Green Bay, WI

In tight Assembly races in Green Bay area, Peter Schmidt wins in 6th District; Derek Teague leads in 4th District

By Doug Schneider, Green Bay Press-Gazette
Green Bay Press-Gazette
Green Bay Press-Gazette
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vk9f2_0hBhn7P100

Northeastern Wisconsin voters on Tuesday chose a Democratic challenger for state Rep. David Steffen in Wisconsin Assembly District 4 and a potential Republican replacement for Rep. Gary Tauchen in Assembly District 6.

4th Assembly District

In a primary election Tuesday for Assembly District 4, Democrats appear to have chosen Derek Teague to be the latest challenger to Steffen, a Republican who was elected in 2014 and reelected every two years since. Steffen and Teague will meet in the Nov. 8 general election.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tLSjH_0hBhn7P100

Teague leads 19-year-old Ashton Arndorfer of Allouez by 102 votes, according to unofficial results. Teague, 37, of Allouez, works as a systems engineer at Technosis, a technical support company.

More: Two Green Bay Democrats will meet in the August primary to challenge 4th Assembly District incumbent Steffen in November

District 4 includes all of the Green Bay suburbs of Ashwaubenon and Allouez. It also includes much of the western portion of Green Bay south of West Mason Street, much of Howard and Allouez west of the East River.

Democratic primary

  • Derek Teague: 2,121 (51.06%)
  • Ashton Arndorfer: 2,019 (48.6%)

6th Assembly District

Peter Schmidt won in a crowded field for the Republican nomination. With 91% of the votes counted, Schmidt beat the next closest candidate, Dean Neubert, with 2,941 votes to 2,086.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SWpMD_0hBhn7P100

Six GOP candidates were seeking to succeed the retiring Tauchen, 68, who was first elected to represent the rural district in 2006, then was reelected seven times to two-year terms.

Schmidt will face William Switalla in the Nov. 8 general election, to represent the heavily Republican district west of Green Bay. Switalla was the only Democrat on the ballot.

More: With Rep. Tauchen retiring, six candidates will meet in Republican primary in Assembly District 6

The primary featured GOP candidates ranging in age from 30 to 43, and representing a range of rural communities in the district. The district includes most of Shawano County, as well as northwestern Outagamie County and small parts of Brown and Waupaca counties.

Republican primary (91% of votes counted)

  • Peter Schmidt: 2,941 (29.7%)
  • Dean Neubert: 2,086 (21.0%)
  • Nathan J. Michael: 1,771 (17.9%)
  • David Kohn: 1,228 (12.4%%)
  • Craig Arrowood: 1,069 (10.8%)
  • Matthew Albert: 819 (8.3%)

1st Assembly District

State Rep. Joel Kitchens, R-Sturgeon Bay, withstood a challenge from Milt Swagel of Kewaunee in a Republican primary in the 1st Assembly District. Kitchens will now face Democratic challenger Roberta Thelen of Baileys Harbor in November.

Republican primary (99% of votes counted)

  • Joel Kitchens (i): 6,885 (77.7%)
  • Milt Swagel: 1,981 (22.3%)

5th Assembly District

With Rep. Jim Steineke not seeking reelection, three Republicans were on the ballot to replace him. Joy Goeben will advance to the Nov. 8 election to face Democratic challenger Joseph VanDeurzen of De Pere.

  • Joy Goeben: 3,153 (53.7%)
  • Tim Greenwood: 2,166 (36.9%)
  • Kraig Knaack: 548 (9.3%)

For more results including for Wisconsin governor and other statewide races, go here .

Contact Doug Schneider at (920) 431-8333, or DSchneid@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter at @PGDougSchneider .

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: In tight Assembly races in Green Bay area, Peter Schmidt wins in 6th District; Derek Teague leads in 4th District

Comments / 0

 

