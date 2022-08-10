Clips from available Mountain Eagle pages since 1907. Authorities are searching for John Holmes, a 38-year-old married man from Hemphill who disappeared the morning after he was called to his gate just after dark and summoned to appear in Whitesburg as a witness in a court case the next day. He was last seen about two weeks ago getting into his car and driving to the Neon train station, where he bought a ticket for the county seat.

WHITESBURG, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO