Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
Related
Police searching for suspect charged in deadly June shooting in north Houston
Houston police said further investigation led them to identify the three suspects in this case, two of which have been arrested.
iheart.com
Armed Clerk At NE Houston Convenience Store Defends Self From Attack
A Houston convenience store clerk in Northeast Houston fatally shot a man after he was attacked by the assailant who appeared to be intoxicated. The incident took place on Tuesday night at the Lavender Food Mart in the Trinity/Houston Gardens area of NE Houston. Po-Po say the 36-year-old suspect entered...
Police searching for robber accused of injuring mail carrier during attack in southwest Houston
The woman said the suspect grabbed her and struck her multiple times in the face. Police said she needed medical attention for multiple lacerations.
foxsanantonio.com
Five men from Houston arrested after officer passing by foils attempted ATM robbery
SAN ANTONIO - Five men from Houston were arrested in a failed ATM robbery on the North Side. The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. Friday at a Chase ATM along Blanco Road near Jackson Keller Road. Police said an officer was passing by when she noticed a group of guys...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maintenance man shot to death after confronting gunman inside Montrose apartment, police say
Police say the victim confronted the gunman after he fired off a warning shot. The man was shot in the chest and died. Now, investigators are searching for two suspects.
cw39.com
HCSO: Woman shoots boyfriend in northwest Harris County, claims self-defense
HOUSTON (CW39) — A woman claimed self-defense against an abusive boyfriend when she shot and killed him in their apartment on Thursday evening, Harris County officials said. The case was reviewed by the Harris County District Attorney’s Office and will be referred to a grand jury for possible charges, officials said.
cw39.com
2 in custody, 1 still on the loose in deadly north Houston shooting
HOUSTON (CW39) — Two suspects have been arrested and police are looking for another in connection to a north Houston shooting in June, police said. The incident stems from a June 14 shooting at the 400 block of Greens Road that left a man dead. Two men have been...
Man charged with murder in deadly shooting of man, wounding of his girlfriend in SW Houston
The victim's girlfriend pulled out her own gun after the deadly shooting, but police said the suspect shot at her too, striking her in the leg.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Truck stolen out of Houston found crashed out after chase in Wharton County, authorities say
Deputies lost the truck in a heavily bushed area but later found it. The suspects were not found.
Man dead after girlfriend shot him at apartment complex in north Harris Co., deputies say
Odarrius Broden's girlfriend fired one warning shot as they stood in the doorway and continued to argue. She then fired a second shot at Broden, killing him, authorities said.
cw39.com
HPD searching for suspected Camaro in southeast Houston hit-and-run
HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department has released a surveillance photo of a suspect vehicle wanted in a hit-and-run crash that injured a woman in southeast Houston. Police said vehicle is described as a white Chevrolet Camaro with a black hood and a broken right headlight. A surveillance photo of the vehicle seen at 3700 Reveille Street about 9:25 p.m. on July 18, 2022.
Body found inside home in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A man's body was discovered inside a home near Sims Bayou, according to the Houston Police Department. The man's body was found around 7:30 a.m. Friday at a home on Detroit St. near Galveston Rd. and Park Place Blvd. Police said initially they were responding to a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
houstonpublicmedia.org
Family of Houston man killed in crash with police weighing options after officer’s acquittal
The children of Walter Cooper, the 71-year-old man who was struck and killed by a former Houston Police Department officer as he sped through the Trinity Gardens area in November 2020, said they are not giving up their quest for justice even after the officer was acquitted of criminally negligent homicide for his role in the deadly crash.
Police identify woman killed while protecting her 1-year-old from shooter in southeast Houston
Police said the suspect hid between parked cars and ambushed the mother, who turned her back, shielding her baby from gunfire.
Five men in custody after attempting to steal an ATM
SAN ANTONIO — Five men are in custody after police say they tried to steal an ATM on the northside of town early Friday morning. It happened on the 5200 block of Blanco Rd. near Jackson Keller Rd around 4:30 a.m. An officer was passing the free standing ATM...
Man shot, killed by clerk at NE Houston convenience store, HPD says
HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed Tuesday night by a store clerk in northeast Houston, according to police. Lt. Larry Crowson, with the Houston Police Department, said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. at a convenience store near the intersection of Lavender Street and Weaver Road, which is close to Lockwood Drive and East Crosstimbers Street.
Negligence is to blame for concrete truck falling off freeway and tragically killing toddler, family attorney says
A mother is grieving after losing her 22-month-old son when a cement truck fell from an above freeway on top of a vehicle below an overpass that was carrying the Resendiz family. The family has now filed a lawsuit in the Harris County District Court asking to be compensated for their son's wrongful death and injuries sustained from the tragic accident. The accident occurred on Beltway 8 East at Woodforest on August 5, 2022.
Barber shop employee allegedly shot coworker during argument in SE Harris Co., authorities say
The victim was taken to the hospital in "fair condition." Authorities add that no one else was injured in the shooting.
Former Texas peace officer, now serial rapist, gets 10 years
A former Texas reserve peace officer deemed "The Ghost Hunter," who became a convicted serial rapist, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday.
53-Year-Old Leon Ledet, Jr. Arrested For Hit-And-Run Crash In Northeast Houston (Houston, TX)
Houston Police Department arrested a driver following a deadly hit-and-run crash in Northeast Houston. The three-vehicle crash occurred in the 10700 block of Homestead Road Sunday. The suspect was identified as Leon Ledet, Jr., 53, who [..]
Comments / 2