Charleston, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Police: Man charged in downtown strong-arm robbery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department has a suspect in custody who is accused of assaulting a man in an attempt to steal money from him. Police arrested Quinton Capers, 30, who’s accused of assaulting another man with a blunt object in trying to steal $40 from him. The assault happened on Huger […]
WCBD Count on 2

1 dead, 1 injured following assault on James Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an assault that left one person dead and another injured in a wooded area off Folly Road late Wednesday evening. Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the Walmart parking lot off Folly Road just before 8:30 p.m. regarding an assault that was in progress involving a […]
WCBD Count on 2

1 dead after shooting at Charleston apartment complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a downtown Charleston apartment complex. Officers with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) responded to the Bridgeview Apartments off North Romney Street around 1:30 a.m. after receiving 911 calls regarding a shooting that had just occurred. At the scene, officers found a 31-year-old woman who […]
live5news.com

One killed in shooting at downtown apartment complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says one person was killed in a shooting at a downtown apartment complex Friday morning. Police spokesperson Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen says officers responded around 1:30 a.m. to Bridgeview Apartments on North Romney Street in reference to a shooting. Wolfsen says officers arrived...
Charleston County, SC
Crime & Safety
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston PD investigating 2 overnight homicides

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating two separate homicides that happened overnight. Charleston Police on Thursday responded to woods behind the 1200 block of Folly Road, around 8:22 p.m. “They located a 34-year-old woman suffering from trauma resulting from an assault. The woman was transported to a local hospital and is […]
abcnews4.com

Man arrested after home invasion in West Ashley, CCSO says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's Office officials say a man was arrested Wednesday after forcing his way into a family's home with a gun. Deangelo Dontrel Brown, 28, was charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree assault and battery and possession of a firearm during a violent crime. Police...
live5news.com

1 killed, 1 injured in Thursday night assault on James Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says one person was killed and another person was injured in a Thursday night assault on James Island. Police spokesperson Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen says officers responded to the woods behind 1231 Folly Road around 8:22 a.m. Thursday night. Officer located a 34-year-old...
Andrew Knapp
WCBD Count on 2

Summerville man accused of inappropriately touching 9-year-old girl

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- A Summerville man is facing criminal charges after he is accused of inappropriately touching a 9-year-old girl. Jason Thomas, 34, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor. According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened about six months ago while the girl was sleeping […]
live5news.com

Early morning officer involved shooting in Eutawville

EUTAWVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - An early morning officer involved shooting is being investigated in Eutawville. Michael Laubshire, the lawyer for Police Chief Sean Hopkins, said the chief was one of the officers involved. Laubshire said SLED is investigating. No injuries were reported for any officers involved. The town currently employs...
WCBD Count on 2

Father recalls fighting armed man out of West Ashley home

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies arrested a man after he attempted to carjack two people and then forced his way into a family’s home with a gun. News 2 spoke with the father of the family who helped stop the suspect. The man, identified as Deangelo Brown (28) on charges of first-degree burglary, […]
abcnews4.com

Suspect charged with attempted murder in shooting on Harris Street

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting last week on Harris Street that left one person injured. Brandon Simmons, 19, was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center Monday evening on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
The Post and Courier

BCSO investigating possible homicide in Pineville

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is currently examining evidence of the suspected homicide of a Pineville woman in an investigation that began on Aug. 8. A BCSO press release states that county officers were responding to a call for service regarding a blaring residential fire alarm last Monday, when a department deputy observed smoke and fire emanating from the Pineville residence.
live5news.com

Man in custody after chase Dorchester County neighborhood

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies say one man is in custody after trying to escape from law enforcement. Witnesses reported a large law enforcement presence in a neighborhood near Summerville Medical Center. Garrett Wild said his doorbell security camera captured footage of a chase involving a blue...
live5news.com

Coroner identifies victim of deadly Highway 61 crash

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a 20-year-old man killed in a single-car crash on Highway 61 Thursday morning. Malik Antonio Mixon, from Summerville, died at the scene after his vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said.
live5news.com

North Charleston Police searching for teen missing since May

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing boy. Christopher Vargas, 16, was last seen in May near 6520 Dorchester Rd. Vargas’ mother believes he was staying at a friend’s house and may be traveling in a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder with Texas tags.
abcnews4.com

Highway 61 in Dorchester County back open several hours after fatal crash

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (8/11/22) -- The Dorchester County Coroner has identified the victim as 20-year-old Malik Antonio Mixon of Summerville. Authorities responded to a deadly crash in Dorchester County on Thursday morning. Just after 5:10 a.m., Dorchester County Government confirmed Highway 61 near Middleton Place was...
