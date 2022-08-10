ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

Sheriff: Man’s plan to ambush South Carolina deputies thwarted by training

By Jeffrey Collins, Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A 25-year-old man with a hand-drawn map that included “dead pigs” written at the bottom tried to ambush deputies from his home but his plan was stopped when the deputies followed their training and got out of the firing zone, a South Carolina sheriff.

One deputy was slightly injured when one of 16 rounds fired by the man on Aug. 3 hit and shattered the windshield of his patrol car, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said at a Tuesday news conference.

Other bullets were found in nearby homes and cars in the densely packed suburban neighborhood northeast of Columbia. The shooter walked outside and killed himself, but no one else was hurt, Lott said.

“God put his shield of armor around those three deputies,” Lott said.

The deputies came to the home after the man called 911 twice to say a woman was being beaten by a man. While several officers responded since it was a potentially life-threatening call, only one deputy approached the home, ruining the shooter’s plans, the sheriff said.

“His intent was to kill as many Richland County deputies as he could,” Lott said.

Lott showed a hand-drawn map the shooter made of the floorplan of his parents’ home. It indicated at least four points where he could fire on deputies with outside trees and other obstructions drawn as well.

At the bottom of the map was written “dead pigs” and a smiley face.

The man fired on a deputy as he backed up his car but the deputy quickly accelerated out of the ”kill zone” where the man would have had a clear shot, Lott said.

The other officers stayed out of places they could be ambushed from the start and other deputies responding to the shooting made sure to avoid becoming targets, the sheriff said.

“That disrupted the plan,” Lott said.

The shooter was a high school dropout who could not get into the military. He was wearing an armored vest and had more than 400 rounds of ammunition for his rifle, which was equipped with a light and a scope, investigators said.

The man told his parents he was training to fight in Ukraine and buying equipment and ammunition for the Ukraine army, Lott said.

The sheriff called the plans pure evil, but said his investigators were still left with questions that probably can’t be answered.

“That’s what makes this so odd,” Lott said. “You see him trying to do one thing, and then he does something completely different.”

Comments / 4

WIS-TV

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: CPD searching for peeping tom suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of peeping into windows at 1823 Devine Street. The man was caught on camera at the location peeping into multiple windows. CPD asks if anyone has any information on who this person may be to submit...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Body of missing boater recovered in Lake Murray

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Officials with the Department of Natural Resources say the body of a man who disappeared on Lake Murray has been found. Officials say the body of Terrance Butler, 31, of Edgefield was found near Dreher Island State Park in Newberry Co. yesterday. According to investigators...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Formosan Subterranean Termites Confirmed in Aiken County

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Local entomologists recently announced the discovery of Formosan termites for the first time in Aiken County. While subterranean termites are common in the Palmetto State, the Formosan subterranean termite species, Coptotermes formosanus, is considered the most destructive, as they often have colonies ten times larger than other native subterranean termite species.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
Comments / 0

