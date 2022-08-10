Read full article on original website
CNBC
With 87,000 new agents, here's who the IRS may target for audits
The Senate approved nearly $80 billion in IRS funding, with $45.6 billion for "enforcement," raising questions about who may be targeted by future audits. IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig said the resources won't increase "audit scrutiny on small businesses or middle-income Americans." However, with the investment projected to bring in $203.7...
Stimulus check 2022: Direct one-time $300 payments to be sent out this month in Hawaii
People living in the Aloha State can expect a little more money in their pockets before too long.
The IRS Sends Billions More In Fourth Stimulus Checks
Many have wondered if there will be more federal stimulus checks. The likelihood of these payments was uncertain. Thus, many states have taken the lead in sending payouts to their residents:
Millions of Americans Could Soon Face an Additional $393 Monthly Payment
A key covid relief measure that affects the finances of millions of Americans is about to expire, creating financial uncertainty at at time when the economy is slowing and interest rates are on the rise. The pause in student loan debt repayments is set to end after August, leaving millions...
FOXBusiness
Middle-class Americans to bear brunt of IRS audits under Dem inflation bill, analysis shows
Americans who earn less than $75,000 per year are slated to receive 60% of the additional tax audits expected under Democrats' spending package, according to an analysis released by House Republicans. The analysis, which is a conservative estimate based upon recent audit rates and tax filing data, shows that individuals...
Will the 87,000 New IRS Employees Actually Go After the Middle Class?
The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 includes nearly $80 billion in funding for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), leading to the hiring of 87,0000 new employees. The provision was backed by Fred Goldberg, who headed the agency under former President George H. W. Bush, President Bill Clinton's IRS head, Charles Rossotti, and John Koskinen, who led the IRS under the President Barack Obama administration. The trio issued a signed statement signifying their support.
Business Insider
I had to take a W-2 job just to get a mortgage, and nobody cared when I quit a few months later
After my divorce I wanted to buy my ex out of his equity in our house, but I couldn't get a mortgage. I didn't have two years of documentation showing my income as a freelancer. So I quickly found a W-2 job and qualified, then quit the job months later...
Fast Company
IRS refuses to fix controversial ‘math error’ notices that have baffled millions of taxpayers
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has declined to add critical information to its so-called math error notices that would make them easier to understand, despite the letters being called out by the Taxpayer Advocate Service as “vague and confusing,” a new report has revealed. At the end of...
Still Awaiting Your Federal Tax Refund? You're Not Alone
Service may be part of the IRS's official name, but the tax agency has been lacking in this area, especially over the past couple of years. It's not all the IRS's fault. Credit the perfect storm of the COVID-19 pandemic, lots of stimulus-related tax law changes passed by Congress for the IRS to administer, years of budget cuts, and a shrunken workforce. All of these, plus other factors, has helped lead to the IRS's backlog of millions of unprocessed returns and delayed tax refund payments.
Washington Examiner
As IRS prepares to double in size, it isn't the billionaires who should be worried
The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 appears to have a good shot at being signed into law. If Senate Democrats can get Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) to join Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), the bill will have the necessary 50 votes to pass through the reconciliation process. Let's hope that never...
FOXBusiness
Biden's IRS getting $80B from taxpayers to go after small businesses, Grover Norquist warns
Grover Norquist, the Americans for Tax Reform President, discussed the IRS targeting small businesses after securing $80 billion in the Inflation Reduction Act, arguing the agency is "massively increasing their ability to audit" during his appearance on "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday. GROVER NORQUIST: They want to take $80 billion from...
Stimulus Update: People Are Still Missing Stimulus Checks. Are You Owed Money?
It's not too late to claim unpaid federal stimulus funds.
The Democrats' big climate and tax bill could bring an extra benefit — making your tax refund come on time
The new spending bill from Senate Democrats will funnel nearly $80 billion to the IRS over the next decade. The agency has been understaffed and underfunded, and backed up with unprocessed tax returns. The new funding could ease that and amp up tax audits on wealthy Americans and corporations. For...
How Will the Inflation Reduction Act’s Tax Reform Impact You?
To help pay for the new provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act, the U.S. government will institute new tax structures. See: Inflation Reduction Act's Climate Change Initiatives Subsidize Solar...
Opinion: What Might the IRS Look Like if HR 5376 Passes the House?
Also known as ‘The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022,’ HR 5376 is expected to be voted on in the House this Friday. If it passes unchanged, here are some of the changes we can expect.
IRS Controversially Claims Hiring 87,000 New Agents Won't Mean Higher Audit Rate for the Middle Class
Since the Inflation Reduction Act passed the Senate and is now headed to the House for a Friday vote, Republicans have loudly critiqued the IRS-supersizing provisions while Democrats have tried to assure voters that hiring an additional 87,000 tax-collecting agents, as the legislation calls for, will not lead to higher audit rates for middle- and upper-middle-class taxpayers:
kitco.com
The IRS ramps up its effort to crack down on crypto tax evaders
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Based on court filings in New York and Los Angeles, the agency has asked federal judges for clearance...
abovethelaw.com
Increased Funding To The IRS Could Result In A Faster Refund And A Higher Chance Of A Tax Audit
The federal government seeks to resolve the above problems by increasing funding to the Internal Revenue Service by almost $80 billion over nine years as part of the pending Inflation Reduction Act. The funds are to be used for improving taxpayer services, maintaining operations, modernizing infrastructure and business systems, and enforcement of tax laws. The Congressional Budget Office projects that the funding will result in a net gain of $124 billion over nine years.
