Steve Hackett shares new live video of The Devil's Cathedral

Steve Hackett has shared a new live clip of The Devil's Cathedral , which you can watch below. The track originally featured on Hackett's most recent album, Surrender Of Silence .

It's taken from Genesis Revisited Live: Seconds Out & More , a new live document of Hackett's recent Seconds Out & More tour which will be released through InsideOut Music on September 2, with the vinyl version landing on November 25.

“I’m thrilled to be releasing Genesis Revisited Live: Seconds Out + More , giving everyone a chance to see this dynamic show," enthuses Hackett. "Enjoy The Devil’s Cathedral , an exciting dark Gothic track that includes all the boys in the current band line-up at their most explosive!”

Describing the album, Hackett says the recording captures "a spectacular night with a band on fire tearing into that magic music combining the true spirit of Genesis with a fresh virtuosic approach and an extraordinary sound under amazing lights. This show is a feast for both ears and eyes. The best of so many worlds!"

Last month Hackett shared a new live clip of the Genesis classic Squonk from the album. Full tracklist below.

Steve Hackett: Genesis Revisited Live: Seconds Out & More tracklist

1.Apollo Intro

2. Clocks - The Angel Of Mons

3. Held In The Shadows

4. Every Day

5. The Devil's Cathedral

6. Shadow Of The Hierophant

7. Squonk

8. The Carpet Crawlers

9. Robbery, Assault And Battery

10. Afterglow

11. Firth Of Fifth

12. I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe)

13. The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway

14. Musical Box (Closing Section)

15. Supper's Ready

16. The Cinema Show

17. Aisle Of Plenty

18. Dance On A Volcano

19. Los Endos

