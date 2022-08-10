Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
Are the Behaviors of Large and Small Dogs Really Different?
There are many contradictory stereotypes claiming to describe how canine size affects dog behaviors. Analysis of behavioral data from 196 dog experts describing 133 dog breeds was conducted and tested against dog size. Dog size was found to be significantly related to sociability, activity level and emotional reactivity. If you...
psychologytoday.com
Does Interacting With Pets Reduce Blood Pressure and Stress?
Media reports often claim that interacting with pets lowers blood pressure and decreases stress levels. Researchers have investigated the impact of pets on the human cardiovascular system for four decades. An analysis of 129 studies on the physiological impacts of interacting with dogs uncovered a surprising pattern of results. The...
purewow.com
Why Do Dogs Lick You?
If you’ve ever said, “Oh, he’s kissing you!” as your pup enthusiastically licks someone, you’re not wrong. Dog licking is a sign of affection. However, if your pup focuses their licking exclusively on someone’s face, it could mean they’re subconsciously looking for a snack (we’ll explain this later). The slobbery practice of licking—like most canine habits—is instinctual. Sure, there are ways to curb it if it gets out of control, but it’s typically not a cause for concern. Read on so you can answer more thoroughly the next time someone asks, “Why do dogs lick you?”
topdogtips.com
10 Smartest Mixed Dog Breeds
Are you planning on adopting a mixed dog breed but not quite sure what to pick? Are you looking for an intelligent and easy-to-train pup?. Well, don't worry, because we've got you covered! Today, let's tackle the smartest mixed dog breeds. Recent studies suggest that mixed breed dogs are healthier...
IN THIS ARTICLE
marthastewart.com
These Are the 10 Most Spoiled Dog Breeds in the United States, According to New Data
If you have a dog, you likely enjoy spoiling your four-legged friend in a variety of ways—feeding them treats throughout the day, taking them on walks, and giving them a lot of belly rubs. While this type of puppy love spans across all dog breeds, there is one species that is more spoiled than the rest according to new data: American Staffordshire Terriers.
pawtracks.com
How to tell if your cat is a Maine Coon mix (and why you should care)
There are plenty of cat breeds that tend to be big and fluffy, but one of the best-known breeds fitting this description is the Maine Coon. These cats are not only impressive in size, but they tend to have fantastic personalities that make them beloved family pets, too. While purebred Maine Coons are a little more uncommon in rescues and shelters, it’s possible that you adopted a Maine Coon mix that still has some of the breed’s distinctive characteristics. While telling exactly which breeds your cat is can be a little tricky, it’s worth doing some investigative work to better understand your cat’s background and what that might mean for the care he needs during his life.
dogsbestlife.com
Meet the 9 most popular large dog breeds that make great pets
When it comes to large dog breeds, there are many great options to consider. But which one is right for you?. Many people think small dogs are easier to care for, but that’s not always the case. Large dog breeds can be just as easy to take care of...
Do cats and dogs remember their past?
WHEN I MET my cat Pearlita, she lived in an alley between my apartment building and a gas station. She drank from puddles polluted by engine leaks and ate whatever she could find. Ten years later, with Pearlita curled up on my lap, making it hard to type, I can still remember how she wolfed down the food I put in the alley and how easy it was to lure her inside with more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Most Underrated Hunting Dog Breeds
As an owner and breeder of a rare hunting dog breed, the Deutsch Langhaar, I get plenty of questions from fellow bird hunters who have never heard of, nor seen, the gun dogs I follow behind each fall in pursuit of grouse, Hungarian partridge, chukar, quail, and other birds. I like that my dog is equally at home on a steep mountainside or in a salt marsh.
topdogtips.com
30 Healthiest Dog Breeds with Long Lifespans
This healthy breed has found its way into the hearts of many. A traditional hunting dog, many people prize the Beagle just for its friendliness. The Beagle can be found in homes with kids all over the world. These pups love to bark and howl and will need training to...
psychologytoday.com
Do Nice Guys Really Sleep Alone?
Emotionally healthy and available people can sometimes be perceived as boring. People like to feel excited and often attribute it to sexual attraction. People with insecure attachment styles might be accustomed to more anxiety and lose interest if they are not adequately stimulated. Do you really think that the nicest,...
These are the five dog breeds a TikTok vet says she would never own
A veterinarian has gone viral on TikTok after naming the five dog breeds she would never own due to the cost of their maintenance or temperaments.Dr Whitney Terrell, who is based in Alabama, sparked controversy on the video sharing app for choosing fan favourite breeds as ones she would not pick for herself.In a video that has been viewed more than 8.4m times, she named Chinese Crested, chihuahuas, any flat-faced breeds such as pugs or Shih Tzus, German Shepherds and Goldendoodle, as dogs she would never own.Explaining why she would not own a Chinese Crested or other hairless breed types,...
9 dog breeds most at risk in hot weather, according to animal charity
Vets and UK-based animal charity the RSPCA have issued a heatwave warning for dog owners, highlighting dog breeds that are most at risk in hot weather and advising owners not to walk their pets in the intense heat. Dog owners have been warned to take extra care in sweltering temperatures,...
Apartment Therapy
Why Do Dogs Get the Zoomies?
Does your dog ever seem to get a burst of energy and start racing around your house or apartment? This frantic running and spinning can seem to come out of nowhere and stop just as quickly as it starts. Dog owners may find themselves putting the living room back together and wondering if their dog is possessed. Although alarming, these chaotic sudden bursts of energy are quite normal and known amongst veterinarians and dog trainers as “the zoomies.”
psychologytoday.com
Can Creatives Multitask Successfully?
Multitasking only works when one of the tasks can be completed automatically—like breathing, walking, or washing the dishes. When a person is not able to multitask, they may put off creative tasks that are important to them. If you put off creative tasks, consider how you can "perform" one...
Do dogs get tired of barking? What dog breeds bark the most? Your pup’s behavior explained
Man's best friend sure can cause a ruckus sometimes. But do they ever tire of their own barking? When should you be concerned? Here's what to know.
psychologytoday.com
The Power of Perspective
The longer we live, the more likely we are to experience loss. Grief can be overwhelming and make us feel like we will never love again. It helps to take a step back and treasure our memories of the good times we spent together. Have you ever thought about how...
petpress.net
5 Best Types of Pitbulls for Every Dog Owner
Pitbulls are a type of dog that is often misunderstood. Pitbulls are not a specific breed of dog, but rather a term used to describe several similar breeds. There are many types of Pitbulls that make amazing pets. These dogs are often bred for fighting or other aggressive behaviors, which...
psychologytoday.com
How Children's Vision Differs From Adults'
Seeing is not a passive process. We must learn how to move our eyes to see. A child's view of a painting gives us insights into how he or she sees. The balance between central detail and peripheral layout develops with experience. When two three-year-old children came to dinner, I...
psychologytoday.com
A Therapeutic Technique for Anxiety
“My life is the complete opposite of everything I wanted it to be. Every instinct I have in every aspect of life—be it something to wear, something to eat—it’s all been wrong.” You might remember this classic scene from Season 5 of the series Seinfeld. George Castanza has entered the diner, dejected about the trajectory of his life. The waitress approaches assuming he’ll order his usual: “Tuna on toast, coleslaw, cuppa coffee.”
Comments / 0