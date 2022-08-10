Read full article on original website
themountaineagle.com
Temporary road repairs are now underway here
Temporary repairs began on county and state roads this week, with crews taking on roads that are impassable first. Sheets of asphalt were lifted up by the velocity of the water, which rose to 10 feet above flood stage at Whitesburg, where a river gauge in downtown measures the height of the water.
themountaineagle.com
Teams working to restore water and sewer
Power, water and communications services are coming back online in the flood-damaged counties of eastern Kentucky, though water remained out for more than 6,600 customers Tuesday morning. The exact number still out in Letcher County was changing hour to hour. More houses in Letcher County saw water service resume over...
themountaineagle.com
13 days later, progress being made in hard times
Thirteen days and counting. The water has receded, but the mud, the broken hearts, and the fear remains. A flood unlike any living person has seen in eastern Kentucky has left behind damaged property, damaged infrastructure, and damaged people, struggling through the five stages of grief. Progress is being made...
wymt.com
Heavy rain produces renewed flooding in parts of Pike County
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The latest round of heavy rain to work through the mountains has caused renewed flooding concerns in parts of Pike County, including parts of the county hit hard by deadly flooding just two weeks ago. Water quickly rose near Robinson Creek and Little Robinson Creek...
wcyb.com
Potential flooding cause for concern in Eastern Kentucky
WHITESBURG, Ky. — With heavy rain and storms making their way across the region, some Letcher County residents are worried about additional damage. "I think like a lot of us Eastern Kentuckians are scared now," said Courtney Pigman. 'We're just trying to rest and then protect what we have left of our homes."
Metro News
City of Hurricane crew reflects on flood recovery work in Kentucky
HURRICANE, W.Va. — A team of employees from the city of Hurricane are back in West Virginia after spending a week helping folks in Letcher County, Kentucky begin the long road to recovery. Ronnie Woodall lead Hurricane’s Mobile Infrastructure Response Unit into the city of Whitesburg, Kentucky back on...
1039thebulldog.com
FEMA now going door to door in Letcher County
In his latest update on the recovery effort Letcher County Judge Executive Terry Adams said as FEMA representatives have started going door to door to help with registration. He says even your home is not damaged, if your culvert or bridge was let them know as there may be options for you.
Virginia Energy: Emergencies declared after rain opens ‘void’ close to Pound homes
POUND, Va. (WJHL) – Two emergencies have been declared in Pound after the Virginia Department of Energy (Virginia Energy) discovered recent rains had opened up a “void” and washed out a road. A release from Virginia Energy states that “recent heavy rainfall caused issues with subsidence and drainage” from old coal mining operations, leading to […]
harrodsburgherald.com
Mercer To Send Workers And Equipment To Pike County For Flood Relief
Mercer County is sending workers and equipment to help out Pike County after the historic flooding that ravaged Eastern Kentucky. At the Mercer County Fiscal Court’s regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 9, the magistrates voted to enter an interlocal agreement with Pike County to provide labor and equipment for flood relief.
WTVQ
Eastern Kentucky districts delay start of school year after flooding
PERRY COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ)- It’s supposed to be back to school time for students across the state. But many schools in eastern Kentucky won’t be starting back as normal. District leaders in some of the hardest hit flooded areas are pushing back the start of their school year as they continue to assess the damage.
WSAZ
Garrett Kentucky two days after the flood
Garrett, Ky. (WSAZ) -The Eastern Kentucky flooding disaster in late July has caught the attention of all the USA even the world. The devastating scenes will be etched on the minds of those hard hit for a lifetime. Two days after the flood, Tony visited the rural town of Garrett in Floyd County where the hope and determination of the people was incredible!
wymt.com
FEMA and SBA officials address questions and concerns regarding disaster relief in Floyd County
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Floyd County Fiscal Court, Small Business Administration (SBA), and FEMA came together on Wednesday in Floyd County to discuss any concerns folks may have while applying for federal disaster relief. “We’re just here to provide information to survivors so that they understand...
wymt.com
Pike County non-profit animal rescue recovering following floods, loses one rescue animal
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 3-Mile Creek Farms is a non-profit animal rescue in the small Dorton community of Pike County that is devoted to unwanted, abused, and neglected farm animals. Following massive flooding across the region in late July, the farm saw extensive damage. “It was a scary, scary...
kentuckytoday.com
2 Lost Creek women missing; many roads remain flooded
HAZARD, Ky. (KT) – Two people are still reported missing due to the historic flooding that struck parts of eastern Kentucky late last month, according to Kentucky State Police, and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a number of roads throughout the flood area remain closed. The missing persons are...
themountaineagle.com
The Way We Were
Clips from available Mountain Eagle pages since 1907. Authorities are searching for John Holmes, a 38-year-old married man from Hemphill who disappeared the morning after he was called to his gate just after dark and summoned to appear in Whitesburg as a witness in a court case the next day. He was last seen about two weeks ago getting into his car and driving to the Neon train station, where he bought a ticket for the county seat.
lakercountry.com
Whitesburg radio station reacts to EKY flooding
Whitesburg in Letcher County in eastern Kentucky was another one of the hard hit communities by flooding in late July with at least three confirmed deaths as of last report. WJRS NEWS talked with Beth Wright, the general sales manager at WXKQ 103.9 FM in Whitesburg about an issue the local radio station is dealing with while trying to keep the public there informed…
Kingsport Times-News
Wise County emergency agencies to Board of Supervisors: We are not a burden
WISE — Fire and emergency services are not a burden but a necessity for Wise County, several department leaders came to tell the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. Leaders from the Coeburn, Wise, Big Stone Gap, St. Paul, Appalachia, Sandy Ridge and Norton fire departments and rescue squads from Norton and Big Stone Gap showed up to express concerns about a July 13 letter from County Administrator Mike Hatfield.
tmj4.com
Flood destroys couple’s first home before they could move in, ineligible for FEMA assistance
When Katie Turner and her husband closed on their first home on July 22, it felt like a miracle. Six days later, before they could even move in, that miracle was under several feet of flood water. The couple had saved and saved to afford their first home, and the...
