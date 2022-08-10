In tight Assembly races in Green Bay area, Peter Schmidt wins in 6th District; Derek Teague leads in 4th District

Northeastern Wisconsin voters on Tuesday chose a Democratic challenger for state Rep. David Steffen in Wisconsin Assembly District 4 and a potential Republican replacement for Rep. Gary Tauchen in Assembly District 6.

4th Assembly District

In a primary election Tuesday for Assembly District 4, Democrats appear to have chosen Derek Teague to be the latest challenger to Steffen, a Republican who was elected in 2014 and reelected every two years since. Steffen and Teague will meet in the Nov. 8 general election.

Teague leads 19-year-old Ashton Arndorfer of Allouez by 102 votes, according to unofficial results. Teague, 37, of Allouez, works as a systems engineer at Technosis, a technical support company.

District 4 includes all of the Green Bay suburbs of Ashwaubenon and Allouez. It also includes much of the western portion of Green Bay south of West Mason Street, much of Howard and Allouez west of the East River.

Democratic primary

Derek Teague: 2,121 (51.06%)

Ashton Arndorfer: 2,019 (48.6%)

6th Assembly District

Peter Schmidt won in a crowded field for the Republican nomination. With 91% of the votes counted, Schmidt beat the next closest candidate, Dean Neubert, with 2,941 votes to 2,086.

Six GOP candidates were seeking to succeed the retiring Tauchen, 68, who was first elected to represent the rural district in 2006, then was reelected seven times to two-year terms.

Schmidt will face William Switalla in the Nov. 8 general election, to represent the heavily Republican district west of Green Bay. Switalla was the only Democrat on the ballot.

The primary featured GOP candidates ranging in age from 30 to 43, and representing a range of rural communities in the district. The district includes most of Shawano County, as well as northwestern Outagamie County and small parts of Brown and Waupaca counties.

Republican primary (91% of votes counted)

Peter Schmidt: 2,941 (29.7%)

Dean Neubert: 2,086 (21.0%)

Nathan J. Michael: 1,771 (17.9%)

David Kohn: 1,228 (12.4%%)

Craig Arrowood: 1,069 (10.8%)

Matthew Albert: 819 (8.3%)

1st Assembly District

State Rep. Joel Kitchens, R-Sturgeon Bay, withstood a challenge from Milt Swagel of Kewaunee in a Republican primary in the 1st Assembly District. Kitchens will now face Democratic challenger Roberta Thelen of Baileys Harbor in November.

Republican primary (99% of votes counted)

Joel Kitchens (i): 6,885 (77.7%)

Milt Swagel: 1,981 (22.3%)

5th Assembly District

With Rep. Jim Steineke not seeking reelection, three Republicans were on the ballot to replace him. Joy Goeben will advance to the Nov. 8 election to face Democratic challenger Joseph VanDeurzen of De Pere.

Joy Goeben: 3,153 (53.7%)

Tim Greenwood: 2,166 (36.9%)

Kraig Knaack: 548 (9.3%)

