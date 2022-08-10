A Maroon Alert dinged across the phones of students, faculty and staff on the Mississippi State University campus. There was an active shooter near Carpenter Hall. A supposed threat that proved to be a false alarm ended up being a very real drill for the MSU Police Department and other responding agencies in August 2015. It showed unequivocally how prepared the agencies were to work together and respond to the chaos on campus.

