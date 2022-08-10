Projecting Penn State’s starting lineup on offense; Lions have a trend of de-commitments in ‘23 recruiting class, and more

Read full article on original website
Son Of NFL Legend Ray Lewis Has Entered Plea Deal
Rahsaan Lewis, the son of legendary Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, entered a plea deal for his DUI arrest this past March. Lewis pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in court. Per Jon Hale of Kentucky.com, Lewis was arrested after he was stopped while driving in downtown Lexington. He...
4-star Tomarrion Parker makes shocking Penn State football decision amid Alabama, Georgia interest
Penn State football has been very successful on the recruiting trail when it comes to their 2023 class, as they’ve reeled in one of the better marks in the nation from 247 Sports. Well, that class took a hit on Tuesday. 4-star edge rusher Tomarrion Parker announced that he was decommitting from the Nittany Lions, […] The post 4-star Tomarrion Parker makes shocking Penn State football decision amid Alabama, Georgia interest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Hear From Jim Knowles, LBs Following Ohio State's Fifth Practice Of Fall Camp
The Buckeyes expect to have a top-five defense under Knowles, and that starts with the linebackers.
Virginia Introduces New Cavalier on Horseback
Kim Kirschnick will pass the torch to Julie Caruccio, who will ride horseback to lead the Cavaliers onto the field this season at Scott Stadium
XFL signs former All-Pro NFL player
Marquette King will be returning to professional football in 2023. The former star NFL punter announced on Twitter Tuesday that he accepted an invitation to join the 2023 XFL Draft Player Pool. King’s tweet included a video of what appeared to be an email from XFL president Russ Brandon thanking...
Two Penn State Line Prospects Land in the SI99
J'ven Williams and Alex Birchmeier rank among the top players in the 2023 recruiting class.
'His first interest is athletes': Lynn Groll and the sudden rise of a Northwest Ohio high school football magazine
At first glance it looks indistinguishable from any other football preview magazine — eye-catchingly colorful, undeniably glossy, and absolutely jam-packed with information. Opening it up, however, reveals a different cast of characters than late summer’s usual Athlon Sports or Phil Steele fare. Instead of the Browns and Lions, readers get Bryan and Leipsic; instead of Ohio State and Michigan, Otsego and Maumee. This is Black Swamp Football, a pet project of Napoleon resident Lynn Groll that has grown into something of a regional phenomenon in its fourth year of existence. Its presence in businesses throughout Northwest Ohio is considerable – 32 locations in 25 area towns, all proudly pinned on Groll’s Twitter account. In addition to the print product and Groll’s 2,700-strong Twitter following, the magazine boasts a website, a podcast, a gamecast, and official merchandise. “My goal would be to have a magazine for the whole state of Ohio at some point,” Groll said. “That’s big, big, big picture. There’s one in Texas, there’s some other states that have something like this, but that would be my big goal.”
Alex Erby has just about every Steel-High passing record there is. All he wants now is a couple more state titles
Before Alex Erby left Cumberland Valley High School following PennLive’s Mid-Penn Media Day in early August, the Steel-High star made sure to get out on the Eagles’ fresh turf and take a look around. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Watch UCLA Frosh Amari Bailey Flash Talent at Drew League Game
UCLA five-star freshman Amari Bailey took some time off from UCLA workouts to play in the long-time classic Los Angeles summer league, the Drew League. In one clip, he takes former USC Trojan and Cleveland Cavalier draftee Isaiah Mobley off the dribble. We've heard reports that Bailey has looked very...
Penn State lands commitment from 2023 4-star WR out of Virginia
Shortly after losing a commitment from 4-star EDGE Tomarrion Parker, Penn State fans got some good news on Wednesday. Carmelo Taylor committed to the Nittany Lions from his Instagram account per Max Ralph of the Daily Collegian. Taylor is 4-star WR from the 2023 class out of Roanoke, Virginia per...
Florida looking to get in the race for this 2024 4-star OT
As Florida’s recruiting class of 2023 continues to fill up with commitments, the attention is slowly shifting more toward those targets in the class of 2024. One of those targets receiving increased attention from the Gators in recent weeks is Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California) offensive tackle Brandon Baker, who picked up an offer from the orange and blue on Wednesday.
Maryland football adds some beef with new commitment
Needing some beef to add to the speed in its recruiting class, Maryland football added some on Thursday, when defensive tackle Lavon Johnson announced his commitment to the Terps. Johnson, a 6-foot-4, 320-pound defensive tackle at Central Catholic in Allentown, Pa., chose Maryland over offers from Baylor, Indiana, Marshall and others.
This or That? Mid-Penn field hockey players challenged in game of choice at PennLive Media Day: video
PennLive media day sponsored by Renewal by Andersen of Central Pa. and Members1st, took place at Cumberland Valley High School this year in an all-day event, welcoming several teams throughout the Commonwealth.
Hollidaysburg to play for Little League Mid-Atlantic Region title; Friday game on ESPN
Pennsylvania Little League champion Hollidaysburg has advanced to the Mid-Atlantic Region final after dropping Northwest Washington LL 13-0 Thursday. Chase Link and Jackson Boob belted home runs and Caleb Detrick went 2-for-2 with three RBIs vs. the Washington D.C. franchise that managed a single hit off pitchers Brody Dull and Link in the four-inning game.
Penn State scores four-star wide receiver commitment for Class of 2023
What better way to rebound from losing a four-star recruit than by adding another? Penn State did just that on Wednesday with a commitment from four-star wide receiver Carmelo Taylor, from Virginia. Taylor announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions with a post on his Instagram account. Taylor ultimately chose Penn State over South Carolina, which had been predicted as the favorite according to the 247Sports crystal ball predictions in recent weeks. Virginia Tech was the other top school in the running, but James Franklin managed to win a recruiting battle against his former assistant and new Virginia Tech head coach...
Michigan State 2024 WR commit Nick Marsh's player rating increased in 247Sports rankings update
Michigan State got off to its earliest start in a recruiting cycle in the Mel Tucker era last month when four-star in-state receiver Nick Marsh became the Spartans’ first class of 2024 commitment. Seventeen months ahead of his first opportunity to sign a national letter of intent, Marsh closed down his recruitment to commit to Tucker, receivers coach Courtney Hawkins and the Spartans.
