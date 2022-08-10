ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Amish Kitchen: Holding on to precious memories

By Elisabeth Ivey, guest writer
The Battle Creek Enquirer
The Battle Creek Enquirer
 2 days ago

This week I have been busy sewing for nephew Benjamin’s wedding, which will be next week.

Once again, I put off my sewing until it was too close to the day. I sewed my dress, cape, and apron on Tuesday. Yesterday I cut out dresses, capes, and aprons for daughters Verena and Lovina and sewed Verena’s dress. Today after laundry, I want to sew again.

Daughter Loretta went to go buy her material for her suit, so I’ll cut and sew that for her too.

Then two weeks after nephew Benjamin and Crystal’s wedding is niece Leanna and Alvin’s wedding. This will be held at her parents Albert (my brother) and Sarah Irene’s house. Loretta, Verena, and Lovina all need new dresses, capes, and aprons for that wedding. I will wear the same dress I wear to Benjamin’s wedding because it is the same color but only different material for Leanna’s wedding.

At Benjamin’s wedding, daughters Elizabeth, Susan, Loretta, and I will be cooks. Daughters Verena and Lovina and sons Benjamin and Kevin will all be table waiters. Son Joseph and his special friend Grace will be witnesses for Benjamin and Crystal. They usually have two couples for witnesses. Nephew Benjamin and son Joseph are the same age and have always been close cousins. Joseph was surprised and feels honored to stand with his cousin/friend when he gets married.

There will be an empty spot at the wedding without Benjamin’s dad, Jacob. Also, for sister Emma to be at her child’s wedding without her dear husband.

Sunday, son Joseph was 20. His birth always brings back memories of my dear mother. Joe’s Aunt Sylvia was my midwife, and Mom was there too, as she was with every baby I had. Joseph was baby number six for us. My sisters had the other five children on that hot July afternoon. Mom kept chilling and asked for a coat. Sylvia kept taking her vitals and tried to make her comfortable. She had a heat stroke and was probably cold from having a fever, which we later found out.

Joseph was born at 6:35 p.m. weighing seven pounds six ounces. After he was born, my sisters Verena and Susan came with our other children to meet their new brother/nephew. Jacob, sister Emma, and their four children came to see the new baby that night. We had made Mom go lay down in the other bedroom, and she was covered with blankets. Jacobs, Verena, and Susan stayed for the night because we were all worried about Mom.

Little did we realize that in eight weeks, we wouldn’t have her with us anymore. My sisters Verena and Susan and Mom had gone to some book signings in Kansas and Missouri. Mom was in a motel in Blue Springs, Missouri, when she died from an aneurysm in her stomach. What a shock when we heard the news. Precious memories are our comfort!

Sunday evening, our family was here in honor of Joseph’s birthday. We also celebrated son Benjamin’s birthday, which was July 14th. We never had cake for him, so we had a cake for both boys.

Our menu was a Haystack Meal with cake and ice cream. Homemade bread, butter, strawberry jam, and chips as well.

A haystack is made with Dorito crumbs, crushed saltine crackers, taco-seasoned hamburger, cooked spaghetti, lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, hot peppers, onions, salsa, ranch dressing, then topped with cheese sauce.

Baby Denzel is at six pounds 10 ounces now and is getting a lot of attention with Grandpa, Grandma, uncles, and aunts across the road.

Grandson Ryan was three on July 27. Susan’s friend Ervin had our family all at his house for Ryan’s birthday. Ervin lives a mile from us, so it’s close by. Ryan felt so proud of all the attention when he blew out his candles. God bless!

Pumpkin Chip Cookies

2 3/4 cup pumpkin

2 cups sugar

1 cup lard or shortening

2 eggs (beaten)

2 tablespoons milk

2 teaspoons vanilla

4 cups flour

4 teaspoons baking powder

2 teaspoons cinnamon

2 teaspoons soda

1 teaspoon salt

1-6ounce package of chocolate chips

1 cup nuts (if desired)

Mix pumpkin, sugar, lard, eggs, milk, and vanilla. Sift dry ingredients and add gradually. Mix well. Stir in chips and nuts, then drop by the spoonful onto a cookie sheet. Bake in a 375-degree oven for about 14 minutes.

Lovina’s Amish Kitchen is written by Lovina Eicher, Old Order Amish writer, cook, wife, and mother of eight. Her newest cookbook, Amish Family Recipes, is available wherever books are sold. Readers can write to Eicher at Lovina’s Amish Kitchen, PO Box 234, Sturgis, MI 49091 (please include a self-addressed stamped envelope for a reply); or email LovinasAmishKitchen@MennoMedia.org and your message will be passed on to her to read. She does not personally respond to emails.

Comments / 0

Related
Ninikitty

A 23-year-old MOTHER gave birth to babies that are BORN every 480 years…

https://media.emirates247.com/images/2013/05/00343412.jpgMother 23yrs!!. One amazing couple in the Czech Republic has a lot to be thankful for as they welcomed new babies into the world! Yes, BABIES. Plural. The couple, Alexandra and Antonin, already had one child already and were so excited when they learned a new addition was on its way! They soon found out that this new addition was actually twins, and since both parents had a history of twins in their families already, they will be carrying on the families tradition! While the Kinovas from the Czech town of Milovice were looking forward to welcoming a new addition to their family, they soon learned from their doctor that Alexandra was pregnant with not just one baby, but two. The lovely couple celebrated upon hearing the good news and began to prepare themselves to go from being a family of three to a family of five. But almost immediately, the doctor asked the couple if he could see them again, to re-diagnose.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Missouri State
Abby Joseph

Wealthy Bride Returns Wedding Money to "Lower-Middle-Class” Mother-in-Law

A bride's wedding preparations may be stressful under normal circumstances, but adding in problematic relatives can make things unbearable. Dealing with troublesome relatives during wedding planning may put a severe damper on what is meant to be a joyous time, especially if the bride's mother-in-law feels the need to add her two cents on every choice.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Jax Hudur

Mary Crumpton Is a Proud Woman with Two Husbands and Two Boyfriends

As far as schoolteachers go, 48-year-old Mary Crumpton is not the typical average schoolteacher whose time you would expect to be consumed by scheduling, tutoring, and taking care of her student’s needs. Instead, unlike most other teachers, the secret Mary had was a husband, a second husband whom she married at a non-legal wedding, and two boyfriends who lived a few meters away from her house.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amish#Cut And Sew#Flour#Food Drink#Crystal
Mary Duncan

Wife furious when husband goes for oil change and returns with a brand new car

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My parents are the happiest couple I know. In the thirty years they have been married (they married when I was ten) they have hardly ever fought with each other, and the few times they did were epic. If they had fought more, or even bickered much, it would feel different, but when my parents really got into a fight it was a big deal.
B.R. Shenoy

Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store wedding

Bride & Groom In Love PhotoPhoto by Brodie from Burst. “ALDI fans show us their love every day, and we think getting married in our aisles will be a dream come true for many of them, so we can’t wait to give one lucky couple an amazing start to their future life together and share in their love story,” Kate Kirkpatrick, Aldi USA’s director of communications, told TODAY Food in an email.
BATAVIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
brides.com

How Many People Should I Invite to My Wedding?

When it comes to wedding planning, there are certain tasks that are just more fun than others. Cake tasting? Fun. Choosing a gorgeous venue? So much fun. But figuring out how many people to invite? This can be a struggle. Whether your natural instinct is to invite everyone you’ve ever met, to make it an intimate event, or just something in between, it’s definitely not an easy task. Often, parents and in-laws will have opinions, too, which can complicate the process.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Battle Creek Enquirer

The Battle Creek Enquirer

1K+
Followers
909
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in Battle Creek and surrounding areas

 http://battlecreekenquirer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy