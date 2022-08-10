Invasive spotted laternfly found in Springfield, according to Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Related
Connecticut man Syed I. Bokhari ordered to forfeit $2.1M, sentenced to one year of probation for selling wholesale tobacco to Mass. residents
A Connecticut man who sold wholesale tobacco over the internet to Massachusetts residents was recently ordered to forfeit $2.1M for his role in tobacco trafficking, the U.S. Attorney’s office said. Syed I. Bokhari, 57, was sentenced to one year of probation Thursday by U.S. District Court Judge Mark G....
Black Bear Loose in Massachusetts: What to Do if You Encounter It
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Perhaps it was New Hampshire’s recent earthquake that caused a black bear to relocate to Massachusetts’ North Shore. Just two days after it was...
Wood-burning power plants in Mass. won’t qualify for renewable energy credits. Local activists are celebrating
The enactment of a new climate law in Massachusetts has given environmental groups cause to celebrate. An Act Driving Clean Energy and Offshore Wind will expand clean energy development and end renewable energy subsidies for wood-burning power plants, according to a press release from Climate Action Now Western Massachusetts. “We...
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Here Are 20 Words Massachusetts Residents Constantly Misspell
With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield motorcycle shop owner speaks out on Zhukovskyy verdict
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy is still behind bars, even though a jury found him not guilty Tuesday of vehicular homicide in connection with the deadly motorcycle crash in New Hampshire in 2019. Town by Town: free health fairs, animal supply drive, Hooplandia details. Updated: 4 hours ago. Town by Town is taking...
Three Western Massachusetts High Schools Named Best in the State in 2022
It's hard to believe, but it's that time of year again, back to school. Berkshire County is lucky to be home to some of the best schools in Massachusetts and three of them just received nationwide recognition. Each year U.S. News and World Reports reviews high schools across the country...
kiiky.com
15 Highest Paid Teachers in Massachusetts |2022
Massachusetts is consistently ranked among the top educational states. In U.S. News and World Report’s 2020 list of the best high schools in the country, half of Massachusetts’ public high schools ranked in the top quarter of the national rankings, the highest proportion of any state. Besides that,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCVB
Mystery safe found dumped in parking lot in Marlborough, Massachusetts
MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — Police in Marlborough, Massachusetts, are asking for the public’s help after a safe was found in a parking lot. Police found the abandoned safe in a small parking lot on West Main Street. There were other discarded items in the lot, like an old grill, that appeared more weathered than the safe, leading police to believe the safe was recently dumped there.
Massachusetts motorcyclists shocked at Zhukovskyy verdict
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy was found not guilty on seven counts of manslaughter in a crash that killed seven people more than three years ago on a New Hampshire road.
Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1970s Baby Names for Boys
As I mentioned in a previous article, my wife and I had our daughter, Hannah, at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield right at the beginning of the pandemic, like the first week of the pandemic to be exact. It was definitely a strange time for many to be having a child. I remember leading up to Hannah's birth, I attended all of the baby/newborn classes in Pittsfield as excitement was in the air. Alongside my wife, I think I became an expert at breathing. She would roll her eyes and laugh at me during the classes at Berkshire Medical Center as I would breathe in different drum patterns from popular songs. What can I say? I was having way too much fun with the breathing exercises.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won at Honeyland Farms; 3 $100,000 prizes also won Thursday
A $1 million lottery prize and three $100,000 prizes were won or claimed in Massachusetts Thursday. The $1 million prize was from the game “4M Brilliant Titanium.” It was won off of a ticket purchased at Honeyland Farms in Ware. The three $100,000 prizes were all won off...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Franklin Freddy Meave Vazquez sentenced to 19.5 years in prison for killing crew mate with knife and hammer off coast of Massachusetts
A scalloping ship crewmember who attacked three co-workers, killing one, was sentenced in Boston federal court Thursday to 19 and a half years in prison after being convicted of murder in the 2018 incident off the coast of Massachusetts, officials said. Franklin Freddy Meave Vazquez, 31, was sentenced by U.S....
Massachusetts savings overflowing amidst pause on spending, tax relief
State tax collections have surged in recent years to the point that nearly $3 billion in excess revenue could be returned to taxpayers, but so too has the amount of money that Massachusetts keeps stashed away and the state now has more than five times as much in its rainy day fund as it did five years ago.
Coyotes in Massachusetts are here to stay
The MSPCA launched a new campaign to help people and their pets coexist with the wildlife in our area, more specifically with our coyote population.
Worcester to host annual overdose awareness vigil on August 31
Worcester will host an annual vigil in honor of International Overdose Awareness Day at City Hall on Wednesday, August 31. The Worcester community is invited to join the families of those who have died from overdoses in addressing the tragic impact of overdose on the Worcester community, a press release from the city said.
Massachusetts renters warned about apartment scams
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVWALTHAM -- It's a growing trend that the Better Business Bureau (BBB) expects to get worse when college students return in September. We are talking about rental scams. "A living nightmare is the way I describe it," says Ashley Colindres, a Waltham resident looking for a new place. "They will all ask you to send money up front, tell you that you can go look in the windows to see if you like the place. If you're still interested send us a deposit, and we will mail you the key."So far, the BBB says 12 people have...
fallriverreporter.com
Man facing possible life in prison for role in Massachusetts and Rhode Island drug trafficking, violent kidnapping
BOSTON – A Pawtucket, R.I. man pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court in Boston to charges related to a violent kidnapping and witness retaliation and intimidation scheme. Anthony Basilici, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 100 grams or...
franklincountynow.com
Massachusetts Bans Nonessential Water Use
(Greenfield, MA) As the drought continues to worsen, Massachusetts has declared a Level 3 Critical Drought. The state has required Greenfield and all other towns to ban all nonessential outdoor watering and water use, effective immediately. “Unfortunately, one rain event is not going to get us out of this situation...
See all houses sold in Hampshire County, July 31 to Aug. 6
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampshire County reported from July 31 to Aug. 6. There were 34 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,548-square-foot home on Holyoke Street in Easthampton that sold for $397,000.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
80K+
Followers
60K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0