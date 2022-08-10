The top fishing gear manufacturers gathered once again in Orlando, Florida, to showcase their best new products for the upcoming year. Last week, I had the chance to roam the floor at ICAST 2022 and get a sneak peek at some of the best new fishing rods and reels on the market. There were innovative designs and fresh ideas that will have anglers excited all the way through the fall as these products become available to the public. Here’s what stood out to me.

