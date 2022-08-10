ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

NBC Philadelphia

BMW Golf Championship Coming to Wilmington, Del.

Fore! Wilmington Country Club is hosting this year's BMW Championship, bringing the best of the best in golf to Delaware starting Thursday, Aug. 16. The tournament is the second event of three in the Professional Golfers' Association (PGA) Tour playoffs in the FedExCup. The outcome of the championship determines which 30 golfers will go on to play at Atlanta's East Lake Golf Club for the tour championship.
WILMINGTON, DE
PhillyBite

21 Best in Class Philadelphia Cheesesteaks

- Philadelphians love cheesesteaks because they trigger happy memories. I'm Jim Pappas, and I have eaten 1,000 different cheesesteaks in the last four years. When I ask people about their favorite Cheesesteak, I hear about my dad's favorite place, eating in the back of mom's station wagon and waiting in line for a cheesesteak after a night out with friends.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

49-year-old Delco League pitcher continues to beat batters and father time

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Delco League has been around since 1908. It's one of the oldest non-professional baseball leagues in America, and appropriately, one of their best players is an oldie but goodie.Meet Johnny Gonzalez. At 49 years old, he's aging in reverse and still playing a kid's game. Gonzalez has been pitching in the Delco League for 12 years, which makes him a wily vet."The next youngest player is 30 years old," he said. Gonzalez isn't just surviving on the field, he's thriving. He tossed three complete games in eight days. So what's the key to his longevity?"I would play Sunday...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wilmington, DE
Wilmington, DE
delawaretoday.com

New Neighborhoods in Delaware Where You Can Have It All

These seven neighborhoods throughout Delaware are known for their unparalleled amenities, luxury homes and community spirit. As the real estate market continues to percolate for home sellers, new construction both upstate and down focuses on creating spaces where residents can have it all. From live music shows and Halloween parades to beautiful homes galore, here are just a few of Delaware’s hottest neighborhoods.
DELAWARE STATE
justhelicopters.com

SUMMIT AVIATION AWARDED SIKORSKY S-92 AUTHORIZATION

MIDDLETOWN, Delaware, August 9, 2022, – Summit Aviation, a Greenwich AeroGroup Co., announced the Sikorsky S-92 helicopter has been added to its Sikorsky Authorized Customer Support Center Certificate. Summit began serving S-92 operators in 2016. The company became a Sikorsky Authorized Customer Support Center for Sikorsky S-76 legacy aircraft...
MIDDLETOWN, DE
DELCO.Today

Pre-Demolition Sale at Prendergast High Slated This Weekend

With the sale of the Archbishop Prendergast High School to Delaware County Community College, plans are to retain the front of the building but gut the interior. The vacant building is being demolished to make way for a community-centered college campus on 7.5 acres of the 30-acre property, combining the college’s Upper Darby Center and the Southeast Center in Sharon Hill.
SHARON HILL, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Rare Ferrari pays visit to New Hope Auto show

The 2022 edition of The New Hope Automobile Show is celebrating the 75th anniversary of Ferrari. This celebration includes a stunning and rare Ferrari 365 P2/3 Spyder (SN 0832) on display both days of the show, Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14. The vintage Ferrari race car is one of only five Ferrari 365 P2/3 Spyder models ever created, with only four remaining.
NEW HOPE, PA
NBC Philadelphia

2 Die in Truck Crash That Closed I-95 in Delaware for Hours

Two men died when their BMW was struck by a box truck along a dark section of Interstate 95 in New Castle County Thursday night, Delaware State Police said. The wreck closed the southbound lanes of the interstate for about six hours. Authorities responded to the crash involving the truck...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WDEL 1150AM

'Kaboom' averted in Newark

Recently installed clanker balls at the Casho Mill Road bridge in Newark held up to the challenge of a boat on a trailer being hauled by a pick up truck. In a video posted to the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) Facebook page, the pick-up truck can be seen approaching the bridge pulling a boat with a flybridge.
NEWARK, DE
PhillyBite

Exploring Turn Hole Tunnel at Lehigh Gorge State Park

- For a unique experience, explore the Turn Hole Tunnel at Lehigh Gorge, a 4,548-acre park in Pennsylvania. The park is an excellent place to spend a day with your family or a group of friends. This historic structure is the best place to see the tunnel, which is accessible by an underground walkway. Here, you'll find several ways to explore the tunnel, including using a flashlight.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarebusinessnow.com

Solenis to acquire West Virginia water treatment chemical company

Solenis has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Clearon. This acquisition will enable Solenis to expand its portfolio of products for pool water and spa treatment markets. Solenis is based in north Wilmington. Clearon produces trichloroisocyanuric acid (trichlor) and dichloroisocyanuric acid at its South Charleston, WV. plant and converts...
WILMINGTON, DE
thesunpapers.com

Cars on Main revs into town

The Mullica Hill Business Association (MHBA) will again host its Cars on Main show on Sunday, Sept. 18, an event that began 15 years ago. “It’s a very collective show and we’re open to everything from 1900 to 2022,” said George Murphy, MHBA president. “We try to base it around Wildwood’s (car show), which is huge.”
MULLICA HILL, NJ
Delaware LIVE News

North Wilmington Branch Library set for major upgrade

The North Wilmington Branch Library is set for a major renovation and expansion thanks to $6 million in Bond Bill funds allocated by the General Assembly.  The money will go toward site preparation and design, according to Rep. Nnamdi Chukwuocha, D-Wilmington, who supported the library’s Bond Bill request.  “This project will have a significant impact on residents, especially our young ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Delaware LIVE News

10,000-mile walk includes stop in Delaware

He graduated from college, landed a well-paying job in corporate finance and bought his first home. Then, he dropped it all and embarked on a journey that would change his life forever.  Isaiah Glen Shields talked with Delaware LIVE News on his 400th day walking across the country.  Cars and trucks whizzed by — many of them offering friendly honks ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

(Video) Newark clankers do their job in stopping pickup driver pulling boat

The “clankers” installed by the Delaware Department of Transportation in an attempt to stop the parade of damaged trucks at Newark’s Casho Mill Road (sometimes known as Crasho Mill underpass have been the source of much discussion (and memes) on social media. Some have scoffed at the...
NEWARK, DE

