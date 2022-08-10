ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcroberts, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Flood advisories still in effect for Southwest Virginia and Kentucky

There are currently Flood Advisories throughout Eastern Kentucky and Southwest Virginia in effect until midnight tonight.  The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for tonight. Some areas may receive gusty winds and very heavy rain that could lead to localized flash flooding. The low will be 68 degrees.  […]
KENTUCKY STATE
wjhl.com

Storms tonight, flood advisories are in effect for Southwest VA & KY

There are currently Flood Advisories throughout Eastern Kentucky and Southwest Virginia in effect until midnight tonight. The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for tonight. Some areas may receive gusty winds and very heavy rain that could lead to localized flash flooding. The low will be 68 degrees.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mcroberts, KY
WDTV

Death toll rises again from Kentucky flooding

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - The death toll from last month’s devastating flooding has risen yet again. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted Thursday afternoon that the 39th person has been confirmed dead. The latest victim was counted in Breathitt County, according to the governor. “I ask the commonwealth to join...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Eagle
WSLS

Over 2,000 without power in Southwest Virginia after evening storms

ROANOKE, Va. – Pop-up evening storms hit some areas hard early Tuesday evening, and there could potentially be more isolated storms that come through our region soon. Thousands were left without power in Roanoke, and hundreds were without power in the Danville area, authorities reported. Appalachian Power reported nearly...
ROANOKE, VA
themountaineagle.com

TVA’s role in bringing record flooding to E.Ky.

It is not often that journalists confess they have run out of adjectives to describe an event, but two veterans who are covering the flooding in eastern Kentucky tell me they simply don’t have a sufficient vocabulary to describe what they see all over the region. “Unprecedented” has often been used. The Mountain Eagle’s editorial last week called it “unnatural.” It can also be called “unnecessary.”
KENTUCKY STATE
Augusta Free Press

State police asking for help after two ATMs destroyed in Southwest Virginia

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field office is seeking the public’s help with identifying the individuals responsible for destroying bank ATMs in Dickenson and Buchanan counties. The first incident occurred at 1 a.m. on July 30. The ATM in the drive-thru lane of the...
HAYSI, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WTVQ

Eastern Kentucky districts delay start of school year after flooding

PERRY COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ)- It’s supposed to be back to school time for students across the state. But many schools in eastern Kentucky won’t be starting back as normal. District leaders in some of the hardest hit flooded areas are pushing back the start of their school year as they continue to assess the damage.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
Kingsport Times-News

COVID-19 spread levels in Northeast Tennessee

The spread of COVID-19 appears to have leveled off somewhat in Northeast Tennessee, according to the latest weekly report from the Tennessee Department of Health. The report, which was released Wednesday evening, covers the period from July 31-Aug. 6.
TENNESSEE STATE
NBC 29 News

VSP respond to Interstate 64 accident

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A crash on Interstate 64 at the 108 Mile Marker near Crozet occurred around 7 a.m., Wednesday, August 10. Virginia State Police say a Toyota SUV hauling a camper was headed eastbound when it ran off the road and overturned. Traffic was disrupted while crews...
CROZET, VA
WUSA9

Check it out: Rare 'rainbow cloud' spotted over Virginia

HAMILTON, Va. — It's safe to say we have all seen a rainbow before. The bright and colorful band that shows up following rain storms can be stunning. Sky watchers in Hamilton, Virginia, were treated to a more unique rainbow phenomenon on Wednesday evening. Several viewers sent photos and...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy