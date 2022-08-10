Read full article on original website
Trio of Mississippi State Bulldogs drafted on Day 3 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesMississippi State, MS
Mississippi State pitcher Landon Sims, catcher Logan Tanner selected on Day 1 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesStarkville, MS
Mississippi State pitcher Preston Johnson, outfielder Brad Cumbest selected on Day 2 of 2022 MLB DraftCollin WilmesLos Angeles, CA
Commercial Dispatch
New Hope volleyball takes down Caledonia in four sets
CALEDONIA — Caledonia girls volleyball had just taken a 16-15 lead in the second set Thursday after New Hope won a close first set, 25-23. What looked like momentum towards the Trojans had shifted toward the Cavaliers, but senior outside hitter Madyson McBrayer had other ideas in mind. She...
Commercial Dispatch
New Hope volleyball sweeps Starkville in season opener
NEW HOPE — It was a noisy, raucous environment Tuesday night at New Hope High School as the Trojans volleyball team faced Starkville to open the 2022 season. The two have quite the recent history, although last year, the Trojans had the upper hand, beating the Yellow Jackets two out of the three matches between the two schools.
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State soccer looks to start anew in 2022 after heartbreaking 2021 season
That’s what separated Mississippi State women’s soccer from a spot in the Southeastern Conference tournament last season. Despite being tied on points and record in SEC play with Florida, the Gators advanced to Orange Beach, Alabama, while the Bulldogs’ season ended. That tiebreaker has turned into something good for this program: motivation heading into the 2022 season.
Commercial Dispatch
Alford: Mississippi State must boast strong secondary to succeed in SEC
STARKVILLE — There are a lot of things to like about Mississippi State as it makes its way through August camp. The most endearing quality is that the Bulldogs are settled at the most important position: quarterback. They return seven other starters on offense and eight starters on defense.
Commercial Dispatch
Wide receiver Jaden Walley transitioning into leadership role for Mississippi State
STARKVILLE — Jaden Walley is never late. It’s one of the attributes Austin Williams sees in his fellow Mississippi State wide receiver: Whether it’s practice or a team meeting, a treatment session or recovery, Walley is always on time. Going into his junior season in Starkville, Walley...
Commercial Dispatch
Columbus Soccer Organization fall rec registration ends Aug. 19
Registration for Columbus Soccer Organization’s fall recreational soccer season ends Aug. 19. Nearly 300 players are already registered for another season at the Lowndes County Soccer Complex. Registration can be done online at columbusmssoccer.org or in person at Lowndes County Rec Department at 17 Airline Road. Remember, registration is...
Commercial Dispatch
DeWitt Hicks remembered as public servant, accomplished lawyer
DeWitt Hicks was born in Memphis, but he grew up in Sledge in the Mississippi Delta, where he was the valedictorian of his senior class and an All-Delta basketball player. He grew up with country music star Charlie Pride and considered him a friend. But Hicks never left any doubt...
Commercial Dispatch
Dewitt Hicks Jr.
Dewitt T. Hicks, Jr. of Columbus, Mississippi, was born June 1, 1933, and went to be with the Lord August 10, 2022, after a courageous battle. Dewitt is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Grayce Harkey Hicks; and their three. children; son, Dewitt Talmadge Hicks, III of Dallas,...
Commercial Dispatch
Goings On with Grant: Twin States Axe House coming to Columbus
You might say I have an axe to grind, or throw. Twin States Axe House LLC, is coming to Columbus at 454 Wilkins Wise Road, which also houses Steel Monkey Crossfit. Co-owner Chris Pike and his partners committed to a lease on Tuesday and will put in four axe throwing lanes next week. Pike hopes to open by mid-September.
Commercial Dispatch
Willie Jennings
COLUMBUS — Willie D. “Boosie” Jennings, 55, died July 29, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, at Oak Grove M.B. Church, with the Rev. Therman Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation is from noon – 5 p.m. today, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
Commercial Dispatch
In 2015, an unexpected drill at MSU revealed chaos, cooperation
A Maroon Alert dinged across the phones of students, faculty and staff on the Mississippi State University campus. There was an active shooter near Carpenter Hall. A supposed threat that proved to be a false alarm ended up being a very real drill for the MSU Police Department and other responding agencies in August 2015. It showed unequivocally how prepared the agencies were to work together and respond to the chaos on campus.
Commercial Dispatch
Kimberly Holland
Kimberly Holland, 37, of Columbus, MS, passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022, at her residence. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Lowndes Funeral Home, Columbus, MS. Kimberly was born December 5, 1984, to Cristy Magers, in Oxford, MS. Her...
Commercial Dispatch
CHS principal search bogs down with Labat’s departure
Though Craig Chapman was promoted in June to assistant superintendent in the Columbus Municipal School District, he’s spending almost as much time at Columbus High School now as he was when he was principal there. Chapman’s promotion was effective July 1, but he also has resumed many of his...
Commercial Dispatch
Our view: Labat’s resignation is a blow to Columbus schools
On Tuesday, Cherie Labat resigned as the Columbus Municipal School District superintendent of schools, which means the district will be looking for its sixth superintendent in 11 years. Edna McGill filled the position on an interim basis in 2014. Two of those superintendents were fired — Martha Liddell and Phillip...
Commercial Dispatch
Dupree named interim superintendent at CMSD
Dennis Dupree was named interim superintendent for Columbus Municipal School District on Thursday night. The board approved the hire during executive session of a special-call meeting at Brandon Central Services. The decision came after Superintendent Cherie Labat’s abrupt resignation Tuesday evening. Dupree, who retired in 2019 after serving 12...
Commercial Dispatch
Fannie Taylor
NOXUBEE COUNTY — Fannie Mae Taylor, 68, died Aug. 9, 2022, at Noxubee General Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Carter’s Funeral Services of Macon.
Commercial Dispatch
Charles Parker
Mr. Charles R. Parker, 75, of Columbus, MS, passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at University Medical Center, Jackson, MS. Visitation will be from 4:00- 6:00 PM, Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Lowndes Funeral Home, Columbus, MS. Mr. Parker was born on December 20, 1946, to the late John Champion...
Commercial Dispatch
CMSD superintendent resigns
Cherie Labat resigned today from her position as superintendent of Columbus Municipal School District. Labat’s resignation comes less than 24 hours after CMSD board held its regular monthly meeting where they discussed her employment during executive session. A special-call board meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. today, was set before Labat announced her resignation.
Commercial Dispatch
Our view: Proposed tax increase won’t cover full wish list of city raises
As Columbus mayor Keith Gaskin and city council begin work on putting together the 2023 budget, we are reminded of a line from the movie, “All About Eve.”. “Fasten your seatbelts,” Bette Davis cooed. “It’s going to be a bumpy ride.”. During a work session Thursday,...
Commercial Dispatch
Two victims injured in four weekend shootings
Columbus Police Department is investigating four shootings that happened over the weekend, according to a CPD press release. Two people were injured and two homes were struck, Police Chief Fred Shelton said. The first incident happened at about 7:50 p.m. Friday on Byrnes Circle near Waterworks Road when someone called...
