Rebekah Jones Ballot Case Heads To Florida Appeals Court

By News Service Of Florida
 2 days ago
After a Leon County circuit judge issued a written ruling Monday blocking her from running for a Panhandle congressional seat, Democrat Rebekah Jones has taken the dispute to an appeals court.

Jones’ attorney, Benedict Kuehne, filed a notice of appeal at the Tallahassee-based appeals court, according to documents posted on the Leon County circuit court website.

Jones, a former Florida Department of Health employee who drew widespread attention when she alleged Gov. Ron DeSantis ’ administration manipulated COVID-19 data, planned to run this year in Congressional District 1 in Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, and Walton counties.

But Peggy Schiller, another Democrat running for the seat, challenged Jones ’ candidacy. During a hearing Friday, Cooper indicated he would block Jones from the ballot and followed Monday by issuing the written ruling.

Cooper found that Jones did not meet a legal requirement of being a registered Democrat for 365 days before qualifying and, as a result, said she was not eligible for the ballot.

“This court is keenly aware and sensitive to the right of citizens to choose their representatives and that the involvement by the court in the democratic process is an action to be taken only after serious and thoughtful reflection,” Cooper wrote. “While it provides this court no pleasure in removing a candidate from the ballot, and the court makes no judgment on the wisdom of the statute, the statute is clear, unambiguous, and constitutional.”

Democrats are seeking to unseat U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz , R-Fla., in the heavily Republican district. Jones on Tuesday had been removed from a list of active candidates on the state Division of Elections website.

Toby Hazlewood

Vice President Kamala Harris Claims That Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law Stops Teachers From Being “Able To Love Openly”

On July 24 an interview between Brian Tyler Cohen and Vice President Kamala Harris was published on YouTube. The channel's 1.38 million subscribers were able to hear the Vice President's thoughts on many of the current issues facing the country, as well as a critique of recent initiatives and legislative changes enacted in Republican-led states.
CNBC

Mike Pence says FBI search of Trump's home raises 'deep concern,' urges Garland to explain

Former Vice President Mike Pence expressed "deep concern" about the FBI's search of ex-President Donald Trump's resort home Mar-a-Lago. Pence's tweets echoed complaints by the former president's supporters that the DOJ and Biden-appointed Attorney General Merrick Garland are unjustly targeting Trump and his allies. Trump and his supporters have attacked...
Lakeland Gazette

Letter: Is a “Sleeper” Democrat running as a Republican for the new Congressional territory 15?

Because of redistricting there in Florida, a newly established Congressional voting district 15 has been established. This new voting district has become a “target” for those who want to run for congress because there is currently no incumbent to run against. For this upcoming primary, the field is now crowded with 5 republican congressional candidates. Congressional district 15 encompasses the west side of Lakeland, northeast Hillsborough County, and southern Pasco County.
Toby Hazlewood

Governor DeSantis Unveils New Florida License Plate Featuring Anti-Government, Libertarian 'Don't Tread On Me' Design

Florida's new license plate designTwitter of GovRonDeSantis. On July 30, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis took to Twitter to promote the state's new license plate design, featuring a coiled snake and the slogan 'Don't Tread On Me'. The license plates are being offered to Floridians and each one that's ordered will benefit the Florida Veterans Foundation.
Tampa Bay Times

A Florida government official helped them register. Now they’ve been charged with voter fraud.

This story was originally published by ProPublica. His last night as a prisoner in North Florida, Kelvin Bolton couldn’t sleep. Fifty-five years old, with a wispy goatee the same color as the gray flecks in his hair, he was about to get out after serving a 2 1/2-year sentence for theft and battery. The last time he’d seen his brothers and sisters at a big family gathering, he’d marched onto the dance floor ostentatiously, turned away and wrapped his arms around himself to caress his own back. As he swayed goofily to the music, everybody laughed.
