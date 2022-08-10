President Biden to sign burn pit legislation with tie to Midstate solider

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, President Joe Biden is set to sign the PACT Act into law .

The Honoring Our PACT Act of 2022 will expand health care to millions of veterans exposed to toxic burn pits — a long-awaited venture with ties to a Midstate family.

Michelle Laird opened up her world to abc27, providing documents she said showed that her husband Scott was a victim of what she said many elected and Veteran’s Affairs officials were overlooking. He died of colon cancer in November of 2021.

His story is one of many, but it did get the attention of Pennsylvania Democratic Senator Bob Casey, who put a face and name to the issue.

“There was a great sense of relief and gratitude that this was finally done. I think that was widely shared,” said Casey.

With the passage of the PACT Act, service members will no longer have to prove that their cancer or other illness was caused by breathing in jet fuel or other toxins from burn pits to get help.

