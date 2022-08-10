ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lassen County, CA

susanvillestuff.com

LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – August 11, 1857

The fact that a collision has taken place between the Settlers in Honey Lake Valley and the Washo Indians, is fully established. A committee from the Settlers appeared a day or two since, with a petition quite numerously signed, asking for aid from the Executive of California. But we do not see how the Executive can act in the premises, if Honey Lake, as claimed by some of these same petitioners, not long since, is without the limits of California. California can only interfere to protect her own citizens; those citizens may volunteer to assist their fellow men in distress.
SUSANVILLE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Why We Love This Place Wednesdays: Susanville Summer Camps

I now know why my mother was so happy at the end of summer break. Not the relief from the heat… Not the beauty of fall, or crisp evenings and definitely not because she couldn’t wait for that first sip of a pumpkin spice latte. It was because...
SUSANVILLE, CA
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Nevada Confirms One EIA Case

Nevada confirmed one EIA case recently. The Nevada Department of Agriculture reported a horse positive for equine infectious anemia during routine testing. The private facility where the horse resides is under official quarantine. Additionally, officials will test all the horses on the premises to prevent further spread. Importantly, officials recommend owners have any horses that attended an event in Washoe County in June 2022 tested for EIA.
NEVADA STATE
Lassen County News

Judge seeks investigation into allegations into state actions in CCC case

Visiting Lassen County Superior Court Judge Robert Moody issued a minute order seeking the appointment of a special referee to investigate “whether a party engaged in improper conduct in the legislative process” regarding the city of Susanville’s lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Further the judge wants to investigate if the state has taken other steps to close the California Correctional Center in violation of a preemptory order issued in 2021 by Lassen County Superior Court Judge Mark Nareau.
SUSANVILLE, CA
susanvillestuff.com

CASA Showing ‘Inside Out’ for Movie Night Fundraiser August 27th

Join the Court Appointed Special Advocates program at Lassen Family Services for a special fundraising showing of the Pixar film Inside Out at Lassen Community College. Movie Night will be held Saturday, August 27th at 8:00p.m., and admission and concessions will be by donation only. Don’t forget to bring your...
SUSANVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Forward spread of vegetation fire in Lassen County stopped

LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. 11:42 A.M. UPDATE - The forward progress of a 14-acre vegetation fire has been stopped in Lassen County, just east of Shasta County, according to CAL FIRE. CAL FIRE says the 3-8 Fire is off of Highway 299 and Big Valley Summit, just east of Pittville. The...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
susanvillestuff.com

From the Files of the Lassen Historical Society: Susanville’s Railroad Era Part Two

Through ‘fits and starts’ and plenty of stops, 1912 offered an abundance of hope that a railroad was coming to Susanville. By June, thousands of workers were toiling to get the Fernley and Lassen rail line through town on its way to Westwood. Utah Construction Company crews began at Fernley, pushing northward, and another crew, under a subcontract held by James H. Maxey, worked to make the ‘cut’ through the Fred Cain property south of town.
SUSANVILLE, CA
Plumas County News

Sheriff’s Blotter Aug. 1-4: Wildlife and wild people

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Aug 1-4, 2022. August 1. Fishing...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
indybay.org

Pups Confirmed in Two California Wolf Packs

“These furry little tykes are really something to celebrate,” said Amaroq Weiss, senior wolf advocate at the Center for Biological Diversity. “Wolves were absent from California for nearly a century, so having two packs with new pups for two years in a row is a conservation milestone. This confirms what the science has said all along: California is wolf country. Wolves belong here.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lassen County News

Traetz promoted to deputy sheriff

Correctional Deputy Jesse Traetz was promoted to the position of Deputy Sheriff today. Traetz has been assigned to the Lassen County Jail for the past 11 months and will now have a new opportunity to serve the people of Lassen County. Traetz is currently participating in our Field Training Program and is assigned to train with Deputy/Detective Scott Ducasse.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
susanvillestuff.com

Smith Properties Morning Weather Update for August 12, 2022

Good morning! Here is today’s weather forecast from the National Weather Service. Today: Sunny. Highs 83 to 93. Light winds becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Tonight: Clear. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts...
SUSANVILLE, CA
Lassen County News

Suspicious package leads to evacuation, Highway 395 closure

Earlier this morning, Tuesday, Aug. 9, Caltrans workers discovered a “suspicious package in a ditch near Johnstonville Quality Foods,” according to the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. In response, the LCSO and the California Highway Patrol “blocked off” a section of Highway 395 between Johnstonville Road and the Susan River Fire Hall. Traffic was diverted and nearby businesses were evacuated.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
susanvillestuff.com

US Marshals Arrest PA Murder Suspect in Downtown Susanville

US Marshals staked out a downtown motel Tuesday, arresting a Pennsylvania man facing homicide charges in connection with a May 29th shooting that occurred near Pottstown, PA. Marshals from the agency were set up near the Super 8 Motel, located at 2975 Johnstonville Road, and observed the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Tyshaun Harvey, walking into the Walgreens Parking lot across the intersection.
SUSANVILLE, CA
crimevoice.com

Man Arrested in Susanville for Trespassing

Originally Published by: Susanville Police Department Facebook Page:. “Friday, August 5th 2022, at about 04:40 AM, SPD Officers were dispatched to McDonald’s restaurant, located at 3000 Main Street in Susanville, CA for a reported vandalism in progress. Once on scene, SPD Officers and Deputies from the Lassen county Sheriff’s...
SUSANVILLE, CA
Plumas County News

Single vehicle collision results in injuries to driver and passenger

The CHP responded to a solo vehicle collision with injuries that occurred on Genesee Road 1.3 miles west of Grizzly Road near Portola, on Aug. 6 at approximately 7:47 p.m. According to the CHP, Stefan Venne, 21, of Fairfax, CA was driving his 1984 Volkswagen Rabbit with an 18-year-old passenger Landon Watson, of La Jolla, CA.
PORTOLA, CA

