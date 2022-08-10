Read full article on original website
Costly Mistakes People Make While Grocery Shopping
If you want to save money on your food expenses, you're better off preparing meals at home rather than dining out. But even if you're buying most of your food at the grocery store, there's a good...
Online Shopping’s High Price Streak Has Finally Ended
Online prices declined for the first time since 2020 in July as pandemic demand begins to cool. Prices fell by 1% year-over-year and by 2% on a month-over-month basis, according to a report released...
U.S. Stocks Close Near Session Highs
U.S. stocks closed near session highs on Friday, marking the fourth straight positive week for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, as investors continued to monitor positive inflation-related data released this week. For the week, the S&P 500 added 3.25%, the Dow rose 2.92%, and the Nasdaq gained 3.08%. Angelo Kourkafas, an Investment Strategist at Edward Jones, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
Whole Foods' Checkout System Is About To Make An Unusual Change
There's no arguing that Amazon has been an innovator in the shopping space. As Speaking Human reported, it has literally changed the world with its new concepts from Prime, a service that offers the opportunity to pay a small, yearly subscription fee for the option of "fast and free" shipping, to Dash Buttons which allow people to order products they commonly want without even needing to open a browser. And that's not all. Amazon stepped up in-store shopping when they opened Amazon Go stores, a concept in which shoppers with an Amazon account can get what they need without even having to stop and pay on the way out.
TechCrunch
The grocery industry’s shopping list: Inventory management, frictionless checkout, computer vision
The good news for the grocery industry is that technology advancements in recent years, particularly in the area of computer vision, are giving startups a shot at providing grocery stores with e-commerce-like features in a brick-and-mortar setting. And venture capital is here for it. Investors say computer vision, along with...
Pledge to Promote Black-Owned Businesses Generates Profits for Businesses
Fifteen Percent Pledge - a non-profit that asks retailers to reserve 15 percent of their shelf space for black-owned businesses - says it has partnered with 29 major retailers since it was first founded in May 2020. Cheddar News speaks with LaToya Williams-Belfort, Executive Director at Fifteen Percent Pledge, who explains how fighting systemic racism in the retail space can also bring profits for businesses.
Amazon vs Walmart Weekly: Delivery Takes Center Stage in Omnichannel Retail Fight
The week started with a simple blog post from Amazon. “Get Same-Day Delivery from your favorite retail stores,” the eCommerce giant said in a blog post, as it outlined its latest effort to get more in-stock goods, from more stores, into the hands of more people. On its own,...
African e-commerce firm Jumia says it is past peak losses, shares jump
Aug 10 (Reuters) - African e-commerce firm Jumia Technologies said on Wednesday it was past peak losses and would focus on promotions, marketing and cost cutting in its quest towards profitability, driving its shares up 16% despite a wider quarterly loss.
Report: Amazon to Expand Palm-Print Payment Tech to 65 Whole Foods Stores
Continuing its efforts to remake the in-store shopping experience, Amazon is reportedly making a big addition to the number of locations using its Amazon One technology that lets customers pay by scanning their palms. The company is said to be deploying Amazon One at another 65 Whole Foods stores in...
FOXBusiness
Amazon, Walmart, Target among companies offering ways to save on groceries
Surging food prices is the one thing consumers can't avoid. The price of food has outpaced the overall Consumer Price Index (CPI), surging over 10% in June, creating enormous pressure on cash-strapped shoppers. According to the CPI, the cost of food at home, or groceries, rose over 12% in June compared to a year ago.
Peloton is cutting jobs, closing stores and hiking prices
Peloton is slashing jobs again, and this time it's also hiking prices on some of its products.
Kohl's Looks to Outpace Surge in Same Day Delivery With Expanded Self-Pickup
It’s never too early for the holiday shopping music to start with a possible recession in the air, so Kohl’s is joining the fray of in-store pickup innovation with a new service of its own as mammoth competitors Amazon and Walmart slug it out over the same turf.
Poshmark Q2 Sees Record Users, as Value-Conscious, Premium Buyers Clean Out Closets
Social commerce marketplace Poshmark said growing demand from budget-minded consumers at both ends of the economic spectrum drove a 14% increase in its customer base last quarter to a record 8 million active users. At the same time, the 11-year-old California-based platform, that sells both new and used products ranging...
Read the memo Peloton CEO Barry McCarthy sent to employees announcing job cuts, price hikes, and store closures
Peloton CEO Barry McCarthy told staff Friday the company would eliminate 800 more jobs, close many of its retail showrooms, and raise its bike prices.
CNBC
Clothing subscriptions like Stitch Fix were once hot – but now might be the victims of ‘box fatigue’
Retailers rushed to enter the subscription space, curating boxes of clothing and other items. But consumers are showing signs they're no longer interested. Trunk Club, which was acquired by Nordstrom for an undisclosed amount in 2014, no longer exists. Stitch Fix, launched in San Francisco in 2011, is struggling to...
You Can Now Choose Same-Day, In-Store Pick Up for Your Online Orders at All Kohl’s Locations
Click here to read the full article. Kohl’s has expanded its self-pickup service to all stores in the U.S. The retailer announced the move today, which comes in time for back-to-school and holiday shopping. Shoppers who select “In-Store Pickup” on Kohls.com for their online order will receive a “Ready for Pickup” email that will specify if the order will be found in the designated Self-Pickup area. Customers will then be directed to the area within the store for a quick email-guided pickup process. According to the company, 80% of Americans live within 15 miles of a Kohl’s store. There’s more than 1,100...
