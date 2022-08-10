ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilbraham, MA

‘Basketball is community’ Hooplandia organizers predict 4k players for resurrected June 2023 tournament

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Wednesday’s news conference at the Big E was the third announcement that Hooplandia, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament is coming. But the event, set now for June 23 through June 25, 2023, at the Eastern States Exposition and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame has never happened. Instead it was delayed twice by COVID-19.
Despite Abraham Almonte spoiling perfect game with homer, Worcester Red Sox fall against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 4-1

The Worcester Red Sox only managed two baserunners during a 4-1 loss against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Thursday at PNC Field. Worcester moved to .500 at 54-54, following its fourth consecutive loss and third straight against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The home team, meanwhile, improved to 57-50 as they remain only two games...
Mass. vs. N.H.: Little League Baseball World Series live stream, TV schedule, how to watch New England regional semifinal

It’s the semifinals of the New England bracket as the 2022 Little League World Series New England regionals continue Wednesday in Bristol, Connecticut. Once again, the team from Middleboro is representing Massachusetts as they look to keep their tournament hopes alive as they take on the team from Concord, New Hampshire. The Mass. squad opened up regionals play with a 1-0 win over N.H. before falling short against Maine on Monday. The New Hampshire team bounced back from its loss to Massachusetts with a 2-0 win over Vermont to advance to Wednesday’s semifinals. This afternoon’s game will air on TV via ESPN. Fans can also watch the game streaming via DirecTV and fuboTV, which has a free trial.
Pittsfield Brings Deep Lineup to Babe Ruth World Series

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Pittsfield Babe Ruth 13-year-old All-Stars have scored 100 runs in eight games between the Western Massachusetts and New England championship tournaments. That does not happen without production up and down a very potent lineup. "You've got someone like Andrew Hammill who, you know, he's a...
Kendall Tyson Wright, 46, of Pittsfield

“Every road seems to end before I can get to where I need to go.”. We bid farewell to our Prince, Kendall Tyson Wright, who succumbed to his many battles, on Monday, January 17, 2022 in Pittsfield. He was the first-born grandchild that we lost unexpectedly and too soon…he was our “Grand baby” and we loved him despite his challenges.
Thieves steal brass railings outside Springfield Symphony Hall; ‘We’ll catch these SOBs!’ Mayor Domenic Sarno says

SPRINGFIELD - Thieves made off this week with four brass railings that have lined the steps of Symphony Hall for decades, according to a police spokesman. The railings were discovered to have gone missing on Thursday morning by a City Hall employee responsible for the maintenance of the venue, which is managed by MGM Springfield.
Springfield’s Forest Park Pool to remain open for extra week

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Forest Park Pool will stay open an additional week. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Springfield Executive Director of Parks, Buildings and Recreation Management Patrick Sullivan made the announcement Thursday morning and said that the swimming pool will now be open through Sunday, August 21. The...
