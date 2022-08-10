Read full article on original website
Serena Williams burst into tears after losing her first match since announcing she would be retiring from tennis
Williams was beaten in straight sets by Switzerland's Belinda Bencic in the second round of the Canadian Open.
Serena Williams ‘evolving away from tennis’ and set to retire after US Open
Serena Williams has announced her upcoming retirement from tennis, saying that the “countdown has begun” on her illustrious career in the sport with the US Open later this month set to be her final tournament. In an interview with Vogue, the 23-time grand slam champion and one of the greatest players in the history of tennis said: “I have never liked the word retirement. It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me. Maybe the best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution. I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis, toward other things...
Tennis-Thinking too much about 24th Slam didn't help, says Serena
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Thinking too much about the elusive 24th Grand Slam title to equal Margaret Court's record did not help Serena Williams' quest, the American great admits as she prepares to hang up her racket after a sparkling career.
Serena Williams' other big legacy: diversity and inclusion
The tennis legend spoke with Insider about why it's so important that people pay attention to women and girls in sports.
Serena Williams is retiring. Her legendary career will have changed tennis forever, from increasing Black representation on the courts to equal pay.
"I'd like to think that thanks to opportunities afforded to me, women athletes feel that they can be themselves on the court," Williams wrote in an essay for Vogue.
Serena Williams altered the course of tennis and changed the game forever
The term “iconic” is overused. We’ve come to call every impressive play, each big game, and dozens of standout athletes “iconic.” It’s born from a desire to want our place in time and space to feel special and meaningful. However, when it comes to Serena Williams, we can push those caveats aside: there are no concerns of hyperbole — Serena is unquestionably one of biggest icons in sports history, and in the pantheon with the greatest athletes of all time.
Tennis-Reaction to Serena Williams announcing her retirement
Aug 10 (Reuters) - Following are reactions to Serena Williams announcing on Tuesday that she plans to retire from the sport following the U.S. Open:. "When Serena steps away from tennis, she will leave as the sport's greatest player. After a career that has inspired a new generation of players and fans, she will forever be known as a champion who won on the court and raised the global profile of the sport off of it."
