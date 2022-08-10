Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Road Dogg doesn't expect Shane McMahon to return to WWE, Vince McMahon was initially not on board with pushing AJ Styles
On his latest podcast at AdFreeShows.com, Road Dogg commented on the recent changes in WWE and he discussed what he thinks the company will look like now with Triple H running the creative end of things. Road Dogg was asked if he believes Shane McMahon will return to WWE:. “I...
wrestlinginc.com
Charlotte Flair Announced For Upcoming WWE Special
Eight months into 2022, it's easy to forget that Charlotte Flair was dominating the "WWE SmackDown" women's division during the early part of the year. Flair held the "SmackDown" Women's Championship through the first four months of the year, defending the title against Naomi and later Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38. But since losing the title to Rousey at WWE WrestleMania Backlash, Flair has been nowhere to be seen on WWE programming, with the promotion claiming the 15-time women's champion would miss time due to a fractured radius.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (8/12/22)
As the journey to Clash at The Castle continues, tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will be broadcast live from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karrion Kross and Scarlett’s comeback from last week’s SmackDown is expected to be followed up, but as of this writing, WWE has not confirmed whether they will be in a segment or a match.
wrestlinginc.com
More Former WWE Stars Expected Back For 8/12 SmackDown
Since Paul "Triple H" Levesque became the new WWE Head of Creative and Executive Vice President of Talent Relations, several former WWE Superstars have made their returns to the company. Last month at SummerSlam, Dakota Kai made her return after being released from WWE in April. IYO SKY also made her WWE main roster debut alongside Kai at SummerSlam.
Yardbarker
Roman Reigns’ status update for WWE Extreme Rules
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to defend his title against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle next month. However, what WWE has planned for him after that is still unclear. There had been speculation that after Karrion Kross and Scarlett returned to WWE last week, the...
Yardbarker
Major WWE update on Bray Wyatt
Fans of Bray Wyatt may not have to wait too much longer to see him back on TV. Fightful Select reports that some WWE higher-ups believe that the company is more likely to get Bray Wyatt back. More on this will be reported tomorrow on FightfulSelect.com and if he does return, this puts an end to a year of speculation on his future in pro wrestling.
Could the USA Network change Roman Reigns’ booking on WWE RAW?
The WWE Universe is in a weirdly good spot at the moment. On one hand, the company’s booking is drawing rave reviews from across the wrestling world, with fans already labeling Triple H a late entrant for Tony Khan’s Booker of the Year award. But then again, just because the weekly additions of former NXT stars like Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, Dexter Lumis, and *rumor has it* Top Dolla have gotten fans going, doesn’t mean that excitement has translated to the higher-ups at WWE’s partner networks, USA and FOX. No, according to Fightful, with some additional reporting from Wrestling Inc., the former is actually less than enthralled with the frequency that the WWE Champion, Roman Reigns, is on their network. Here’s what the two companies sandwiched into their respective stories about Kross’ return to the WWE Universe.
wrestlinginc.com
Top WWE Star Returns To Action At WrestleMania 39 Launch Party
Since his loss to Pat McAfee at WrestleMania 38, Theory has appeared in 17 televised matches for WWE. If you count his matches at WWE's live events, it's hard to argue that the 25-year-old wrestler hasn't been one of the company's most featured Superstar this year. As such, the fact...
Bleacher Report
WWE Rumors on Bray Wyatt Backstage, Hit Row Return; Inside CM Punk's Pipe Bomb Promo
Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe. Wyatt, McMahon Reportedly Clashed Before WWE Release. Prior to his shocking release last summer, Bray Wyatt reportedly clashed with then-WWE chairman, CEO and head of creative Vince McMahon. According to Fightful Select (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside...
Bleacher Report
From NXT to NFTs: Shawn Michaels Is Helping Pave WWE's Future
For as iconic of a career as he had inside of the squared circle, Shawn Michaels' work with WWE behind the scenes could prove to be more pivotal to his legacy than anything else. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer is widely regarded as one of the best to have...
Bleacher Report
Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Analysis for August 11
The final episode of Impact Wrestling before Friday's Emergence live event featured the in-ring debut of Killer Kelly, an X-Division Championship defense by "Speedball" Mike Bailey and the contract signing for the upcoming world title clash between Josh Alexander and Alex Shelley. What went down in each of those segments...
411mania.com
Liv Morgan & Shayna Baszler Contract Signing, Tournament Match Set for WWE SmackDown
– WWE.com has confirmed a Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler contract signing for their upcoming SmackDown Women’s Championship match will take place on tomorrow’s edition of WWE SmackDown. hey will square off for the belt at WWE Clash at the Castle next month. Also set for SmackDown, the...
wrestlinginc.com
William Regal Comments On Karrion Kross Getting Another Chance In WWE
The tale of Karrion Kross' main roster journey has been quite strange thus far, as it started off with him losing to Jeff Hardy in around two minutes during his "WWE Raw" debut in July 2021. Kross would eventually get back to picking up wins, as he did previously on "NXT" where he was a two-time "NXT" Champion, however, he could never truly pick up any momentum. Over time, Kross saw his gimmick and presentation change, including him wearing a helmet to the ring with no explanation.
Bleacher Report
Dana White Says Raising UFC Fighters' Pay is 'Never Gonna Happen While I'm Here'
UFC fighters make a pittance relative to the promotion's revenue, and Dana White has no plans on changing that anytime soon. The UFC president recently sat down with GQ and pushed back on any calls for him to raise fighter purses. “Fighters always want to make more money,” White said...
UFC・
411mania.com
Becky Lynch Says She’ll Be Ready To Go By WrestleMania 39
In an unexpected appearance at the WrestleMania 39 Launch Party, Becky Lynch was introduced by Bianca Belair and had a few things to say to the crowd on Thursday (via Wrestling Inc). Having been out with a separated shoulder since July 30th’s SummerSlam, Lynch’s activity at WrestleMania was not established before now. You can watch the full WWE video and read a highlight below.
PWMania
WWE NXT Star Teases WrestleMania 39 Appearance
As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE hosted a “launch party” for WrestleMania 39 to announce ticket sales. NXT star Santos Esobar said the following on the occasion. “Wrestlemania is the Grandest Stage of Them All. The Showcase of the Immortals. Do you know what I represent? I represent mi familia latina. I represent mi familia Mexicana and I represent lucha libre, which means that Wrestlemania next year’s Wrestlemania might just get grander because Santos Escobar and Legado del Fantasma might just make our Wrestlemania debut and call this party Santos Mania!”
wrestlinginc.com
New Promotional Graphic Sheds Light On Brock Lesnar's WWE WrestleMania 39 Status
Brock Lesnar is becoming Mr. WrestleMania. The former UFC Heavyweight Champion has been a reliable big name for WWE's biggest shows, as evidenced by this past summer when an injury to likely main eventer Cody Rhodes led to the return of "The Beast Incarnate," who challenged Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in an excessive last man standing match at this year's SummerSlam.
wrestlinginc.com
Rikishi Jokes About Big WWE Raw Angle
On this past Monday's episode of "Raw," Dexter Lumis made his surprise return to WWE. Lumis is just one of several former WWE Superstars to make their return since Triple H became the company's new Head of Creative and Executive Vice President of Talent Relations. Lumis' first WWE run lasted for three years, ending in April. He was released at the same time as Dakota Kai. Kai made her WWE return at SummerSlam on July 30.
PWMania
New Match and Segment Confirmed for WWE SmackDown
The tournament to crown the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions will continue during Friday’s SmackDown. Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez will face Xia Li and Shotzi on SmackDown. Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai defeated Tamina Snuka and WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke this past week on RAW to...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Tonight's WWE SmackDown And If More Returns Are Expected
A week ago, Karrion Kross, former NXT Champion, made a surprise return to WWE, with Scarlett Bordeaux by his side. Kross may not have had his signature entrance, but he did ambush Drew McIntyre before making a clear indication to Roman Reigns that his reign as WWE Undisputed Champion was "on the clock." Kross and Scarlett return after being released back in November — they were following in the footsteps of Dakota Kai, a former "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champion who had also been let go from the company but came back at WWE SummerSlam alongside IYO SKY, who competed in "NXT" as Io Shirai and whose future on the main roster had previously been uncertain.
