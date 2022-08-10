Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Heavy rain produces renewed flooding in parts of Pike County
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The latest round of heavy rain to work through the mountains has caused renewed flooding concerns in parts of Pike County, including parts of the county hit hard by deadly flooding just two weeks ago. Water quickly rose near Robinson Creek and Little Robinson Creek...
themountaineagle.com
Teams working to restore water and sewer
Power, water and communications services are coming back online in the flood-damaged counties of eastern Kentucky, though water remained out for more than 6,600 customers Tuesday morning. The exact number still out in Letcher County was changing hour to hour. More houses in Letcher County saw water service resume over...
mountain-topmedia.com
Disaster Recovery Center opens in Pike County
DORTON, Ky. – A new Disaster Recovery Center is open in Pike County to assist Kentucky flood survivors who experienced loss from the Eastern Kentucky flooding. The center is located at the Dorton Community Center, at 112 Dorton Hill Road. Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
WKYT 27
Inflatable ‘bounce houses’ brought in to help Breathitt Co. kids cope with flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Thursday marks two weeks since historic flash flooding devastated eastern Kentucky, and one community is giving children and families a break from the cleanup. Three bounce houses were set up at Marie Robert’s Elementary School. The goal was to allow children to have some fun...
themountaineagle.com
Temporary road repairs are now underway here
Temporary repairs began on county and state roads this week, with crews taking on roads that are impassable first. Sheets of asphalt were lifted up by the velocity of the water, which rose to 10 feet above flood stage at Whitesburg, where a river gauge in downtown measures the height of the water.
wymt.com
Water filtration systems on the way to those without water
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The non-profit organization, Water With Blessings, dropped off hundreds of water filtration systems on Tuesday. Arnie Lemay, co-founder of the organization said he hopes delivering these systems with help reach those without water, and anyone who does not have quick access to it. “Some of them...
1039thebulldog.com
FEMA now going door to door in Letcher County
In his latest update on the recovery effort Letcher County Judge Executive Terry Adams said as FEMA representatives have started going door to door to help with registration. He says even your home is not damaged, if your culvert or bridge was let them know as there may be options for you.
Virginia Energy: Emergencies declared after rain opens ‘void’ close to Pound homes
POUND, Va. (WJHL) – Two emergencies have been declared in Pound after the Virginia Department of Energy (Virginia Energy) discovered recent rains had opened up a “void” and washed out a road. A release from Virginia Energy states that “recent heavy rainfall caused issues with subsidence and drainage” from old coal mining operations, leading to […]
clayconews.com
ClayCoNews LLC makes Exciting Announcement for Clay County, Kentucky
Katie and Ronnie in Redbird community of Clay County relaxing on front porch of cabin that was home to Kentucky pioneer Dillion Asher (Credit: Autumn Baidouri) ClayCoNews has received such overwhelming support from our neighbors and local readers asking for a news source dedicated solely to Clay County, Kentucky. Today we are pleased to announce that ClayCoNews LLC, based in Manchester, KY has launched a new category in ClayCoNews.
harrodsburgherald.com
Mercer To Send Workers And Equipment To Pike County For Flood Relief
Mercer County is sending workers and equipment to help out Pike County after the historic flooding that ravaged Eastern Kentucky. At the Mercer County Fiscal Court’s regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 9, the magistrates voted to enter an interlocal agreement with Pike County to provide labor and equipment for flood relief.
WTVQ
Eastern Kentucky districts delay start of school year after flooding
PERRY COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ)- It’s supposed to be back to school time for students across the state. But many schools in eastern Kentucky won’t be starting back as normal. District leaders in some of the hardest hit flooded areas are pushing back the start of their school year as they continue to assess the damage.
WSAZ
Garrett Kentucky two days after the flood
Garrett, Ky. (WSAZ) -The Eastern Kentucky flooding disaster in late July has caught the attention of all the USA even the world. The devastating scenes will be etched on the minds of those hard hit for a lifetime. Two days after the flood, Tony visited the rural town of Garrett in Floyd County where the hope and determination of the people was incredible!
themountaineagle.com
The Way We Were
Clips from available Mountain Eagle pages since 1907. Authorities are searching for John Holmes, a 38-year-old married man from Hemphill who disappeared the morning after he was called to his gate just after dark and summoned to appear in Whitesburg as a witness in a court case the next day. He was last seen about two weeks ago getting into his car and driving to the Neon train station, where he bought a ticket for the county seat.
Wave 3
Family of missing Breathitt Co. woman leaning on faith as search efforts continue
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two Breathitt County women remain missing nearly two weeks since flooding devastated eastern Kentucky. “I just pray that we can locate her and the family and our family can have some closure and at least know where she is,” Anthony Mullins said. The family...
tmj4.com
Flood destroys couple’s first home before they could move in, ineligible for FEMA assistance
When Katie Turner and her husband closed on their first home on July 22, it felt like a miracle. Six days later, before they could even move in, that miracle was under several feet of flood water. The couple had saved and saved to afford their first home, and the...
Eastern Kentucky has long been neglected. After recent floods, locals are relying on each other yet again
Recent severe flooding dealt another blow to an already struggling region, and community members have moved quickly to help their neighbors. But in eastern Kentucky, this kind of care isn't just a benevolent gesture -- it's survival.
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins BOE weighs supply allotment for struggling families
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education will vote on providing families with an allotment to help cover school supplies as many households are struggling with the increased cost of living. “The board will take action, pending approval on Thursday, to supplement the state-provided instructional supply allotment by...
WSAZ
Five additional counties eligible for Individual Assistance, Disaster Unemployment Assistance
FRANKFORT, Ky.( WSAZ)- Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced on Saturday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Individual Assistance and Disaster Unemployment Assistance in five additional counties affected by catastrophic flooding in late July. Kentuckians are now eligible in Leslie, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, and Whitley counties. Those living in...
Following public camping ban, Bristol man shares his experience with homelessness
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – On Tuesday night, the Bristol, Virginia City Council approved an ordinance making it illegal to camp on city property. Meanwhile, downtown businesses and their employees have varying opinions on the ban. The ordinance bans camping on sidewalks, alleys, or other public rights-of-way, and those in violation will face a Class 4 […]
1039thebulldog.com
God’s Pit Crew coming back to Letcher County to help with home damage
Once you have documented your damages, if you need help mucking out your home, removing debris, doing demolition, or other difficult flood-related tasks, the organization God’s Pit Crew will be in Letcher County within the next week to help as many people as they can. You can send an...
