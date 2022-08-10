Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
themountaineagle.com
Services held for Wanda Webb
Funeral services for Wanda Lynn Frazier Webb, 72, of Linefork were held August 9 at Defeated Creek Old Regular Baptist Church. Burial was in the Frazier Ingram Cemetery at Defeated Creek. A daughter of Ruth Ingram Frazier and the late Atlas Frazier of Kingscreek, she died at the Greg and...
themountaineagle.com
Marietta Spangler, 81, dies
Marietta Spangler, 81, of Englewood, Ohio, formerly of Letcher County, died July 28 at her residence. A daughter of the late Thurston and Mattie Sergent Collins, she was widow of Bobby Spangler. Surviving are three sons, Jeffery Adams, Bobby Wade Adams and Travis Todd Adams; three daughters, Jennifer Griffith, Teresa...
wymt.com
Knott Central deals with damage, delays first day of school
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Several schools were damaged or destroyed during the recent flooding in Eastern Kentucky. One of the schools hit hardest was Knott County Central High School. In the school’s gym on Wednesday, instead of basketballs, people could hear saws. The floor had to be taken up...
WTVQ
Eastern Kentucky districts delay start of school year after flooding
PERRY COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ)- It’s supposed to be back to school time for students across the state. But many schools in eastern Kentucky won’t be starting back as normal. District leaders in some of the hardest hit flooded areas are pushing back the start of their school year as they continue to assess the damage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1039thebulldog.com
Letcher County Public School Superintendent Denise Yonts Flood Update
Two weeks after the most devastating flood in county history, Letcher County Public Schools Superintendent Denise Yonts is providing an update concerning flood damage to the schools and the delay. in the beginning of the school year. Superintendent Yonts shares details about the timeline and plans for re-opening schools including...
themountaineagle.com
Rites held for Clyde Trent Jr.
Clyde Trent Jr., 53, of Whitesburg, died Tuesday, July 12, at Hazard Appalachian Regional Healthcare Center. A son of the late Clyde and Betty Sue Miles Trent, he was the father of the late Shantel Trent, and a brother of the late Donald Trent and Debbie Looney. Mr. Trent was...
themountaineagle.com
The Way We Were
Clips from available Mountain Eagle pages since 1907. Authorities are searching for John Holmes, a 38-year-old married man from Hemphill who disappeared the morning after he was called to his gate just after dark and summoned to appear in Whitesburg as a witness in a court case the next day. He was last seen about two weeks ago getting into his car and driving to the Neon train station, where he bought a ticket for the county seat.
wymt.com
Jennifer Garner visits Eastern Ky. flood survivors
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A well-known actress was in the mountains this week to visit with those who lost everything during recent flooding. Jennifer Garner, who was raised in nearby West Virginia, made the trip to Eastern Kentucky as part of her role with the Save the Children organization.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wymt.com
Denny’s Mobile Relief Diner offers free food to Eastern Kentuckians
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Denny’s is sending its Mobile Relief Diner to Eastern Kentucky to serve communities impacted by deadly flooding. The 53-foot mobile diner will serve free breakfast to Eastern Kentuckians from Thursday, August 11, to Sunday, August 14. The breakfast will include two pancakes, two sausage links,...
harrodsburgherald.com
Mercer To Send Workers And Equipment To Pike County For Flood Relief
Mercer County is sending workers and equipment to help out Pike County after the historic flooding that ravaged Eastern Kentucky. At the Mercer County Fiscal Court’s regular meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 9, the magistrates voted to enter an interlocal agreement with Pike County to provide labor and equipment for flood relief.
clayconews.com
JUSTICE: Observations of the District Court in Clay County, Kentucky
On Monday August 8th, 2022 I had the opportunity to sit in and observe some of the proceedings in the District Court of Clay County, Kentucky. The docket began at 0930 and the familiar "All rise" was announced, just before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis entered into the courtroom on the second floor of the Clay County Courthouse.
Vanessa Baker still missing after Eastern Kentucky floods
"She was just cheerful," Vanessa's nephew, Anthony Mullins, said. "Good to be around. I'll never forget her laugh."
Kingsport Times-News
Wise County emergency agencies to Board of Supervisors: We are not a burden
WISE — Fire and emergency services are not a burden but a necessity for Wise County, several department leaders came to tell the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. Leaders from the Coeburn, Wise, Big Stone Gap, St. Paul, Appalachia, Sandy Ridge and Norton fire departments and rescue squads from Norton and Big Stone Gap showed up to express concerns about a July 13 letter from County Administrator Mike Hatfield.
wymt.com
Perry County flooding victims identified
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Deputy Coroner Jeff Combs confirmed the identity of all seven victims in the recent Eastern Kentucky flash flooding. The Coroner’s Office Facebook page shared the identities on Thursday. On July 28th, the coroner’s office responded to the Coneva Community of Perry County. 82...
clayconews.com
FINAL SENTENCING SCHEDULED IN LAUREL COUNTY FOR THREE ACCUSED SUBJECTS THAT PLED GUILTY TO THE 2020 MURDER OF A MANCHESTER, KENTUCKY MAN
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that three accused subjects are awaiting final sentencing after having pled guilty in Laurel Circuit Court to the 2020 murder of Jeremy Caldwell age 32 of Manchester, KY. Caldwell was allegedly shot dead in his vehicle during an incident which...
WSAZ
Garrett Kentucky two days after the flood
Garrett, Ky. (WSAZ) -The Eastern Kentucky flooding disaster in late July has caught the attention of all the USA even the world. The devastating scenes will be etched on the minds of those hard hit for a lifetime. Two days after the flood, Tony visited the rural town of Garrett in Floyd County where the hope and determination of the people was incredible!
12-year-old girl missing from Van Lear, Kentucky
Since this story was published, the body of Stacia Leigh Collins was found in Johnson County. Our updated story can be found here. JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing girl. They say that 12-year-old Stacia Leigh Collins is from Van Lear, Kentucky. Anyone with […]
WSAZ
Body of juvenile, 12, recovered in Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – The body of a juvenile was recovered Thursday evening, according to the Johnson County Sheriff. The 12-year-old’s body was found in the Van Lear area of Johnson County, Kentucky, the sheriff reports. The sheriff’s office says circumstances surrounding the 12-year-old’s death are still...
wymt.com
Heavy rain produces renewed flooding in parts of Pike County
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The latest round of heavy rain to work through the mountains has caused renewed flooding concerns in parts of Pike County, including parts of the county hit hard by deadly flooding just two weeks ago. Water quickly rose near Robinson Creek and Little Robinson Creek...
themountaineagle.com
13 days later, progress being made in hard times
Thirteen days and counting. The water has receded, but the mud, the broken hearts, and the fear remains. A flood unlike any living person has seen in eastern Kentucky has left behind damaged property, damaged infrastructure, and damaged people, struggling through the five stages of grief. Progress is being made...
Comments / 0