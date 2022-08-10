(Atlantic) An Atlantic athlete will compete in the SEC. UNI Track and Field transfer Craig Alan Becker has landed at Tennessee. Becker spent his freshman season with the Panthers, but entered the transfer portal immediately following the Missouri Valley Conference championships. “I continued to train. I didn’t take any time off after conference. From there I went and did three races. I did a time trial where we had official timing, so I was able to send it to coaches since it wasn’t hand timing. That’s where I ran a 1:52 which was a two second PR and was really big to get that in. I knew I could do it, because I ran it once in a split at the Drake Relays. I think that really played a role in the following race that I did. There was a mile race and I was able to run a 4:12 there. Both were big improvements from my times at UNI.”

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 7 HOURS AGO