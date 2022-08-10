ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granite Shoals, TX

Missing Bexar County woman may be in Austin area, officials say

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman they say may be in Travis County. BCSO says 38-year-old Sharon Lynn Oglesby was reported missing on Sunday, August 7 and may also be in the Comal County area around Canyon Lake or New Braunfels. She...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Missing Austin mother of five last seen in south Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A mother of five has been missing for six months, and her family and friends are desperate to find her. Family members say 40-year-old Desirae Salas hasn't been heard from since early February. She was reportedly last seen in the area of South 1st Street near the Texas School for the Deaf.
AUSTIN, TX
Police Identify 21-Year-Old Drowning Victim in Temple, Texas

Temple, Texas police have released the identify of a man who drowned at Temple Lake Park Monday evening (August 8). In a news release issued this afternoon, the drowned man was identified as 21-year-old Jared Gomez. Police had been waiting until they'd notified his next of kin before releasing his name to the public.
TEMPLE, TX
Man killed from 'blunt force trauma' in north Austin, police says

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a homicide in north Austin. Police said around 1:05 p.m., officers were called to an incident in the 1200 block of Kramer Lane. When officers arrived, they found a man with blunt force trauma to the head. The man was...
AUSTIN, TX
APD asking for help finding suspect vehicle in north Austin hit-and-run

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help finding the suspect vehicle involved in a hit-and-run. Police said on July 27 around 9:46 p.m., officers responded to the 10300 block of Burnet Road for a hit-and-run in north Austin. A preliminary investigation revealed the...
AUSTIN, TX
Remains of ‘Upham Girl’ identified as Kansas teen

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Doña Ana County Sheriffs detectives identified Upham Girl’s remains as 16-year-old Dorothy Harrison from Wichita, Kansas. Dorothy’s skeletal remains were found on March 10, 1985, when three men who were rabbit hunting came across her skeletal remains off County Rd. E73 near Upham. The road was frequented by ranchers and hunters, leading to Hatch, NM. The remains were found covered by thin plastic with bones scattered nearby.
WICHITA, KS
Body found near Fort Hood

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man found dead on Tuesday morning along Interstate 14, near Fort Hood. Members of a highway clean-up team working along I-14 east, near Fort Hood’s Clarke Road exit, discovered what they believed to be the body of a […]
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
Notorious Houston Serial Killer Requests Compassionate Release

Elmer Wayne Henley, Jr is currently serving six life sentences for participating in a murder, rape, and torture ring when he was a teenager. Elmer Wayne Henley Jr, a gray-haired 66-year-old serving six life sentences for his role in Houston’s most notorious serial killings, is requesting compassionate release from Texas prison, according to letters some victims’ families recently received.
HOUSTON, TX

