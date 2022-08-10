ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitesburg, KY

wymt.com

Heavy rain produces renewed flooding in parts of Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The latest round of heavy rain to work through the mountains has caused renewed flooding concerns in parts of Pike County, including parts of the county hit hard by deadly flooding just two weeks ago. Water quickly rose near Robinson Creek and Little Robinson Creek...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
themountaineagle.com

Teams working to restore water and sewer

Power, water and communications services are coming back online in the flood-damaged counties of eastern Kentucky, though water remained out for more than 6,600 customers Tuesday morning. The exact number still out in Letcher County was changing hour to hour. More houses in Letcher County saw water service resume over...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

Disaster Recovery Center opens in Pike County

DORTON, Ky. – A new Disaster Recovery Center is open in Pike County to assist Kentucky flood survivors who experienced loss from the Eastern Kentucky flooding. The center is located at the Dorton Community Center, at 112 Dorton Hill Road. Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
themountaineagle.com

Temporary road repairs are now underway here

Temporary repairs began on county and state roads this week, with crews taking on roads that are impassable first. Sheets of asphalt were lifted up by the velocity of the water, which rose to 10 feet above flood stage at Whitesburg, where a river gauge in downtown measures the height of the water.
WHITESBURG, KY
wymt.com

Water filtration systems on the way to those without water

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The non-profit organization, Water With Blessings, dropped off hundreds of water filtration systems on Tuesday. Arnie Lemay, co-founder of the organization said he hopes delivering these systems with help reach those without water, and anyone who does not have quick access to it. “Some of them...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
1039thebulldog.com

FEMA now going door to door in Letcher County

In his latest update on the recovery effort Letcher County Judge Executive Terry Adams said as FEMA representatives have started going door to door to help with registration. He says even your home is not damaged, if your culvert or bridge was let them know as there may be options for you.
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

ClayCoNews LLC makes Exciting Announcement for Clay County, Kentucky

Katie and Ronnie in Redbird community of Clay County relaxing on front porch of cabin that was home to Kentucky pioneer Dillion Asher (Credit: Autumn Baidouri) ClayCoNews has received such overwhelming support from our neighbors and local readers asking for a news source dedicated solely to Clay County, Kentucky. Today we are pleased to announce that ClayCoNews LLC, based in Manchester, KY has launched a new category in ClayCoNews.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

Mercer To Send Workers And Equipment To Pike County For Flood Relief

Mercer County is sending workers and equipment to help out Pike County after the historic flooding that ravaged Eastern Kentucky. At the Mercer County Fiscal Court’s regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 9, the magistrates voted to enter an interlocal agreement with Pike County to provide labor and equipment for flood relief.
MERCER COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Eastern Kentucky districts delay start of school year after flooding

PERRY COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ)- It’s supposed to be back to school time for students across the state. But many schools in eastern Kentucky won’t be starting back as normal. District leaders in some of the hardest hit flooded areas are pushing back the start of their school year as they continue to assess the damage.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Garrett Kentucky two days after the flood

Garrett, Ky. (WSAZ) -The Eastern Kentucky flooding disaster in late July has caught the attention of all the USA even the world. The devastating scenes will be etched on the minds of those hard hit for a lifetime. Two days after the flood, Tony visited the rural town of Garrett in Floyd County where the hope and determination of the people was incredible!
GARRETT, KY
themountaineagle.com

The Way We Were

Clips from available Mountain Eagle pages since 1907. Authorities are searching for John Holmes, a 38-year-old married man from Hemphill who disappeared the morning after he was called to his gate just after dark and summoned to appear in Whitesburg as a witness in a court case the next day. He was last seen about two weeks ago getting into his car and driving to the Neon train station, where he bought a ticket for the county seat.
WHITESBURG, KY
Kingsport Times-News

Hawkins BOE weighs supply allotment for struggling families

ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education will vote on providing families with an allotment to help cover school supplies as many households are struggling with the increased cost of living. “The board will take action, pending approval on Thursday, to supplement the state-provided instructional supply allotment by...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WSAZ

Five additional counties eligible for Individual Assistance, Disaster Unemployment Assistance

FRANKFORT, Ky.( WSAZ)- Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced on Saturday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) approved Individual Assistance and Disaster Unemployment Assistance in five additional counties affected by catastrophic flooding in late July. Kentuckians are now eligible in Leslie, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, and Whitley counties. Those living in...
KENTUCKY STATE

