InvestorPlace

7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns

Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
InvestorPlace

7 Stocks Under $50 to Buy and Hold Forever

ICL Group (ICL): The Israeli company mines chemicals that are used in fertilizers, energy storage and food industries. Photronics (PLAB): The company manufacturers components used in semiconductors found in flat panel displays and integrated circuitry. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC): Rising meat prices have been a serious tailwind for PPC stock....
Benzinga

Vtex: Q2 Earnings Insights

Vtex VTEX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Vtex missed estimated earnings by 83.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.06. Revenue was up $7.84 million from the same period last...
Benzinga

Better Choice Co: Q2 Earnings Insights

Better Choice Co BTTR reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Better Choice Co missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.1. Revenue was up $5.53 million from...
etfdailynews.com

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) PT Raised to $47.00

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.
via.news

Realty Income Corporation And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Realty Income Corporation (O), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund (MNP) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
etfdailynews.com

New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 55,019 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Olin during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Olin by 169.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ

Bank of America's Preferred Stock, Series 2 Shares Cross 4% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 2 (Symbol: BML.PRH) were yielding above the 4% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.7667), with shares changing hands as low as $19.11 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.58% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BML.PRH was trading at a 21.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 3.24% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Benzinga

Recap: NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Q2 Earnings

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals NBY reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was up $912 thousand from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Viant Technology Q2 Earnings

Viant Technology DSP reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Viant Technology beat estimated earnings by 57.89%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was up $789 thousand from the same...
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Below is a list of notable value...
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Norwegian Cruise Line, Micron Technology, Signet Jewelers, Novavax and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Norwegian Cruise Line — Shares sank nearly 12% on Tuesday after the company reported second-quarter results that missed Wall Street's expectations and showed occupancy rates of only 65%, compared to more than 100% in the same quarter in 2019. In addition, the cruise line said that it wouldn't return to pre-pandemic occupancy levels until next year, signaling losses will continue.
