Renchel Cortez Davis Sr.
2d ago
That was an amazing absolutely amazing event I was 17 when I saw the victory for one that's a show I never ever forget they say Michael Jackson was the greatest performer of all time I have to agree he definitely was that...
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensTennessee State
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to closeKristen WaltersTennessee State
University of Tennessee prepares for the “Big Orange Flush”
The University of Tennessee is preparing for the first Vols football game with the "Big Orange Flush" to make sure bathroom facilities are ready for fans on game day.
‘Summitt Blue’ uniforms to be worn by four Tennessee teams in 2022-2023
In honor of the 50-year anniversary of Title IX and the indelible legacy of Pat Summitt, four University of Tennessee women's sports teams will debut new "Summitt Blue" uniforms during the upcoming 2022-23 academic year.
WBIR
10 Rising Hearts: Knoxville Figure Skaters
Local group of young figure skaters represent Knoxville at national level. Submit your nominations for 10 Rising Hearts 10hearts@wbir.com August 10, 2022-4pm.
FORE! Topgolf opens in Farragut, brings fun and growth to city
FARRAGUT, Tenn. — Topgolf officially opened for business in Farragut on Friday. Not only is it a place to practice your swing, but officials behind it said it's a boost for the local economy. The golf-centric entertainment venue brings 400 jobs to the Knoxville area and is hoping to...
Tennessee baseball assistant Josh Elander promoted to Associate Head Coach
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee baseball has promoted assistant coach Josh Elander to Associate Head Coach. Elander, who has been on staff since 2018, takes on the new role and will also continue his recruit coordinating responsibilities. Elander is the Vols hitting coach and also served as head coach when...
WBIR
VFL Allan Houston returns to Alcoa to talk to middle schoolers
ALCOA, Tenn. — Tennessee basketball legend, Allan Houston, made a return trip back to Alcoa to speak with students at Alcoa Middle School on Friday. The two-time All-American Vol and former NBA player grew up around Alcoa, even though he's from Kentucky. He had family in the area, so he would spend his summers there.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols assistant says what Josh Heupel hasn’t been willing to say
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel is extremely smart with his public comments. Heupel is generous when it comes to his time with his reporters, but he almost always stays far away from controversy. The second-year Vols head coach will carefully dance around a question to avoid giving an answer...
rockytopinsider.com
Transfer Receiver ‘A Pleasant Surprise’ For Tennessee
Tennessee returns star receiver Cedric Tillman, but lost starting receivers JaVonta Payton and Velus Jones Jr. this offseason. The Vols have plenty of in house candidates to replace the pair— Jalin Hyatt is poised to start at slot receiver — and a handful of freshmen, most notable Squirrel White, are turning heads.
USISB: Officials searching for missing Knoxville teen
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Edward Houser, a 15-year-old boy, was last seen on August 6 in Knoxville, according to the United States Investigative Services Bureau. He may travel to Sweetwater, Tenn., and may go by the name Ejay. Edward has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5'10'', and weighs 208 pounds.
newstalk987.com
Smoky Mountain Air Show Returns To Knoxville
The Smoky Mountain Air Show featuring the Blue Angels fly into Knoxville at McGhee Tyson Airport is coming soon. The show is September 10th and 11th and will feature several performers including the U.S. Army’s Golden Knights Parachute Team, Younkin Air Shows and the Aeroshell Aerobatic team, just to name a few.
10About Town: A Lego-lovers dream, a hummingbird festival and a back-to-school bash!
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Ijams and Central Cinema is hosting another Movie Under The Stars on Friday night. The classic film "The Shawshank Redemption" will be airing! Doors open at 7 p.m. and the movie begins at dark. Food trucks and the Ijams beer garden will have tasty meals, snacks and beverages for purchase. You can buy tickets online.
insideofknoxville.com
New Campground, The Drop Inn, Opens Soon Beside Urban Wilderness
A new campground is opening soon in an amazing spot bordering Ijams, Marie Myers Park, and Baker Creek Preserve. Just off the road at 4507 Sevierville Pike, the site includes sixteen wooded acres with wetlands. Trails have been added for great fun on the site, including a black diamond trail (Murphy’s Law), but the trails also connect with all the surrounding parks, wildlife areas, and wilderness which include fifty miles of trails and another four hundred acres to explore.
Becker ready for new opportunity with Tennessee Volunteers
(Atlantic) An Atlantic athlete will compete in the SEC. UNI Track and Field transfer Craig Alan Becker has landed at Tennessee. Becker spent his freshman season with the Panthers, but entered the transfer portal immediately following the Missouri Valley Conference championships. “I continued to train. I didn’t take any time off after conference. From there I went and did three races. I did a time trial where we had official timing, so I was able to send it to coaches since it wasn’t hand timing. That’s where I ran a 1:52 which was a two second PR and was really big to get that in. I knew I could do it, because I ran it once in a split at the Drake Relays. I think that really played a role in the following race that I did. There was a mile race and I was able to run a 4:12 there. Both were big improvements from my times at UNI.”
wvlt.tv
Knoxville family shows off newly-fostered beagles using TikTok
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville family is taking to TikTok to show off their newly-fostered beagles after the dogs made their way into East Tennessee from a Virginia mass-breeding facility. Twenty of the dogs came to Young-Williams Animal Center. Nicole and Kyle Chapman took two of them home, Jillian...
WATE
2 Knoxville teens are the future leaders of tomorrow
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A national company is giving 2 local teens the opportunity to dive into the real world before anyone else. Bank of America has chosen their 2022 Student Leaders that will take part in career-building, real life expirences before college. Perri-Hann Mahfouz, senior at Webb School...
WATE
Richy Kreme Donuts 2 opens in Rocky Hill
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The new Richy Kreme Donuts opened over a week after the announcement of expanding the business to Knoxville. The owners announced in July that they were expanding the business to Rocky Hill after being in Maryville for 74 years. The company was founded by Marion Richardson, and the new owners purchased the company in 2021 to “return it to its previous glory days of quality donuts, with a focus on community.”
Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case
The Tennessee Lookout is fighting for the public’s right to see video footage of alleged brutality by a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent during a Grainger County slaughterhouse raid. Nashville attorney Paul McAdoo with the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press on Wednesday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Knoxville on […] The post Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Four Knoxville firefighters honored Thursday for saving a woman's life
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Four Knoxville firefighters were honored Thursday for their work to save a woman's life during flooding. They sprung to action in July when Knox County was hit by severe storms, leading to floods in many areas. During the rain, a woman's car got trapped in floodwaters and was swept underwater. The woman was able to get out of the car and clung to a small tree in the middle of the fast-moving water.
Car of missing Gatlinburg woman found in Cocke County
A car driven by a missing Gatlinburg woman who is the subject of an active Tennessee Silver Alert was found Wednesday in Cocke County.
Missing Clinton man found dead
A Clinton man who went missing in Louisville Wednesday evening has been located, and is dead according to the Blount County Sheriff's Office
Comments / 3