Amherst, MA

Historic home makes its way from Amherst to Hadley overnight

By Jillian Andrews
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A historic home has made its way from Amherst to Hadley overnight.

The house is being moved for new development, and residents living on the travel route from Amherst to Hadley may be without some utility services Wednesday morning.

The single-family colonial-style home was built in 1940. The house formerly located at 164 Sunset Ave in Amherst was picked up at 10 p.m. Tuesday and began its journey down Massachusetts Ave. It then turned on North Hadley Road, finishing at 22 North Maple Street in Hadley.

Utility services in Amherst and Hadley may be interrupted, including electricity, cable services, landline phone services and internet services. According to the Amherst police department, these services should were restored by 6:00 a.m. Wednesday.

The Town of Amherst says the home is being moved to develop a 17-unit townhouse development.

SOUTH HADLEY, MA
