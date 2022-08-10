Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Flood advisories still in effect for Southwest Virginia and Kentucky
There are currently Flood Advisories throughout Eastern Kentucky and Southwest Virginia in effect until midnight tonight. The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for tonight. Some areas may receive gusty winds and very heavy rain that could lead to localized flash flooding. The low will be 68 degrees. […]
wjhl.com
Storms tonight, flood advisories are in effect for Southwest VA & KY
There are currently Flood Advisories throughout Eastern Kentucky and Southwest Virginia in effect until midnight tonight. The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for tonight. Some areas may receive gusty winds and very heavy rain that could lead to localized flash flooding. The low will be 68 degrees.
Vanessa Baker still missing after Eastern Kentucky floods
"She was just cheerful," Vanessa's nephew, Anthony Mullins, said. "Good to be around. I'll never forget her laugh."
Appalachian earthquake shakes it up near Bath County in Virginia
0 magnitude earthquake was recorded by the United States Geological Survey in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wymt.com
Virginia Energy declares Abandoned Mine Land emergencies following heavy rainfall
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Officials with the Virginia Department of Energy (Virginia Energy) declared two Abandoned Mine Land (AML) emergencies on Wednesday following recent heavy rainfall. Both emergencies were declared in the Pound community of Wise County. According to officials, an underground mine partially fell in on Sunnydale Farm...
WDTV
Death toll rises again from Kentucky flooding
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - The death toll from last month’s devastating flooding has risen yet again. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted Thursday afternoon that the 39th person has been confirmed dead. The latest victim was counted in Breathitt County, according to the governor. “I ask the commonwealth to join...
wymt.com
‘We’re not going anywhere’: Gov. Andy Beshear visits Letcher County, updates flooding death toll
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear confirmed the death toll from the flooding in Eastern Kentucky is officially 38 as of Wednesday. The Governor said the 38th victim was the high school football player who died while helping cleanup efforts. ”Sadly, our death count went up. Officially we are...
‘Shivery, wet, slushy’ winter predicted for Tennessee by Farmer’s Almanac
Farmer's Almanac has released its predictions for the 2022-2023 winter season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSLS
Over 2,000 without power in Southwest Virginia after evening storms
ROANOKE, Va. – Pop-up evening storms hit some areas hard early Tuesday evening, and there could potentially be more isolated storms that come through our region soon. Thousands were left without power in Roanoke, and hundreds were without power in the Danville area, authorities reported. Appalachian Power reported nearly...
Gloucester firefighters donate old fire truck, ambulance to flood-ravaged Kentucky
The Gloucester Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad has donated an old firetruck and ambulance to help Kentucky firefighters recently hit by major flooding.
themountaineagle.com
TVA’s role in bringing record flooding to E.Ky.
It is not often that journalists confess they have run out of adjectives to describe an event, but two veterans who are covering the flooding in eastern Kentucky tell me they simply don’t have a sufficient vocabulary to describe what they see all over the region. “Unprecedented” has often been used. The Mountain Eagle’s editorial last week called it “unnatural.” It can also be called “unnecessary.”
Augusta Free Press
State police asking for help after two ATMs destroyed in Southwest Virginia
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field office is seeking the public’s help with identifying the individuals responsible for destroying bank ATMs in Dickenson and Buchanan counties. The first incident occurred at 1 a.m. on July 30. The ATM in the drive-thru lane of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVQ
Eastern Kentucky districts delay start of school year after flooding
PERRY COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ)- It’s supposed to be back to school time for students across the state. But many schools in eastern Kentucky won’t be starting back as normal. District leaders in some of the hardest hit flooded areas are pushing back the start of their school year as they continue to assess the damage.
Kingsport Times-News
COVID-19 spread levels in Northeast Tennessee
The spread of COVID-19 appears to have leveled off somewhat in Northeast Tennessee, according to the latest weekly report from the Tennessee Department of Health. The report, which was released Wednesday evening, covers the period from July 31-Aug. 6.
NBC 29 News
VSP respond to Interstate 64 accident
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A crash on Interstate 64 at the 108 Mile Marker near Crozet occurred around 7 a.m., Wednesday, August 10. Virginia State Police say a Toyota SUV hauling a camper was headed eastbound when it ran off the road and overturned. Traffic was disrupted while crews...
Check it out: Rare 'rainbow cloud' spotted over Virginia
HAMILTON, Va. — It's safe to say we have all seen a rainbow before. The bright and colorful band that shows up following rain storms can be stunning. Sky watchers in Hamilton, Virginia, were treated to a more unique rainbow phenomenon on Wednesday evening. Several viewers sent photos and...
Center line rumble strips to be installed in several Virginia counties
The Virginia Department of Transportation has announced rumble strips will be installed on four routes throughout several counties in the state in an effort to prevent people from driving off of the road and crashing.
WTVF
'Horrifying': Video shows family vehicles swept away by Kentucky floodwaters
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. — Sunday marked Wanda Sue Miller's first day back at work since last month's flooding in Eastern Kentucky. "It was just a horrifying experience," Miller said. "I've never seen nothing like that in my life." Miller spoke via Zoom Sunday after she and her husband posted...
Take a fall train ride through Central Virginia in vintage railroad cars
If you're looking forward to the cooling temperatures, crisp air and changing colors of autumn, spend the day soaking in the turn of the season by taking a train ride through the Commonwealth.
One dead after rollover crash in Harlan County
Kentucky State Police are investigating a single truck collision that left one person dead.
Comments / 0