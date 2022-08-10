ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump lawyer says FBI teams focused on three areas at Mar-a-Lago

By Jared Gans
The Hill
 2 days ago
An attorney for former President Trump said the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago focused on three specific areas: a bedroom, an office and a storage area.

Lindsey Halligan, a Florida-based lawyer for Trump who was at Mar-a-Lago during the search, told CBS News in an interview that she was not allowed to go into the complex while the search occurred and needed to stay outside between the ballroom and the residence.

Halligan said she first received a call that FBI agents were executing a search warrant at 10 a.m. on Monday, and she arrived about an hour later. Another attorney for Trump had already arrived.

She said 30 to 40 FBI agents conducted the search for eight hours, some of whom were wearing suits but most in casual clothing. She said 10 to 15 vehicles went into the property.

Halligan said she did not see agents taking any documents but believes they did.

The FBI conducted its search reportedly focused on records sought by the National Archives and Records Administration that Trump should have turned over when he left the White House. The National Archives recovered 15 boxes of material from Trump, including some containing classified information, earlier this year.

Trump has slammed the search, saying in a statement confirming it occurred that he has cooperated with relevant government agencies.

Halligan told CBS that Trump was shocked at the search and believed he had cooperated with investigators. She said he told her that he instructed his attorneys to turn over documents if they have them.

She said the search warrant was sealed. She said the search was “an appalling display of abuse and power — complete overkill.”

Comments / 844

Sherry C
2d ago

We The People, want our top secret papers back. No pres. past has EVER VIOLATED these rules SOOOOOOOOOO FLAGRANTLY! NO PRIVILEGE !

Reply(148)
151
Guest
2d ago

So many of the comments here seem to revolve around whether he had classified documents, which is an important consideration, but not the entire issue. Under the Presidential Records Act of 1978, ALL records of presidential business transacted while in office belong to the nation. To take or destroy any records from the presidency is a felony punishable by up to 12 years in prison. Imagine for a moment that you own a business, and hire a manager to run it for you for four years. Then imagine finding out that manager has been destroying records of what they were doing with your business during that time. 🫤

Reply(7)
27
Greg Nye
2d ago

The 45th has no right to keep documents that are supposed to be archived. What is he hiding? Why do the conservatives have a Facists Dictator as a headline speaker for CPAC? Why do they take away the rights of Americans? What is the agenda of the Conservatives? Are they Christian nationalist?

Reply(48)
108
The Hill

The Hill

