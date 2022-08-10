ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia Football: Ranking the Toughest Games on the Bulldogs' Schedule

Defending national champion Georgia prepares defense of its title, kicking off the 2022 season with a bang. An outstanding Week 1 matchup sets the scene for a series of high-profile matchups, including two in non-conference play against teams that reached their conference title games a season ago. In SEC play,...
Georgia man gored by buck in his backyard

A man spent eight hours in the emergency room after being gored by a buck in his backyard. Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division posted a video to their Facebook page showing the attack that happened in a Newton County neighborhood. Neighbors told the Georgia DNR that the...
CBS 46

More soundstages going up to meet demand of Georgia’s booming film industry

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More studio soundstages are going up across metro Atlanta to meet the demand of Georgia’s booming film industry. Frank Patterson is the president and CEO of Trilith Studios, currently the largest production facility in the state. Set across nearly 1,000 acres in Fayetteville, Trilith Studios can accommodate productions at any scale but most of their soundstages are designed for big productions.
wfxl.com

Biden-Harris Administration awards $49 M to support two transportation projects in Georgia

Today, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $49.9 million to support two projects in Georgia from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program to help move forward on projects that modernize roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports, and intermodal transportation and make our transportation systems safer, more accessible, more affordable, and more sustainable.
WGAU

Local briefs include more dynamite blasting on Athens’ east side

The dynamite blasting that began earlier this week is scheduled to resume this afternoon on Athens’ east side, with the rock blasting that is part of a road project along Lexington Road is set for 3 o’clock. It will take place on Lexington near Gaines School Road. More blasting is scheduled for Friday and City Hall says the work could continue into next week.
2 Fort Benning soldiers killed in north Georgia mountains

FORT BENNING, Ga. - Two soldiers out of Fort Benning have died after a weather-related incident on Yonah Mountain in north Georgia, Army officials said. A spokesperson for the U.S. Army said the two soldiers, who names have not yet been released, were part of the training program at the Maneuver Center of Excellence.
Georgia State University police officer accused of rape

BUFORD — A Georgia State University police officer has been charged with rape in Gwinnett County. Gwinnett County Police say 59-year-old Terry Payne, of Loganville, turned himself in at the Gwinnett Detention Center after being charged with one count each of rape, kidnapping, false imprisonment, and violation of oath of office.
UNG gets a new master’s degree program

There will be a new master’s degree program at the University of North Georgia: UNG says a Master of Science in spatial data and information sciences in fall of next year. The University of North Georgia will launch a Master of Science in spatial data and information sciences in fall 2023 through the Lewis F. Rogers Institute for Environmental and Spatial Analysis, pending Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges approval.
Classic City Classics: Spots that have drawn loyal Athens customers for decades

This classic lunch counter inside the neighborhood pharmacy offers homey favorites like grilled cheese, BLTs and hot dogs with plenty of toppings. Save room for a chocolate malt or an ice cream float and chat with the neighborhood regulars. DePalma’s Italian Cafe. Downtown, East Side, Timothy Road. What started...
WJCL

Update: Missing 11-year-old Georgia girl found safe

DORAVILLE, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Update 1:38 p.m.: She has been found safe. Initial report: Police in Georgia need your help in finding a missing 11-year-old girl. Karol Lopez was last seen Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. at an apartment building on N. DeKalb Drive just off...
