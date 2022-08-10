ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Projecting Penn State’s starting lineup on offense; Lions have a trend of de-commitments in ‘23 recruiting class, and more

By Dustin Hockensmith
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Son Of NFL Legend Ray Lewis Has Entered Plea Deal

Rahsaan Lewis, the son of legendary Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, entered a plea deal for his DUI arrest this past March. Lewis pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in court. Per Jon Hale of Kentucky.com, Lewis was arrested after he was stopped while driving in downtown Lexington. He...
LEXINGTON, KY
ClutchPoints

4-star Tomarrion Parker makes shocking Penn State football decision amid Alabama, Georgia interest

Penn State football has been very successful on the recruiting trail when it comes to their 2023 class, as they’ve reeled in one of the better marks in the nation from 247 Sports. Well, that class took a hit on Tuesday. 4-star edge rusher Tomarrion Parker announced that he was decommitting from the Nittany Lions, […] The post 4-star Tomarrion Parker makes shocking Penn State football decision amid Alabama, Georgia interest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State College, PA
College Sports
City
State College, PA
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State College, PA
Football
Larry Brown Sports

XFL signs former All-Pro NFL player

Marquette King will be returning to professional football in 2023. The former star NFL punter announced on Twitter Tuesday that he accepted an invitation to join the 2023 XFL Draft Player Pool. King’s tweet included a video of what appeared to be an email from XFL president Russ Brandon thanking...
NFL
The Blade

'His first interest is athletes': Lynn Groll and the sudden rise of a Northwest Ohio high school football magazine

At first glance it looks indistinguishable from any other football preview magazine — eye-catchingly colorful, undeniably glossy, and absolutely jam-packed with information. Opening it up, however, reveals a different cast of characters than late summer’s usual Athlon Sports or Phil Steele fare. Instead of the Browns and Lions, readers get Bryan and Leipsic; instead of Ohio State and Michigan, Otsego and Maumee. This is Black Swamp Football, a pet project of Napoleon resident Lynn Groll that has grown into something of a regional phenomenon in its fourth year of existence. Its presence in businesses throughout Northwest Ohio is considerable – 32 locations in 25 area towns, all proudly pinned on Groll’s Twitter account. In addition to the print product and Groll’s 2,700-strong Twitter following, the magazine boasts a website, a podcast, a gamecast, and official merchandise. “My goal would be to have a magazine for the whole state of Ohio at some point,” Groll said. “That’s big, big, big picture. There’s one in Texas, there’s some other states that have something like this, but that would be my big goal.”
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#Penn State Football#Recruiting#College Football#American Football#Thomas Lsb Al Com
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State lands commitment from 2023 4-star WR out of Virginia

Shortly after losing a commitment from 4-star EDGE Tomarrion Parker, Penn State fans got some good news on Wednesday. Carmelo Taylor committed to the Nittany Lions from his Instagram account per Max Ralph of the Daily Collegian. Taylor is 4-star WR from the 2023 class out of Roanoke, Virginia per...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida looking to get in the race for this 2024 4-star OT

As Florida’s recruiting class of 2023 continues to fill up with commitments, the attention is slowly shifting more toward those targets in the class of 2024. One of those targets receiving increased attention from the Gators in recent weeks is Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California) offensive tackle Brandon Baker, who picked up an offer from the orange and blue on Wednesday.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Maryland football adds some beef with new commitment

Needing some beef to add to the speed in its recruiting class, Maryland football added some on Thursday, when defensive tackle Lavon Johnson announced his commitment to the Terps. Johnson, a 6-foot-4, 320-pound defensive tackle at Central Catholic in Allentown, Pa., chose Maryland over offers from Baylor, Indiana, Marshall and others.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State scores four-star wide receiver commitment for Class of 2023

What better way to rebound from losing a four-star recruit than by adding another? Penn State did just that on Wednesday with a commitment from four-star wide receiver Carmelo Taylor, from Virginia. Taylor announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions with a post on his Instagram account. Taylor ultimately chose Penn State over South Carolina, which had been predicted as the favorite according to the 247Sports crystal ball predictions in recent weeks. Virginia Tech was the other top school in the running, but James Franklin managed to win a recruiting battle against his former assistant and new Virginia Tech head coach...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Michigan State 2024 WR commit Nick Marsh's player rating increased in 247Sports rankings update

Michigan State got off to its earliest start in a recruiting cycle in the Mel Tucker era last month when four-star in-state receiver Nick Marsh became the Spartans’ first class of 2024 commitment. Seventeen months ahead of his first opportunity to sign a national letter of intent, Marsh closed down his recruitment to commit to Tucker, receivers coach Courtney Hawkins and the Spartans.
EAST LANSING, MI
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
175K+
Followers
72K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy