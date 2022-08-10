Read full article on original website
Cuomo suing Attorney General over legal counsel denial
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo filed a lawsuit against Attorney General Letita James for the denial of state-paid defense during his sexual harassment case. “New Yorkers shouldn’t have to pay for Andrew Cuomo’s legal bills,” James said in a statement posted to Twitter on...
Overdose reversal medication to be available without prescription
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Health Department has issued a statewide order for naloxone starting on Monday, August 15. The order will allow New Yorkers to get naloxone at any pharmacy in the state without a prescription. Naloxone is a medication that can be easily administered...
Man sentenced in scheme to sell info stolen from NYSDOL
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man has been sentenced for his role in a scheme to sell information illegally taken from the New York State Department of Labor. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Guy Cuomo, also known as “John Monaco,” 54, of Fredrick, Maryland, was sentenced to 3 years and 9 months in prison.
August primary Early Voting begins Saturday
UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The second of two primary elections in New York State will take place on Tuesday, August 23rd. Remember that, in New York State, you can only vote in the primary election of the party of which you are a registered member. Saturday, August 13th, is...
Struggling NY families to get back-to-school boost
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Struggling New York State families will be getting some help with their back-to-school expenses, thanks to a $44.4 million federal pandemic grant to the state. Administered by the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA), the Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund will provide New Yorkers on Public Assistance with one-time payments of $214 for each child ages three to 17 and $150 for each child younger than three in their household.
Kansas abortion vote shows limits of GOP’s strength
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An increase in turnout among Democrats and independents and a notable shift in Republican-leaning counties contributed to the overwhelming support of abortion rights last week in traditionally conservative Kansas, according to a detailed Associated Press analysis of the voting results. A proposed state constitutional amendment...
NY man accused of beating 1-year-old child
BALLSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Ballston man has been jailed after he allegedly beat a one-year-old child. The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said William R. Burden, 30, not only hit the child but also strangled them. Burden knew the child personally, according to reports. The alleged assaults took...
St. Lawrence County funding ‘shovel ready’ water improvement projects
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County is accepting funding proposals for water and wastewater improvement projects. According to officials, St. Lawrence County has apportioned approximately $3 million from its American Rescue Plan Act funds for these projects. Funding will be awarded specifically to help municipalities close a funding...
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in New York
ALBANY, N.Y. (STACKER) — The COVID pandemic, rising inflation, and a higher cost of living in major cities have combined with opportunities for remote work over the past two years. This combination has fueled a major migration across the country. In the first year of the pandemic, migration out of densely populated, expensive cities like New York and San Francisco was especially notable. Many moved to Sunbelt cities where the weather is warmer and the cost of living significantly lower.
