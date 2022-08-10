Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly ManorTaxBuzzMontgomery County, PA
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little GirlsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhiladelphia, PA
Bank & Bourbon to Host 6th Annual Bourbon BashMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Patchwork at the Hyatt Centric Center City Philly Revamps MenusMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
NBC Philadelphia
BMW Golf Championship Coming to Wilmington, Del.
Fore! Wilmington Country Club is hosting this year's BMW Championship, bringing the best of the best in golf to Delaware starting Thursday, Aug. 16. The tournament is the second event of three in the Professional Golfers' Association (PGA) Tour playoffs in the FedExCup. The outcome of the championship determines which 30 golfers will go on to play at Atlanta's East Lake Golf Club for the tour championship.
PhillyBite
21 Best in Class Philadelphia Cheesesteaks
- Philadelphians love cheesesteaks because they trigger happy memories. I'm Jim Pappas, and I have eaten 1,000 different cheesesteaks in the last four years. When I ask people about their favorite Cheesesteak, I hear about my dad's favorite place, eating in the back of mom's station wagon and waiting in line for a cheesesteak after a night out with friends.
New Britain Herald
Delaware advances to Mid-Atlantic Regional Championship after beating Pennsylvania
Delaware is off to the Mid-Atlantic Regional Championship game after defeating Pennsylvania 5-4 Tuesday night. A game-winning, three-run home run by Peter Hudson in the sixth inning has now put the team just one win away from the World Series in Williamsport. “I’m just so proud of these boys and...
49-year-old Delco League pitcher continues to beat batters and father time
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Delco League has been around since 1908. It's one of the oldest non-professional baseball leagues in America, and appropriately, one of their best players is an oldie but goodie.Meet Johnny Gonzalez. At 49 years old, he's aging in reverse and still playing a kid's game. Gonzalez has been pitching in the Delco League for 12 years, which makes him a wily vet."The next youngest player is 30 years old," he said. Gonzalez isn't just surviving on the field, he's thriving. He tossed three complete games in eight days. So what's the key to his longevity?"I would play Sunday...
delawaretoday.com
New Neighborhoods in Delaware Where You Can Have It All
These seven neighborhoods throughout Delaware are known for their unparalleled amenities, luxury homes and community spirit. As the real estate market continues to percolate for home sellers, new construction both upstate and down focuses on creating spaces where residents can have it all. From live music shows and Halloween parades to beautiful homes galore, here are just a few of Delaware’s hottest neighborhoods.
N.J. is home to one of the oldest weekly rodeos in the United States
Cowtown Rodeo, located in Salem County, has been in the Harris family since its inception in 1929. And it has the distinction of being one of the oldest continuously-operating rodeos in the United States. This may seem like a unique heirloom to pass down through the generations, but the Harris’...
justhelicopters.com
SUMMIT AVIATION AWARDED SIKORSKY S-92 AUTHORIZATION
MIDDLETOWN, Delaware, August 9, 2022, – Summit Aviation, a Greenwich AeroGroup Co., announced the Sikorsky S-92 helicopter has been added to its Sikorsky Authorized Customer Support Center Certificate. Summit began serving S-92 operators in 2016. The company became a Sikorsky Authorized Customer Support Center for Sikorsky S-76 legacy aircraft...
phillyvoice.com
Wawa drops 24-hour service at another Center City store as company expands footprint
Wawa has spent much of the last year touting plans to double its total store count by 2030, entering new markets from North Carolina to Alabama, Tennessee and further into central Pennsylvania in the coming years. But in Philadelphia, where the company had seemed bullish during the last decade, Wawa...
2 killed in fiery crash on I-95 in Newark, Delaware
The 37-year-old male driver of the BMW and his 27-year-old male passenger were pinned inside the vehicle, police said.
Pre-Demolition Sale at Prendergast High Slated This Weekend
With the sale of the Archbishop Prendergast High School to Delaware County Community College, plans are to retain the front of the building but gut the interior. The vacant building is being demolished to make way for a community-centered college campus on 7.5 acres of the 30-acre property, combining the college’s Upper Darby Center and the Southeast Center in Sharon Hill.
buckscountyherald.com
Rare Ferrari pays visit to New Hope Auto show
The 2022 edition of The New Hope Automobile Show is celebrating the 75th anniversary of Ferrari. This celebration includes a stunning and rare Ferrari 365 P2/3 Spyder (SN 0832) on display both days of the show, Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14. The vintage Ferrari race car is one of only five Ferrari 365 P2/3 Spyder models ever created, with only four remaining.
NBC Philadelphia
2 Die in Truck Crash That Closed I-95 in Delaware for Hours
Two men died when their BMW was struck by a box truck along a dark section of Interstate 95 in New Castle County Thursday night, Delaware State Police said. The wreck closed the southbound lanes of the interstate for about six hours. Authorities responded to the crash involving the truck...
WDEL 1150AM
'Kaboom' averted in Newark
Recently installed clanker balls at the Casho Mill Road bridge in Newark held up to the challenge of a boat on a trailer being hauled by a pick up truck. In a video posted to the Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) Facebook page, the pick-up truck can be seen approaching the bridge pulling a boat with a flybridge.
PhillyBite
Exploring Turn Hole Tunnel at Lehigh Gorge State Park
- For a unique experience, explore the Turn Hole Tunnel at Lehigh Gorge, a 4,548-acre park in Pennsylvania. The park is an excellent place to spend a day with your family or a group of friends. This historic structure is the best place to see the tunnel, which is accessible by an underground walkway. Here, you'll find several ways to explore the tunnel, including using a flashlight.
Steve Courtin, a Delco Hall of Famer Who Made It to the 76ers
Steve Courtin, a Delaware County Hall of Famer who came from St. James High in Chester and made it to the 76ers, died Saturday. He was 79, writes Terry Toohey for the Daily Times. “He was an exceptional all-around athlete,” said former Saint Joseph’s athletic director Don DiJulia, a teammate...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Solenis to acquire West Virginia water treatment chemical company
Solenis has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Clearon. This acquisition will enable Solenis to expand its portfolio of products for pool water and spa treatment markets. Solenis is based in north Wilmington. Clearon produces trichloroisocyanuric acid (trichlor) and dichloroisocyanuric acid at its South Charleston, WV. plant and converts...
thesunpapers.com
Cars on Main revs into town
The Mullica Hill Business Association (MHBA) will again host its Cars on Main show on Sunday, Sept. 18, an event that began 15 years ago. “It’s a very collective show and we’re open to everything from 1900 to 2022,” said George Murphy, MHBA president. “We try to base it around Wildwood’s (car show), which is huge.”
North Wilmington Branch Library set for major upgrade
The North Wilmington Branch Library is set for a major renovation and expansion thanks to $6 million in Bond Bill funds allocated by the General Assembly. The money will go toward site preparation and design, according to Rep. Nnamdi Chukwuocha, D-Wilmington, who supported the library’s Bond Bill request. “This project will have a significant impact on residents, especially our young ... Read More
10,000-mile walk includes stop in Delaware
He graduated from college, landed a well-paying job in corporate finance and bought his first home. Then, he dropped it all and embarked on a journey that would change his life forever. Isaiah Glen Shields talked with Delaware LIVE News on his 400th day walking across the country. Cars and trucks whizzed by — many of them offering friendly honks ... Read More
delawarebusinessnow.com
(Video) Newark clankers do their job in stopping pickup driver pulling boat
The “clankers” installed by the Delaware Department of Transportation in an attempt to stop the parade of damaged trucks at Newark’s Casho Mill Road (sometimes known as Crasho Mill underpass have been the source of much discussion (and memes) on social media. Some have scoffed at the...
