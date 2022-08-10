Read full article on original website
The Way We Were
Clips from available Mountain Eagle pages since 1907. Authorities are searching for John Holmes, a 38-year-old married man from Hemphill who disappeared the morning after he was called to his gate just after dark and summoned to appear in Whitesburg as a witness in a court case the next day. He was last seen about two weeks ago getting into his car and driving to the Neon train station, where he bought a ticket for the county seat.
13 days later, progress being made in hard times
Thirteen days and counting. The water has receded, but the mud, the broken hearts, and the fear remains. A flood unlike any living person has seen in eastern Kentucky has left behind damaged property, damaged infrastructure, and damaged people, struggling through the five stages of grief. Progress is being made...
Teams working to restore water and sewer
Power, water and communications services are coming back online in the flood-damaged counties of eastern Kentucky, though water remained out for more than 6,600 customers Tuesday morning. The exact number still out in Letcher County was changing hour to hour. More houses in Letcher County saw water service resume over...
Marietta Spangler, 81, dies
Marietta Spangler, 81, of Englewood, Ohio, formerly of Letcher County, died July 28 at her residence. A daughter of the late Thurston and Mattie Sergent Collins, she was widow of Bobby Spangler. Surviving are three sons, Jeffery Adams, Bobby Wade Adams and Travis Todd Adams; three daughters, Jennifer Griffith, Teresa...
Temporary road repairs are now underway here
Temporary repairs began on county and state roads this week, with crews taking on roads that are impassable first. Sheets of asphalt were lifted up by the velocity of the water, which rose to 10 feet above flood stage at Whitesburg, where a river gauge in downtown measures the height of the water.
Rites held for Clyde Trent Jr.
Clyde Trent Jr., 53, of Whitesburg, died Tuesday, July 12, at Hazard Appalachian Regional Healthcare Center. A son of the late Clyde and Betty Sue Miles Trent, he was the father of the late Shantel Trent, and a brother of the late Donald Trent and Debbie Looney. Mr. Trent was...
Woody Holbrook, 67, dies
Funeral services for Woody Holbrook, 67, were held August 7 at Everidge Funeral Home. Burial was in Green Acres Cemetery in Ermine. A son of the late Martin Holbrook Sr. and Ola Mae Houston Holbrook, he was born in Whitesburg. He died August 5 at his residence in Mayking. Mr....
Moments and Memories of WHS
William Adams: Junior Science 2; Science Club 3, 4; Beta Club 3, 4; Beta President 4; Student Council 3; Council Parliamentarian 3; Library Club 3, 4; Vice President Science Club 4; Senior Committee 4. Aliene Banks: Nurses Club 3, 4; FTA 1, 2, 3, 4; Science Club 3, 4; Black...
