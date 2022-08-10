Based on Omar Khan's comments; recent precedent, Diontae Johnson's contract may be based with long-term future in mind

Read full article on original website
Rapoport on Roquan Smith contract: 'It's way backloaded'
Another day and no contract news from Roquan Smith's end. The Bears caught themselves in a mess when the linebacker announced his official request to be traded from the team. The team seemingly countered by removing him from the PUP list (physically unable to perform), allowing the opportunity for the organization to fine him for not participating in practice.
Antonio Brown Names ‘Biggest Regret’ From His NFL Career
The seven-time Pro Bowler says he is going to miss playing in live games.
NFL World Reacts To Bears, Steelers Trade Idea
Roquan Smith sent the Chicago Bears into disarray by publicly requesting a trade Tuesday morning. The star linebacker shared a statement to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport claiming the front office "doesn't value me here." He asked for a one-way ticket out of Chicago entering the final year of his contract.
Chicago Bears must find a way to re-sign Roquan Smith
EDITOR'S NOTE: In "Bucky's Blueprint," Bucky Brooks, a former NFL player, scout and executive, pulls back the curtain on front offices around the league to reveal how teams evaluate players and build rosters and franchises. Perhaps this is the season for every blue-chip player in the league to request a...
Steelers Waived A Wide Receiver On Thursday
The Pittsburgh Steelers made a couple of roster decisions this Thursday afternoon. The AFC North franchise has waived a wide receiver to make room for another player at the same position. Pittsburgh has waived second-year wide receiver Javon McKinley. The former Notre Dame wide receiver signed with the Steelers just...
Report: Steelers’ Johnson Being Sued for No-Showing Youth Camp
FlexWork Sports Management LLC claims that the receiver’s no-show to the camp subjected the company to “significant damages.”
The bonkers contract Roquan Smith is seeking amid trade request from Bears
Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith has reportedly asked the team to be traded. He cited the fact that he believes the Bears organization does not value his merit and what he does for the team. According to NFL Network Insider via 670 The Score’s Danny Perkins, Smith is looking to set the market for linebackers […] The post The bonkers contract Roquan Smith is seeking amid trade request from Bears appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL World Reacts To Mike Tomlin's Quarterback Decision
The Pittsburgh Steelers haven't officially named their starting quarterback for Week 1, but Mike Tomlin has announced a starter for their preseason opener. Speaking to reporters on Thursday morning, Tomlin revealed that Mitch Trubisky will start this Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks. The Steelers signed Trubisky to a two-year, $14.2...
Steelers WR Diontae Johnson sued for allegedly not attending camp
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson had a lawsuit filed against him recently. Not a welcome distraction during training camp for the fourth-year veteran. FlexWork Sports Management LLC, a sports management company, filed a federal lawsuit against Johnson. They allege Johnson violated his contract by missing out at a May youth football camp, per multiple reports.
Bears advised to add T.Y. Hilton to bolster feeble WR room
The Chicago Bears are dealing with a rash of injuries all over the field and could use more help in free agency. The wide receiver room, probably more than any other group, seems to be fairing the worst. Bears released information on N’Keal Harry Thursday that the wide receiver would...
Browns Nation News And Notes (8/12/22)
It is Friday, August 12, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns have their first preseason game tonight against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Symbolic of the offseason, the game is not the top story. What happens if Deshaun Watson‘s suspension is lengthened by Peter Harvey is the lead story in the Friday edition...
