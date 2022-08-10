This weekend life-long Grand County resident, coach, teacher and rancher Cal Cherrington won the title of fittest man 65+ at the CrossFit games. It was his fourth games appearance and he absolutely dominated, taking first place in six out of eight workouts and outscoring the second place finisher by 150 points. Cal has always been a mentor and inspiration to many Middle Park graduates and the Stand Firm CrossFit family that he and his wife Tami have supported over the years. But this is truly an accomplishment that can only be possible through hard work, grit and determination.

GRAND COUNTY, CO ・ 22 HOURS AGO