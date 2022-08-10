Read full article on original website
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
Westfield baseball player’s legacy honored at bowling tournament tomorrow
WESTFIELD — Matt Osienski knew how to make someone smile. He didn’t have to try hard, it was just his nature, said Thomas Naro, who speaks of his friend warmly. And, of course, with a smile. “Matt knew how you make smile, laugh, and be human,” Naro said....
From the Fairways: Chris Carey is Northampton Country Club’s new champion
Unexpected outcomes are sometimes the most appreciated. In the case of the men’s club championship held on the weekend at Northampton Country Club, in a true case of the “Cinderella story out of nowhere,” Easthampton native Chris Carey hung tough down the stretch to capture the trophy.
‘Basketball is community’ Hooplandia organizers predict 4k players for resurrected June 2023 tournament
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Wednesday’s news conference at the Big E was the third announcement that Hooplandia, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament is coming. But the event, set now for June 23 through June 25, 2023, at the Eastern States Exposition and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame has never happened. Instead it was delayed twice by COVID-19.
Despite Abraham Almonte spoiling perfect game with homer, Worcester Red Sox fall against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 4-1
The Worcester Red Sox only managed two baserunners during a 4-1 loss against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Thursday at PNC Field. Worcester moved to .500 at 54-54, following its fourth consecutive loss and third straight against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The home team, meanwhile, improved to 57-50 as they remain only two games...
Water devil on Five Mile Pond in Springfield
A water devil was captured on camera traveling across Five Mile Pond in Springfield.
Mass. vs. N.H.: Little League Baseball World Series live stream, TV schedule, how to watch New England regional semifinal
It’s the semifinals of the New England bracket as the 2022 Little League World Series New England regionals continue Wednesday in Bristol, Connecticut. Once again, the team from Middleboro is representing Massachusetts as they look to keep their tournament hopes alive as they take on the team from Concord, New Hampshire. The Mass. squad opened up regionals play with a 1-0 win over N.H. before falling short against Maine on Monday. The New Hampshire team bounced back from its loss to Massachusetts with a 2-0 win over Vermont to advance to Wednesday’s semifinals. This afternoon’s game will air on TV via ESPN. Fans can also watch the game streaming via DirecTV and fuboTV, which has a free trial.
Wilson’s Pizza Palace keeps it classically simple: But management says some changes are on the way
WINDSOR — Since 1966 and through three locations, Wilson’s Pizza Palace, on Windsor Avenue, has maintained the same family pizza recipe since it opened. The original Wilson’s, which was a few blocks from its current location, burned down in the mid-1970s, said Sydney Landis, daughter of owner Bobby Landis, and a manager at Wilson’s.
Hampton Ponds Association votes unanimously to oppose Target warehouse
WESTFIELD — Forty-five members of the Hampton Ponds Association met Tuesday to discuss the proposed 525,000 square foot Target Corp. distribution warehouse on North Road and Falcon Drive, expected to add 200 tractor-trailer trips and 1,000 employee vehicle trips daily to the area. All 45 voted to oppose the...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Brings Deep Lineup to Babe Ruth World Series
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Pittsfield Babe Ruth 13-year-old All-Stars have scored 100 runs in eight games between the Western Massachusetts and New England championship tournaments. That does not happen without production up and down a very potent lineup. "You've got someone like Andrew Hammill who, you know, he's a...
theberkshireedge.com
Kendall Tyson Wright, 46, of Pittsfield
“Every road seems to end before I can get to where I need to go.”. We bid farewell to our Prince, Kendall Tyson Wright, who succumbed to his many battles, on Monday, January 17, 2022 in Pittsfield. He was the first-born grandchild that we lost unexpectedly and too soon…he was our “Grand baby” and we loved him despite his challenges.
Springfield’s Student Prince offering tropical brunch event with ‘legendary’ scorpion bowl
A unique brunch is event is coming to Springfield on Sunday. The Student Prince is offering a tropical brunch event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 14. Although the restaurant offers brunch every Sunday, this week’s menu is special. The restaurant said it is bringing back a...
Stogotz Tapas Restaurant and Piano Lounge, with ‘Sopranos’ theme coming to Stafford St. in Worcester
Justin Kazmierczak got the idea for Stogotz Tapas Restaurant and Piano Lounge while he was vacationing in Aruba. Three of the five days of his trip he went to “The Sopranos” Piano Bar, which had a piano player nightly that would take requests.
amherstbulletin.com
Blue Heron’s newest owners look to keep tradition alive in Sunderland
After 25 years of fine dining under the steady ownership of Deborah Snow and Barbara White, the Blue Heron has officially changed hands with the sale of the business to the restaurant’s longtime chef and his business partner. Justin Mosher, who has worked at the Blue Heron for 14...
Consultant gives Westfield School Committee advice on meeting protocol, conflicts of interest
WESTFIELD — Members of the Westfield School Committee attended a special workshop meeting on Aug. 10 with Liz Lafond, district field director for the Massachusetts Association of School Committees. Lafond spent 44 years working for the Holyoke public schools, as well as serving on the Hatfield School Committee for 10 years.
Thieves steal brass railings outside Springfield Symphony Hall; ‘We’ll catch these SOBs!’ Mayor Domenic Sarno says
SPRINGFIELD - Thieves made off this week with four brass railings that have lined the steps of Symphony Hall for decades, according to a police spokesman. The railings were discovered to have gone missing on Thursday morning by a City Hall employee responsible for the maintenance of the venue, which is managed by MGM Springfield.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won at Honeyland Farms; 3 $100,000 prizes also won Thursday
A $1 million lottery prize and three $100,000 prizes were won or claimed in Massachusetts Thursday. The $1 million prize was from the game “4M Brilliant Titanium.” It was won off of a ticket purchased at Honeyland Farms in Ware. The three $100,000 prizes were all won off...
Demolition underway at the old Coburn Elementary School in West Springfield
Demolition has begun at the old Coburn Elementary School in West Springfield as they get ready to open the new building this fall.
House of the Week: Log cabin for sale with nearby state park to kayak, paddle board, hike and fish
New homeowners could soon be relaxing in rocking chairs on the porch of their log cabin after a day of hiking and fishing. A home located at 1091 Alger St. in Winchendon is for sale and offers all these things. The 2-bed, 2-bath house is listed for $379,900. It is...
Chef Chris Bonnivier of ‘Beat Bobby Flay’ Hosting BBQ Pop-Up at Western MA Brewery
Despite what some people might say, summer doesn't end in August. Massachusetts residents still have a few more weeks to soak up the summer goodness and what better way to celebrate summer than BBQ and Beer!! Delicious BBQ and beer at that. Next Wednesday, August 17, Chef Chris Bonnivier (aka...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield’s Forest Park Pool to remain open for extra week
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Forest Park Pool will stay open an additional week. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Springfield Executive Director of Parks, Buildings and Recreation Management Patrick Sullivan made the announcement Thursday morning and said that the swimming pool will now be open through Sunday, August 21. The...
