road and the Susan River Fire Hall. Traffic was diverted and nearby businesses were evacuated.
Oops: Toll Brothers sells more than 80 lots to Sparks homebuyer after copy-paste error
A Sparks homebuyer literally got more than she bargained for after ending up with a swath of house lots in a Toll Brothers subdivision — plus two common spaces — while buying a single-family home. Washoe County Assessor data showed that the buyer was originally purchasing a single-family home that was valued at...
susanvillestuff.com
US Marshals Arrest PA Murder Suspect in Downtown Susanville
US Marshals staked out a downtown motel Tuesday, arresting a Pennsylvania man facing homicide charges in connection with a May 29th shooting that occurred near Pottstown, PA. Marshals from the agency were set up near the Super 8 Motel, located at 2975 Johnstonville Road, and observed the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Tyshaun Harvey, walking into the Walgreens Parking lot across the intersection.
mynews4.com
Man shot by two Reno Police officers Monday was wielding knife, air-soft gun
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was shot by Reno Police following a disturbance call on the morning of August 8, prompting an ongoing investigation from the Sparks Police Department (SPD) and Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO). The Reno Police Department (RPD) responded to a...
crimevoice.com
Man Arrested in Susanville for Trespassing
Originally Published by: Susanville Police Department Facebook Page:. “Friday, August 5th 2022, at about 04:40 AM, SPD Officers were dispatched to McDonald’s restaurant, located at 3000 Main Street in Susanville, CA for a reported vandalism in progress. Once on scene, SPD Officers and Deputies from the Lassen county Sheriff’s...
Plumas County News
Single vehicle collision results in injuries to driver and passenger
The CHP responded to a solo vehicle collision with injuries that occurred on Genesee Road 1.3 miles west of Grizzly Road near Portola, on Aug. 6 at approximately 7:47 p.m. According to the CHP, Stefan Venne, 21, of Fairfax, CA was driving his 1984 Volkswagen Rabbit with an 18-year-old passenger Landon Watson, of La Jolla, CA.
