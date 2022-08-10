Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Doggy daycare District Dogs flooded in Northeast
WASHINGTON - A doggy daycare and grooming business in Northeast is drying out after severe flooding Wednesday. District Dogs on the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue saw around three feet of brown flood water outside the business as rain poured down. Owner Jacob Hensley said he had about 50...
fox5dc.com
Riverdale Park officials call for Prince George's County to improve stormwater infrastructure
RIVERDALE PARK, Md. - Officials in Riverdale Park, Maryland are asking for infrastructure changes to stormwater management in Prince George's County to help better protect the area from flooding during heavy rainstorms, a problem the town dealt with twice during this week. In a letter to the Prince George’s County...
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County Fair kicking off with agriculture, carnival rides and food
GAITHERSBURG, M.d. (FOX 5 DC) - The Montgomery County Agricultural Fair is kicking off this weekend in Gaithersburg with thrilling rides, yummy food and fun performances for the whole family. From August 12-20, the fair will offer a variety of exhibits, including live honey bee demonstrations, science experiments and farm...
WTOP
Amid recount challenge, Montgomery Co. executive gives updates on infection outbreaks, road projects
Montgomery County, Maryland, executive Marc Elrich said he feels “pretty good” about his chances of coming out the victor in his reelection efforts after the Democratic Primary results are certified by the county Board of Elections on Friday. Elrich’s rival, businessman David Blair, has made clear that he...
mocoshow.com
Floor & Decor Moving In To Old Kmart Location in Aspen Hill
Floor & Decor is taking over the location that was home to Kmart at 14014 Connecticut Avenue in Aspen Hill. The Atlanta-based company put temporary signage up at the location earlier this week that has since been removed. We stopped by on Friday morning and workers inside confirmed that Floor & Decor is moving in.
WTOP
Meet me at the mall: Police have a new space in Bethesda
Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, have been working on ways to connect with the community in more relaxed settings, and the latest is with a community liaison room at Bethesda’s Westfield Montgomery mall. The room, on the same level as the food court, is a place where officers can...
fox5dc.com
102 additional uncounted ballots discovered in Montgomery County primary race
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Montgomery County election officials say 102 additional provisional ballots were discovered and will need to be counted delaying the certification in the Democratic primary race for county executive. Incumbent Marc Elrich has a slight 42 vote lead over businessman David Blair in the race. Montgomery County's Acting...
tornadopix.com
Contemporary Euro-Mediterranean $1.5 Million Home with Pool and Spa
ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Priced at $1.5 million, this contemporary European-Mediterranean home with five bedrooms and six bathrooms offers gorgeous architecture and a gorgeous in-ground pool with heated spa. The architecture is amazing and includes cedar beams and ceiling panels, stone accents, and glass. There is a wet bar, wine storage compartment and more. Check it out today!
rockvillenights.com
Car stolen from Rockville townhome
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the King Farm neighborhood of Rockville yesterday morning. The vehicle was parked on the street outside a townhome in the 500 block of Shorthorn Way, the newest section of King Farm recently constructed off of Piccard Drive. It is believed that the vehicle was stolen sometime between 8:30 PM Wednesday night and 9:00 AM Thursday morning.
Water rescues underway as flash floods slam D.C. area
Water levels rose quickly Wednesday afternoon in the nation's capital, giving way to disastrous effects on area travel. Travel across the Washington, D.C., area became chaotic Wednesday as flash flooding quickly rose water to disastrous levels, prompting numerous water rescues. Flash flood warnings were issued for the nation's capital, as...
fox5dc.com
Red light runners captured on camera in series of near-misses at Howard County intersections
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. - A string of near-misses captured on video at intersections in Howard County are being used by police to highlight the dangers of running red lights. The video was released by authorities for the National Coalition for Safer Roads Stop on Red Week and shows over a dozen near-misses that have occurred over the last eight months.
Bay Net
DNR Says Be On The Lookout For Foxes
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Have you seen a fox lately? Maybe during the day? No need to worry, it is quite common to see foxes, particularly younger ones, roaming around. As the long hot days of summer roll on, it becomes more difficult to find food, which forces the kits to increase their range and be more active in the face of competition.
preservationmaryland.org
Maryland’s Oldest Sleep Away Camps
Since its inception, summer camp has been an escape for kids in the United States, beginning in the 1870s and 1880s when the first sleep away summer camps were formed. Much like today, sleep away camp was an escape from modern (industrialized) society and a chance for children to experience nature and life outdoors. The first documented sleep away camp was said to be founded in 1861 in Connecticut, but Maryland is also home to sleep away camps that have been serving families for close to a century – or more.
Storm brings flooding, power outages to DC, other parts of DMV
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Heavy rain made its way across Maryland, Washington, and Virginia Wednesday afternoon, and that heavy rain caused a lot of problems for drivers and kept emergency workers busy. DC Fire and EMS tweeted that crews were on the scene of a water rescue in the 600 block of Rhode Island […]
whatsupmag.com
Maryland Tax Free Week Returns
Annapolis, MD - The second Sunday of August to the following Saturday is designated as Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week each year. That means qualifying apparel and footwear $100 or less, per item, are exempt from the state sales tax. The first $40 of a backpack or bookbag purchase is also tax-free. Accessory items, except for backpacks, are not included. The Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week for 2022 is Sunday, August 14 – Saturday, August 20. For a list of Annapolis Town Center Retailers, click HERE!*
mocoshow.com
Residents Asked to Shelter in Place on Olney Mill Road Due to Police Activity
Update 10:22pm: The situation on Olney Mill Rd. has been resolved. The shelter in place has been lifted. More information will be released as it becomes available. Montgomery County Police are asking residents in the area of 18600 Olney Mill Rd. in Olney to shelter in place as they attempt to take an adult male into custody. MCPD released the following information on Tuesday evening at 9:30pm:
tornadopix.com
$3.75 Million Edgewater Estate Offering Stunning Waterfront Views
EDGEWATER-DAVIDSONVILLE, MD – This stunning waterfront home in Edgewater offers stunning views of the South River. Built in 2011, this 5-bedroom colonial building sits on an immaculate 1.4-acre plot with a 271-square-foot waterfront in a 24-hour gated community. Address: 394 South River Landing Rd, Edgewater, MD. Price: $3,750,000. Bedrooms:...
Teacher union and parent react to MCPS staff shortages
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — On Monday officials in Maryland’s largest school district held a press conference saying they are still working to fill hundreds of staff positions. Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight said she won’t be satisfied until the district is fully staffed. According to MCPS this hiring season they have almost 900 new teachers […]
NBC Washington
‘It Was Unstoppable': Prince George's Woman Rescued From 5 Feet of Floodwaters Inside Apartment
A Greenbelt, Maryland, woman had a terrifying experience Wednesday when flash floodwaters tore into her apartment, trapping her inside as water rose as high as 5 feet. The woman, who did not want to be named, said water quickly poured into her lower level apartment unit when the storms hit.
mocoshow.com
Remembering Shakey’s Pizza Parlor
Known for their pizza, mojo potatoes, and game rooms, Shakey’s Pizza Parlor is fondly remembered by many MoCo residents over the age of 30. The restaurant was popular with both children and adults as parents could drink pitchers of beer while the kids played Pac-Man or watched the chefs prepare pizza through their open kitchen. As the first franchise pizza chain in the United States, the company expanded to as many as 500 stores worldwide at the height of it’s popularity. Shakey’s had multiple locations in Montgomery County in the 70’s and 80’s, including in Gaithersburg on Bureau Dr. and in Rockville on the pike.
