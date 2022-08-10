ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell, IN

vincennespbs.org

VU pays homage to former mayor

A new historical marker at Kimmell Park will honor the park’s namesake. During the Great Depression, Vincennes Mayor Joseph Kimmell procured WPA funds to construct Kimmell Park near Vincennes University. In 2015, the city transferred ownership to the university. Three million dollars in improvements soon followed. To pay homage...
VINCENNES, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Nick W. Pace

Nick W. Pace, 70, of Bedford, passed away at 5:00 a.m., on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at his residence. Born February 25, 1952, in Bedford, he was the son of Virgil “Cotton” and Mary (Sipes) Pace. He married Shirley Brashear on August 23, 1985, and she survives. He was a graduate of Shawswick High School with the class of 1970.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Krystal Shelter files for Mitchell Community Schools Board District 2 seat

BEDFORD – Krystal Shelter has filed for the Mitchell Community Schools Board seat. She will face off against incumbent Chris Shaw, who has served as the president of the school board of trustees. Four people have filed for the North Lawrence Community School Board of Trustees. North Lawrence Community...
MITCHELL, IN
953wiki.com

Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin is the Indiana Sheriff of the Year for 2022 AGAIN

First Sheriff to receive this honor three years in a row. Scott County-On 8-10-2022, the Indiana Sheriffs' Association (ISA) awarded Scott County Sheriff Jerry Goodin the Indiana Sheriff of the Year for 2022, receiving the prestigious honor for the third year in a row. Sheriff Goodin was honored last night at the annual ISA Conference President's Dinner held in French Lick, Indiana having received the award for the third time in a row. The award is presented annually by the ISA based upon the following criteria..."This award is to be given annually to a Sheriff who has performed the duties of his or her office in the highest professional manner as well as to enhance the Office of Sheriff. This award is intended to recognize a Sheriff who has shown unusual initiative and imagination in the performance of his or her duty". Sheriff Goodin became the Sheriff of Scott County and was selected by the ISA for this award immediately following his first year in office in 2020. In 2021 the ISA selected all 92 Sheriffs for this award based on the response by all to the COVID-19 crisis and the unthinkable impact it had across the state. This year, Sheriff Goodin was again selected outright by the ISA committee as the Sheriff of the year for 2022, a "triple-crown success" if you will. The Sheriff is one (1) of 92 Sheriffs considered for the award by the committee...having been selected outright twice in their first term as Sheriff, according to Laura Vest of the ISA, is unheard of. Sheriff Goodin humbly provided the following comment..."I am the luckiest man alive...doing a job I love in service to my community is a gift that I will never take for granted. With our community-oriented policing, the Scott County Sheriff's Office is 23,900 members strong...together, we are all "Sheriff of the Year". The Executive Director of the Indiana Sheriff's Association, retired Sheriff Stephen Luce of Knox County, said it best..."with the current crime rates plummeting in Scott County, receiving a safe community award from Crime Stoppers, and being a model community-oriented policing community along with the Scott County jail being termed a "model jail for other jails to copy", Sheriff Goodin has set a gold standard for other Sheriff's Offices in Indiana to follow".
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

City of Bloomington Black y Brown Arts Festival Seeks Artists

BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington encourages local artists of color to apply for participation in the Fourth Annual Bloomington Black y Brown Arts Festival (BBBAF), taking place Saturday, September 10, at the Switchyard Park Pavilion, with the performance stage beginning at 1 p.m. The festival seeks to raise...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Rebecca Mitchell Treece

Rebecca Mitchell Treece, 56, of Bedford passed away at her home on Friday, July 15, 2022. She was born in Bedford to John Hopper and Doris Sears. She is survived by her children, Ian Borders of Avoca, Ethan Borders of Bedford, and Autumn Borders of Bedford. Cremation with no services...
BEDFORD, IN
WTHI

New brunch spot opens its doors in Clay County

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - A new restaurant is opening its doors for the Wabash Valley to enjoy!. It's called "The Spot" and it's located in Brazil, Indiana. It's one of the only brunch spots in Clay County. Everything here is made from scratch. You can find all of the classics...
CLAY COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Daviess Community Hospital hosting Basic Essentials Donation Drive

DAVIESS CO. – The Daviess Community Hospital is hosting a Basic Essentials Donation Drive. The hospital is collecting clean or new sheets and towels for those in need throughout the community. All personal hygiene items are also being collected. Donations will be accepted starting now through September 15th. There...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Timothy Wayne Clements

Timothy Wayne Clements, 73 of Bedford passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 1:00 a.m. at his home. He was born in Bedford on July 26, 1949, to Charles and Nila (McFadden) Clements. Tim was a retired construction worker. Survivors include his daughter, Missy Stogsdill of Bedford, and two...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Jackson County Chamber of Commerce hosting candidate debate

SEYMOUR – The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a candidate debate between statehouse candidates, before the November general election. The event is free and you are invited. Incumbent State Rep. Jim Lucas, a Republican, and his challenger Democrat Chad Harmon have agreed to participate in the...
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Priscilla June Briscoe

Priscilla June Briscoe, 89, of Bloomington, passed away Monday, August 8, 2022, at Indiana University Health Bloomington Hospital. Born July 30, 1933, in Mitchell, she was the daughter of Earl Franklin and Margaret “Maggie” Jewell (Beasley) Tirey. June married Robert Lee Briscoe on July 23, 1952, and he survives.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Obituary: Donald E. Harrell

Donald E. Harrell, 94, of Bedford, passed away at 7:08 a.m. on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at IU Health Bedford Hospital. Born January 7, 1928, in Bedford, he was the son of Hanford and Wilma A. (Glover) Harrell. He retired as a plumber from Triangle & Leahy of Bedford. He was proud to serve his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: August 11, 2022

11:46 p.m. Shawn Dearborn, 44, Bedford, wanted on a warrant for failure to appear, driving while driver’s license suspended with a prior conviction. 11:46 p.m. Brandon Ashley, 37, Michigan City, possession of meth. Incidents – August 11. 12:02 a.m. Agency assist at O and 16th streets. 1:59 a.m....
BEDFORD, IN

