Trump lawyer says FBI teams focused on three areas at Mar-a-Lago

An attorney for former President Trump said the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago focused on three specific areas: a bedroom, an office and a storage area.

Lindsey Halligan, a Florida-based lawyer for Trump who was at Mar-a-Lago during the search, told CBS News in an interview that she was not allowed to go into the complex while the search occurred and needed to stay outside between the ballroom and the residence.

Halligan said she first received a call that FBI agents were executing a search warrant at 10 a.m. on Monday, and she arrived about an hour later. Another attorney for Trump had already arrived.

She said 30 to 40 FBI agents conducted the search for eight hours, some of whom were wearing suits but most in casual clothing. She said 10 to 15 vehicles went into the property.

Halligan said she did not see agents taking any documents but believes they did.

The FBI conducted its search reportedly focused on records sought by the National Archives and Records Administration that Trump should have turned over when he left the White House. The National Archives recovered 15 boxes of material from Trump, including some containing classified information, earlier this year.

Trump has slammed the search, saying in a statement confirming it occurred that he has cooperated with relevant government agencies.

Halligan told CBS that Trump was shocked at the search and believed he had cooperated with investigators. She said he told her that he instructed his attorneys to turn over documents if they have them.

She said the search warrant was sealed. She said the search was “an appalling display of abuse and power — complete overkill.”