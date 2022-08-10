ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Stocks Close Near Session Highs

U.S. stocks closed near session highs on Friday, marking the fourth straight positive week for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, as investors continued to monitor positive inflation-related data released this week. For the week, the S&P 500 added 3.25%, the Dow rose 2.92%, and the Nasdaq gained 3.08%. Angelo Kourkafas, an Investment Strategist at Edward Jones, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
Mashed

Whole Foods' Checkout System Is About To Make An Unusual Change

There's no arguing that Amazon has been an innovator in the shopping space. As Speaking Human reported, it has literally changed the world with its new concepts from Prime, a service that offers the opportunity to pay a small, yearly subscription fee for the option of "fast and free" shipping, to Dash Buttons which allow people to order products they commonly want without even needing to open a browser. And that's not all. Amazon stepped up in-store shopping when they opened Amazon Go stores, a concept in which shoppers with an Amazon account can get what they need without even having to stop and pay on the way out.
Cheddar News

Pledge to Promote Black-Owned Businesses Generates Profits for Businesses

Fifteen Percent Pledge - a non-profit that asks retailers to reserve 15 percent of their shelf space for black-owned businesses - says it has partnered with 29 major retailers since it was first founded in May 2020. Cheddar News speaks with LaToya Williams-Belfort, Executive Director at Fifteen Percent Pledge, who explains how fighting systemic racism in the retail space can also bring profits for businesses.
FOXBusiness

Amazon, Walmart, Target among companies offering ways to save on groceries

Surging food prices is the one thing consumers can't avoid. The price of food has outpaced the overall Consumer Price Index (CPI), surging over 10% in June, creating enormous pressure on cash-strapped shoppers. According to the CPI, the cost of food at home, or groceries, rose over 12% in June compared to a year ago.
Footwear News

You Can Now Choose Same-Day, In-Store Pick Up for Your Online Orders at All Kohl’s Locations

Click here to read the full article. Kohl’s has expanded its self-pickup service to all stores in the U.S. The retailer announced the move today, which comes in time for back-to-school and holiday shopping. Shoppers who select “In-Store Pickup” on Kohls.com for their online order will receive a “Ready for Pickup” email that will specify if the order will be found in the designated Self-Pickup area. Customers will then be directed to the area within the store for a quick email-guided pickup process. According to the company, 80% of Americans live within 15 miles of a Kohl’s store. There’s more than 1,100...
