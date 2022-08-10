Read full article on original website
The Largest Rainbow Trout Ever Recorded Was Caught in Lake Diefenbaker
The rainbow trout (Oncorhynchus mykiss) is a trout and species of salmonid native to cold-water tributaries of the Pacific Ocean in Asia and North America. Wikipedia describes the rainbow trout as follows: "Adult freshwater stream rainbow trout average between 0.5 and 2.5 kilograms (1 and 5 lb), while lake-dwelling and anadromous forms may reach 9 kg (20 lb). Coloration varies widely based on subspecies, forms and habitat. Adult fish are distinguished by a broad reddish stripe along the lateral line, from gills to the tail, which is most vivid in breeding males."
Man Gets Taken Out Restocking A Lake With Fish
The other stocking methods I’ve seen aren’t this redneck and I think that’s what I love about this one so much. You don’t need a special airplane or a cool trout waterslide, it’s just some boys and box of fish trying to make a lake have something worth catching.
The Best Bobbers for Catching More Fish
The red-and-white plastic bobber. It’s one of the most iconic items in all of fishing. Next time you’re in the gift shop at the Cracker Barrel, look around. I promise you’ll find one depicted on a tin “gone fishin’” sign or door mat. I’m pretty sure there’s never been a fishing Santa or angling snowman ornament made that doesn’t feature a red-and-white bobber. Most of us learned to fish with these simple orbs on our lines. Watching that plastic bobber disappear under the strain of a bluegill brings back a lot of childhood memories. Key word here being “childhood,” because in my opinion, nobody older than 10 should be using a plastic red-and-white bobber.
Man Reels in Two Enormous and Carnivorous Fishes from Lake Lillinonah, Connecticut
Two enormous tiger muskies, a species of carnivorous fish, were caught by a Connecticut fisherman in the state's Lake Lillinonah, shocking social media users. In the state's Lake Lillinonah, a Connecticut angler stunned online users by reeling in two enormous tiger muskies, a species of carnivorous fish. The two fish,...
Woman Goes Viral Fishing From A Boat With Massive Bear
It’s no secret that bears like to fish. A group of 17 brown bears was recently captured on a livestream video at Katmai National Park. The bears can be seen snatching salmon with their paws and jaws, which is the typical way that most bears catch fish. But then...
The World Sport Fishing Record "King Salmon" Was Caught From the Kenai River
According to Wikipedia, the Chinook salmon also known as king salmon is "a prized and sought-after catch for a sporting angler. The flesh of the salmon is also highly valued for its dietary nutritional content, which includes high levels of important omega 3 fatty acids."
Five Poachers Busted with 665 Catfish in Louisiana
On August 3, two game wardens with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) were on patrol responding to a complaint when they came across a group of anglers in possession of an unusually large number of blue catfish. The five fishermen—Timothy Jones, Ellis R. Martin, Thomas Firth, Steven Riley, and Clifton Clark—were all from Mississippi. Combined, they had a haul of blue catfish that exceeded the legal limit by more than 100 fish.
Meet Freya, the 1,300-pound walrus capturing hearts, sinking boats and irking mariners
A more than 1,300-pound walrus in northern Europe has taken up summer sunbathing on boats and some of them – well, are just too small for the big gal. Nicknamed Freya, the young female walrus is causing cute, clumsy chaos in countries including the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Denmark and Sweden, locals report.
Kayaker Gets Chased Down By Grizzly Bear While Guiding Rafters Down A River
Well, that’s probably the last thing you want chasing you down a river…. And kayakers can be some pretty rad people. Hopping in a small boat, ripping through freezing cold glacier waterways, traversing through big rapids… that’s some pretty crazy stuff on its own. And guiding a buncha newbies through it isn’t an easy job either.
First Look: Best New Fishing Rods and Reels from ICAST 2022
The top fishing gear manufacturers gathered once again in Orlando, Florida, to showcase their best new products for the upcoming year. Last week, I had the chance to roam the floor at ICAST 2022 and get a sneak peek at some of the best new fishing rods and reels on the market. There were innovative designs and fresh ideas that will have anglers excited all the way through the fall as these products become available to the public. Here’s what stood out to me.
LOOK: Angler Lands Massive Chinook, the Biggest Salmon Caught in Wisconsin for 30 Years
A fisherman from Minnesota ventured over to Wisconsin. On a recent charter trip on Lake Michigan, the man reeled in Wisconsin’s largest chinook salmon in almost thirty years. Brian Sollars of East Bethel, Minnesota caught a salmon that weight 40.4 pounds. Its length measured at a whopping 44 inches...
Marlin Comes Flying Into The Boat, Fisherman Jumps Ship
That’s not where I would be wanting to end up though, but then again having a marlin with a massive sword for a face is enough to make me jump into the deep blue. Marlin are one wild fish. We’ve seen them pull a fisherman 15-miles out to sea before. We’ve even seen one jump in a boat before, but not like this.
