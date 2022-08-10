Read full article on original website
Motorcyclist involved in Austin officer shooting identified
The Austin Police Department on Thursday identified the motorcyclist who was shot and injured by law enforcement while reportedly trying to steal another vehicle earlier this week.
Former Texas peace officer, now serial rapist, gets 10 years
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas (CW39) — A former Texas reserve peace officer deemed “The Ghost Hunter,” who became a convicted serial rapist, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday. David Lynn Turner, of San Jacinto County, was found guilty to sexually assaulted at least two women....
Missing Bexar County woman may be in Austin area, officials say
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman they say may be in Travis County. BCSO says 38-year-old Sharon Lynn Oglesby was reported missing on Sunday, August 7 and may also be in the Comal County area around Canyon Lake or New Braunfels. She...
Missing Austin mother of five last seen in south Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A mother of five has been missing for six months, and her family and friends are desperate to find her. Family members say 40-year-old Desirae Salas hasn't been heard from since early February. She was reportedly last seen in the area of South 1st Street near the Texas School for the Deaf.
Police Identify 21-Year-Old Drowning Victim in Temple, Texas
Temple, Texas police have released the identify of a man who drowned at Temple Lake Park Monday evening (August 8). In a news release issued this afternoon, the drowned man was identified as 21-year-old Jared Gomez. Police had been waiting until they'd notified his next of kin before releasing his name to the public.
Youtubers in Belton, Texas Arrested On Third Degree Felony Charges
In the digital age, many are trying to make a name for themselves. While going viral sometimes results in fame, others aren't so lucky. This is one of this trying too hard moments, and it reportedly happened right here in Belton, Texas. The incident in question. According to the Temple...
1 Woman Killed In A Fatal Crash In Burnet County (Burnet County, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety reported a fatal crash north of Marble Falls off of US 281 at around 9:30 p.m. According to the troopers, a 2003 Kia Optima was travelling northbound on US 281 and halted at a red light intersection with RM 1855. Another [..]
Family of grandmother killed in Williamson County homicide victim speaks
The family of a woman who was killed outside of Florence last week will share details in a press conference Thursday morning.
Texas Had 21 Teen Girls Go Missing In July Including 1 From Henderson
Jasmine Bryant from Henderso, Texas is one of the teenage girls that has been reported missing from the state of Texas in July 2022. She is one of 21 girls, aged 13 to 17 that were reported missing last month. To me, this seems like a pretty high number of...
One dead in crash on US 281 in Burnet County
DPS said the crash happened on Highway 281 at Ranch Road 1855 four miles north of Marble Falls.
Man killed from 'blunt force trauma' in north Austin, police says
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is investigating a homicide in north Austin. Police said around 1:05 p.m., officers were called to an incident in the 1200 block of Kramer Lane. When officers arrived, they found a man with blunt force trauma to the head. The man was...
Texas college students charged after tragic boating accident leaves friend dead
Several Texas college students are being charged with evidence tampering and alcohol-related charges after one of their friends fell off of a boat in 2019 and died under mysterious circumstances. Jack Elliott, who was 19 years old at the time, fell off of a boat on Lake Travis, which is...
APD asking for help finding suspect vehicle in north Austin hit-and-run
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help finding the suspect vehicle involved in a hit-and-run. Police said on July 27 around 9:46 p.m., officers responded to the 10300 block of Burnet Road for a hit-and-run in north Austin. A preliminary investigation revealed the...
Remains of ‘Upham Girl’ identified as Kansas teen
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Doña Ana County Sheriffs detectives identified Upham Girl’s remains as 16-year-old Dorothy Harrison from Wichita, Kansas. Dorothy’s skeletal remains were found on March 10, 1985, when three men who were rabbit hunting came across her skeletal remains off County Rd. E73 near Upham. The road was frequented by ranchers and hunters, leading to Hatch, NM. The remains were found covered by thin plastic with bones scattered nearby.
Body found near Fort Hood
CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man found dead on Tuesday morning along Interstate 14, near Fort Hood. Members of a highway clean-up team working along I-14 east, near Fort Hood’s Clarke Road exit, discovered what they believed to be the body of a […]
APD investigating deadly shooting in southeast Austin
Austin Police said a person died at the hospital Wednesday night after a shooting in the East Riverside-Oltorf neighborhood.
Congress Avenue to close this weekend over possible filming
Drivers heading through downtown Austin this weekend will need to find alternate detours as possible film production crews will be shooting along Congress Avenue.
Notorious Houston Serial Killer Requests Compassionate Release
Elmer Wayne Henley, Jr is currently serving six life sentences for participating in a murder, rape, and torture ring when he was a teenager. Elmer Wayne Henley Jr, a gray-haired 66-year-old serving six life sentences for his role in Houston’s most notorious serial killings, is requesting compassionate release from Texas prison, according to letters some victims’ families recently received.
Separate lightning strikes injure man and ignite Katy house fire
The Houston area was treated to a lightning show in the sky, but it wasn't all entertaining. It was in fact dangerous.
Violent 24 hours in Austin: 2 dead, 3 injured as police look for multiple suspects
AUSTIN, Texas - It has been a violent 24-hour period in Austin. Two people are dead, and three others are hospitalized in a string of violence that has left police looking for multiple suspects. Police are investigating four shootings and another homicide and currently, police have not indicated that any...
