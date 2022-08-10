ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Clemens: Most searched Napa wines

By Gus Clemens
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 2 days ago

Napa is universally recognized as one of the world’s premier wine regions, and you pay to enjoy its exalted pours. How much and which wines get the most attention?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WOzOR_0hBhnKnD00

Wine-Searcher maintains a daily updated online list of the world’s wines complete with pricing, scores, and links to reviews and maker websites. It is an invaluable tool I have used for years for prices in my tasting notes and reviews.

Part of their reporting is the number of searches on their site for each wine. That presents a snapshot of what people care about. As you would expect, searches for Napa wines concentrate on big reds. Some 70% of all Napa wines listed on Wine-Searcher are cabernet sauvignon, merlot, or blends of the two.

When it comes to searches, a whopping 92% are for cabernet sauvignon and its related blends. Searchers either are contemplating buying or enjoying the fantasy of what they would buy if they could buy. Here are the world’s most-searched Napa wines on Wine-Searcher along with an average score and price:

1. Opus One. 94 points. $4122.

2. Dominus Estate Christian Moueix. 95 points. $3273.

3. Screaming Eagle Cabernet Sauvignon. 97 points. $4,7654.

4. Caymus Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon. 91 points. $915.

5. Harlan Estate. 96 points. $1,4486.

6. Joseph Phelps Vineyards Insignia. 94 points. $2777.

7. Caymus Vineyards Special Selection Cabernet Sauvignon. 93 points. $2148.

8. Scarecrow Cabernet Sauvignon. 95 points. $9679.

9. Silver Oak Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon. 89 points. $14510.

10. Shafer Vineyards Hillside Select Cabernet Sauvignon. 95 points. $342

The order has been basically unchanged for several years. Opus One, Dominus, and Screaming Eagle remain unchallenged. This year, Caymus nudged ahead of Harlan. Caymus Special Selection moved up two places while Shafer dropped two.

There was an interesting note. It still costs serious money to enjoy these Napa jewels, but there was a significant slowing of price increases. Opus One actually dropped in price from $416 to $412. Likely still not in your Tuesday pizza night budget, but interesting.

Tasting notes

• Rabble Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley 2019: Rich, lush dark fruits; 100% Napa cab. $25-36

• Rombauer Vineyards Napa Valley Merlot 2018: Bold, ripe-fruit, easy-drinking iteration of Napa merlot. $45-50

• Charles Krug Peter Mondavi Family Reserve Generations, Napa Valley 2018: Delivers subtle elegance; 84% Napa cab. $60-75

Links to reviews

Last round

You know it is a hot summer when your electric bill is more than your house payment. Wine time.

Email: wine@cwadv.com. Newsletter: gusclemens.substack.com. Website: gusclemensonwine.com. Facebook: Gus Clemens on Wine. Twitter: @gusclemens.

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Inside a Costa Rican Glamping Resort Where Every Tent Comes With Its Own Plunge Pool

Click here to read the full article. Nayara Tented Camp is taking glamping to new heights. The Costa Rican resort, which was one of the first luxury camps in Central America, has just added even more elevated tents and luxe amenities to its picturesque grounds in the Arenal Volcano National Park. Phase two of the epic expansion saw the addition of an expansive common area with a reception tent, a bar, a lounge, a restaurant, a swimming pool and a fire pit. Even better, the property gained two new private tented residences, six two-bedroom tents and eight more stand-alone tents. All up,...
TRAVEL
The Independent

All aboard the Pacific Surfliner: a car-free journey through California

A recent family event took me to my dad’s homeland of southern California. I enjoy returning to my country of birth except for one pesky thing: driving. As a Londoner of 11 years, I am spoiled by British public transport (however flawed some might think it). This time, as I reluctantly checked car-hire options and choked at the price of petrol, a wild idea snuck into my brain.Might it be possible to navigate California entirely by public transport? On a video call, I told my family I might not rent a car and they scoffed. California is, after all, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Food & Wine

The Best Resort in Mexico Is Worth the Trip for the Mezcal Alone

One of the best artisanal mezcal collections in Mexico boasts spectacular ocean views that may include whales, depending on the day. Perched on the southernmost tip of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula, the luxe Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal recently debuted its picturesque, open-air mezcal-drinking experience: the Agave Study at Peacock Alley. The property was just named the Best Resort in Mexico by Travel & Leisure, and I'd venture to say the mezcal alone (okay, and maybe the whales) makes it worth the trip.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Tasting#Caymus Vineyards#Food Drink#Beverages#Napa#Eagle#Harlan Estate
Robb Report

Tuscany on the Pacific? This $22 Million California Estate Has Two Villas and a 130-Acre Vineyard

At this Paso Robles estate, you can sip your favorite vintages and produce them too.   A sprawling, Tuscan-style California estate with 130 acres of grapevines has come onto the market for the first time since 2005. The sellers of the $22 million Villa San-Juliette, as it’s referred to, are none other than Ken Warwick and Nigel Lythgoe, the former producers of American Idol. Together, the duo transformed this one-of-a-kind parcel of land into a picturesque vineyard that’s outfitted with two three-bedroom villas and an expansive tasting room.   Turns out, the idea of opening a winery was alluring to more than just Warwick and...
PASO ROBLES, CA
cntraveler.com

These Intimate Capri Hotels Are an Escape From the Island's Crowds

All listings featured in this story are independently selected by our editors. However, when you book something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. No one can dispute Capri's great charms: wildflower-carpeted cliffs that look out over secluded coves, swims in the pristine aquamarine sea, and evening strolls along cobblestoned streets and through small piazzas that remain unchanged since Jackie O took her daily passeggiata here. The downside: day-trippers from Naples and large cruise ships that can make the place feel like an Italian Disney World. The trick is to book a hotel where you can comfortably stay put only to emerge in the afternoon, when the crowds have thinned.
TRAVEL
traveltomorrow.com

Bordeaux has a new 2-hour walking tour to explore the traces of wine in the city

Most of us immediately think of wine when hearing the word Bordeaux. And even though it’s true that the city’s region has been shaped and defined by the alcoholic beverage, the urban hub in the South West of France is so much more than that. The many museums, the overload of historic buildings, the very pleasant car free streets… There are many more reasons than ‘just’ the wine to be visiting Bordeaux. Yet, for once, the cliché is being underlined thanks to a new walking tour launched by the city’s tourist office.
TRAVEL
The Associated Press

Introducing the Ultimate Oceanside Getaway in Paradise at the new Casa Las Olas, a Stunning 6-Bedroom Residence at Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica

Sleeping up to 18 guests in a residence with unparalleled views and modern interior design, this luxe hideaway retreat provides a one-of-a-kind Costa Rican escape. PENINSULA PAPAGAYO, Costa Rica, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the most incredible getaway in the serene paradise of Costa Rica, the newly unveiled custom-built Casa Las Olas residence at Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo offers the ultimate in privacy and seclusion, yet it’s just minutes away from the amenities and offerings at the Five-Star Resort. With 6,360 square-feet of air-conditioned living space and six bedrooms, Casa Las Olas can accommodate a multi-generational family or groups of friends travelling together. The perfect vacation home for those who enjoy communal gathering spaces, Casa Las Olas has a great room, chef’s kitchen, spacious outdoor entertainment area and spectacular 150-foot (45.72 metre) swimming pool overlooking the bay. Appealing to those with a keen eye for modern design, this home has numerous Instagram-worthy features, from its unique location to its many awe-inspiring interior design elements.
TRAVEL
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
372K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lubbock, TX from Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

 http://lubbockonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy