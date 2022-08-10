Read full article on original website
Brock Bowers still separating himself for Georgia football: ‘He kind of flipped the switch’
When you see Brock Bowers at practice, he doesn’t immediately stand out. That’s in part because of who else is in his position group. Darnell Washington is perhaps the biggest player on the team. Arik Gilbert isn’t much smaller and is a bit faster than the monument that is Washington.
Georgia Football: Ranking the Toughest Games on the Bulldogs' Schedule
Defending national champion Georgia prepares defense of its title, kicking off the 2022 season with a bang. An outstanding Week 1 matchup sets the scene for a series of high-profile matchups, including two in non-conference play against teams that reached their conference title games a season ago. In SEC play,...
Pepsi breaks ground on $260 million expansion in Georgia
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — On Wednesday, Pepsi Beverages of North America officially broke ground on a $260 million dollar expansion. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The expansion is part of its manufacturing facility here in Georgia. The facility is located in the city of...
Georgia man gored by buck in his backyard
A man spent eight hours in the emergency room after being gored by a buck in his backyard. Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Resources Division posted a video to their Facebook page showing the attack that happened in a Newton County neighborhood. Neighbors told the Georgia DNR that the...
More soundstages going up to meet demand of Georgia’s booming film industry
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More studio soundstages are going up across metro Atlanta to meet the demand of Georgia’s booming film industry. Frank Patterson is the president and CEO of Trilith Studios, currently the largest production facility in the state. Set across nearly 1,000 acres in Fayetteville, Trilith Studios can accommodate productions at any scale but most of their soundstages are designed for big productions.
Eight Students From White County Included In the Latest To Receive Degrees or Diplomas
(Clarkesville)– North Georgia Technical College (NGTC) recently awarded 138 students, including 8 from White County, with degrees or diplomas for the 2022 summer semester. These graduates will be eligible to participate in the next commencement ceremonies scheduled in December for the summer and fall semester graduates. Graduates include:. Banks...
Biden-Harris Administration awards $49 M to support two transportation projects in Georgia
Today, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $49.9 million to support two projects in Georgia from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program to help move forward on projects that modernize roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports, and intermodal transportation and make our transportation systems safer, more accessible, more affordable, and more sustainable.
Local briefs include more dynamite blasting on Athens’ east side
The dynamite blasting that began earlier this week is scheduled to resume this afternoon on Athens’ east side, with the rock blasting that is part of a road project along Lexington Road is set for 3 o’clock. It will take place on Lexington near Gaines School Road. More blasting is scheduled for Friday and City Hall says the work could continue into next week.
2 Fort Benning soldiers killed in north Georgia mountains
FORT BENNING, Ga. - Two soldiers out of Fort Benning have died after a weather-related incident on Yonah Mountain in north Georgia, Army officials said. A spokesperson for the U.S. Army said the two soldiers, who names have not yet been released, were part of the training program at the Maneuver Center of Excellence.
Georgia State University police officer accused of rape
BUFORD — A Georgia State University police officer has been charged with rape in Gwinnett County. Gwinnett County Police say 59-year-old Terry Payne, of Loganville, turned himself in at the Gwinnett Detention Center after being charged with one count each of rape, kidnapping, false imprisonment, and violation of oath of office.
2 Fort Benning soldiers killed, 3 more injured in weather-related incident
WHITE COUNTY, Ga — Two Georgia soldiers have died after a weather-related incident in north Georgia. The U.S. Army said it happened at north Georgia’s Yonah Mountain. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The soldiers were stationed at Fort Benning near Columbus. The Maneuver...
NEWS BRIEF: Athens-Clarke County officials reduce minor marijuana possession penalties
Commissioners for Athens-Clarke County approved legislation last week to eliminate criminal penalties for the possession of up to one ounce of cannabis, Norml has announced. Under the newly approved local ordinance, minor marijuana possession cases will receive no more than a $35 fine. Georgia, which has the fifth highest marijuana...
Wilkes County farm fine points to complaints on farm-sprayed waste
Georgia Environmental Protection Division fined McAvoy Farms, also known as Mar Leta Farms, $5,000 after nearly 1,700 fish died in the Little River in Wilkes County on June 16.
UNG gets a new master’s degree program
There will be a new master’s degree program at the University of North Georgia: UNG says a Master of Science in spatial data and information sciences in fall of next year. The University of North Georgia will launch a Master of Science in spatial data and information sciences in fall 2023 through the Lewis F. Rogers Institute for Environmental and Spatial Analysis, pending Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges approval.
Local authorities arrest six from metro Atlanta for vehicle theft, entering autos
Hall County deputies arrested six people from metro Atlanta in connection with vehicle thefts and a series of entering autos in the Oakwood area. Three of those arrested are juveniles, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office says. Just before 4 a.m. Wednesday, August 10, deputies responded to Interstate 985 near...
Classic City Classics: Spots that have drawn loyal Athens customers for decades
This classic lunch counter inside the neighborhood pharmacy offers homey favorites like grilled cheese, BLTs and hot dogs with plenty of toppings. Save room for a chocolate malt or an ice cream float and chat with the neighborhood regulars. DePalma’s Italian Cafe. Downtown, East Side, Timothy Road. What started...
Scam Alert: Pine straw scammers reported throughout Georgia
Earlier this year, we alerted you to a pine straw scam in Putnam County. However, this scam is does not appear to be isolated to one area of the state and has been reported from metro Atlanta to Albany. The Scam: The scammers come up to your door and offer...
Update: Missing 11-year-old Georgia girl found safe
DORAVILLE, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Update 1:38 p.m.: She has been found safe. Initial report: Police in Georgia need your help in finding a missing 11-year-old girl. Karol Lopez was last seen Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. at an apartment building on N. DeKalb Drive just off...
NE Ga police blotter: burglary arrest in Elberton, school bus accident in Gainesville
A man from Stephens County is booked into the Elbert County jail on burglary charges: suspect Jordan Collins is 33 years old, from Martin. There were no injuries in what is described as a Wednesday afternoon fender bender in Gainesville: a Hall County school bus hit a parked car. A handful of students from an elementary school were on the bus, but none were hurt.
Fulton students and Alpharetta’s speed cameras start back Monday
ALPHARETTA — Classes begin for Fulton County Schools on Monday, August 8. In Alpharetta, that means speed zone cameras will be active around schools once again. Alpharetta officials are reminding motorists that the city uses cameras to enforce speed limits in school zones and improve safety for students. Cameras...
