Granby Board of Trustees approves Terra Firma Custom Homes permit, adjusts parking code
In a quick hour and a half long meeting Tuesday night, the Granby Board of Trustees extended a conditional use permit for Terra Firma Custom Homes and approved changes to the town parking code, among other things. Town Manager Ted Cherry presented a resolution to the board for the conditional...
Fraser Mountain Mural Festival showcases large-scale painters at high elevation
The Fraser Mountain Mural Festival has been steadily growing for four years now. This year’s festival began Friday, Aug. 12, with rainy weather, and the participants were given extra time to work on their murals. By 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, artists had to place down their brushes, paint cans and palettes and let the voting begin.
Letter: Grand County senior citizens need help with their homes
When it comes down to being a senior citizen and owning a home in Grand County, it’s impossible trying to find anybody to come to your home and help. I need to get my roof done before winter gets here. I need help painting my home and fixing things in my home. It’s very frustrating trying to find a handyman anywhere in Grand County and it’s very hard on me doing home repairs around the house.
Local land trust announces new conservation easement near Kremmling
In mid-July Colorado Headwaters Land Trust received yet another conservation easement in Grand County, providing more protection for public lands and open space in the region. The 125-acre Elk’s Vista easement lies west of Kremmling and borders the Routt National Forest. Landowners Herb and Kathleen Steffe donated the easement,...
Obituary: Allen Francis Simonds
Long-time Grand Lake, Colo. resident Allen Francis Simonds departed this life on June 22, 2022 at the age of 87. He was one of the last of the Old Guard from Rocky Mountain National Park’s golden age. Allen was born March 27, 1935 in Fort Collins, Colo. to Austin...
Letter: ‘Fittest CrossFit man’ Cal Cherrington is an inspiration
This weekend life-long Grand County resident, coach, teacher and rancher Cal Cherrington won the title of fittest man 65+ at the CrossFit games. It was his fourth games appearance and he absolutely dominated, taking first place in six out of eight workouts and outscoring the second place finisher by 150 points. Cal has always been a mentor and inspiration to many Middle Park graduates and the Stand Firm CrossFit family that he and his wife Tami have supported over the years. But this is truly an accomplishment that can only be possible through hard work, grit and determination.
Road rage incident leads to stabbing in Winter Park
The Fraser Winter Park Police Department is reporting that 38-year-old Winter Park resident Anthony Franco allegedly stabbed a 52-year-old motorcyclist at 5:06 this evening during a road rage altercation that turned violent. According to a press release sent by the police, several motorcyclists traveling together were parked along Main Street...
