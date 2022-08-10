Read full article on original website
themountaineagle.com
Marietta Spangler, 81, dies
Marietta Spangler, 81, of Englewood, Ohio, formerly of Letcher County, died July 28 at her residence. A daughter of the late Thurston and Mattie Sergent Collins, she was widow of Bobby Spangler. Surviving are three sons, Jeffery Adams, Bobby Wade Adams and Travis Todd Adams; three daughters, Jennifer Griffith, Teresa...
themountaineagle.com
Veterans group from L.A. now serving in Letcher Co. by assisting flood victims
It’s not Iraq or Afghanistan, but the veterans at Forward Operating Base Black Bear are still serving, this time in Letcher County. Residents who were hard hit by the July 28 flood are getting a helping hand from a group of veterans who are continuing to serve their country as volunteers after their enlistments in the U.S. military expired.
themountaineagle.com
13 days later, progress being made in hard times
Thirteen days and counting. The water has receded, but the mud, the broken hearts, and the fear remains. A flood unlike any living person has seen in eastern Kentucky has left behind damaged property, damaged infrastructure, and damaged people, struggling through the five stages of grief. Progress is being made...
themountaineagle.com
Speak Your Piece
Tell us what’s on your mind. No need to give your name. Call 606-633-7508 from 9 am Tuesday to 9 am Friday. In addition to the telephone and the U.S. Mail, The Mountain Eagle accepts comments to Speak Your Piece by electronic mail. Our address is: mtneagle@bellsouth.net. On subject line put Speak Your Piece.
themountaineagle.com
Debris removal beginning, garbage pickup times set
Mountains of ruined furniture, building materials, and personal belongings piled on roadsides bear testament to the power of the flood that swept through Letcher County and much of eastern Kentucky July 28. It looked bad enough when the water was six feet deep and more in houses, churches and businesses,...
themountaineagle.com
Rites held for Clyde Trent Jr.
Clyde Trent Jr., 53, of Whitesburg, died Tuesday, July 12, at Hazard Appalachian Regional Healthcare Center. A son of the late Clyde and Betty Sue Miles Trent, he was the father of the late Shantel Trent, and a brother of the late Donald Trent and Debbie Looney. Mr. Trent was...
themountaineagle.com
Temporary road repairs are now underway here
Temporary repairs began on county and state roads this week, with crews taking on roads that are impassable first. Sheets of asphalt were lifted up by the velocity of the water, which rose to 10 feet above flood stage at Whitesburg, where a river gauge in downtown measures the height of the water.
themountaineagle.com
Teams working to restore water and sewer
Power, water and communications services are coming back online in the flood-damaged counties of eastern Kentucky, though water remained out for more than 6,600 customers Tuesday morning. The exact number still out in Letcher County was changing hour to hour. More houses in Letcher County saw water service resume over...
themountaineagle.com
Woody Holbrook, 67, dies
Funeral services for Woody Holbrook, 67, were held August 7 at Everidge Funeral Home. Burial was in Green Acres Cemetery in Ermine. A son of the late Martin Holbrook Sr. and Ola Mae Houston Holbrook, he was born in Whitesburg. He died August 5 at his residence in Mayking. Mr....
themountaineagle.com
Services held for Wanda Webb
Funeral services for Wanda Lynn Frazier Webb, 72, of Linefork were held August 9 at Defeated Creek Old Regular Baptist Church. Burial was in the Frazier Ingram Cemetery at Defeated Creek. A daughter of Ruth Ingram Frazier and the late Atlas Frazier of Kingscreek, she died at the Greg and...
themountaineagle.com
Moments and Memories of WHS
William Adams: Junior Science 2; Science Club 3, 4; Beta Club 3, 4; Beta President 4; Student Council 3; Council Parliamentarian 3; Library Club 3, 4; Vice President Science Club 4; Senior Committee 4. Aliene Banks: Nurses Club 3, 4; FTA 1, 2, 3, 4; Science Club 3, 4; Black...
