JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —8.10.2022 — Fried Politicizes Mar-a-Lago Raid — Raid Compared to Gestapo Tactics— More...

Read full article on original website
Related
floridianpress.com
Cory Mills Leads in new Poll, 'Absentini' Sabatini and Santos cry Foul
Oviedo— Republican voters were treated to the last debate between the congressional candidates in Congressional District 7 prior to the primary election on August 23rd. At the end of the event, The Floridian, which hosted the event with the Seminole Republican Women Federated group, conducted a poll of the 300 attendees to the event who favored combat veteran Cory Mills and Navy Seal Brady Duke. (Poll results below)
floridianpress.com
Charities Controlled by Carolina Amesty Appear to pay for $1.4 million Family Home
As the 2022 primary election enters its final days, Republican state House candidate Carolina Amesty, who is considered the frontrunner in Florida’s House District 45, is being peppered by negative mail that accuses her of using non-profit monies from he charities to pay for the home she lives in.
Comments / 0