JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —8.10.2022 — Fried Politicizes Mar-a-Lago Raid — Raid Compared to Gestapo Tactics— More...

Cory Mills Leads in new Poll, 'Absentini' Sabatini and Santos cry Foul

Oviedo— Republican voters were treated to the last debate between the congressional candidates in Congressional District 7 prior to the primary election on August 23rd. At the end of the event, The Floridian, which hosted the event with the Seminole Republican Women Federated group, conducted a poll of the 300 attendees to the event who favored combat veteran Cory Mills and Navy Seal Brady Duke. (Poll results below)
