Police: Man charged in downtown strong-arm robbery
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department has a suspect in custody who is accused of assaulting a man in an attempt to steal money from him. Police arrested Quinton Capers, 30, who’s accused of assaulting another man with a blunt object in trying to steal $40 from him. The assault happened on Huger […]
1 dead, 1 injured following assault on James Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an assault that left one person dead and another injured in a wooded area off Folly Road late Wednesday evening. Officers with the Charleston Police Department responded to the Walmart parking lot off Folly Road just before 8:30 p.m. regarding an assault that was in progress involving a […]
1 dead after shooting at Charleston apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a downtown Charleston apartment complex. Officers with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) responded to the Bridgeview Apartments off North Romney Street around 1:30 a.m. after receiving 911 calls regarding a shooting that had just occurred. At the scene, officers found a 31-year-old woman who […]
One killed in shooting at downtown apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says one person was killed in a shooting at a downtown apartment complex Friday morning. Police spokesperson Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen says officers responded around 1:30 a.m. to Bridgeview Apartments on North Romney Street in reference to a shooting. Wolfsen says officers arrived...
Charleston PD investigating 2 overnight homicides
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating two separate homicides that happened overnight. Charleston Police on Thursday responded to woods behind the 1200 block of Folly Road, around 8:22 p.m. “They located a 34-year-old woman suffering from trauma resulting from an assault. The woman was transported to a local hospital and is […]
Man arrested after home invasion in West Ashley, CCSO says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's Office officials say a man was arrested Wednesday after forcing his way into a family's home with a gun. Deangelo Dontrel Brown, 28, was charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree assault and battery and possession of a firearm during a violent crime. Police...
1 killed, 1 injured in Thursday night assault on James Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says one person was killed and another person was injured in a Thursday night assault on James Island. Police spokesperson Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen says officers responded to the woods behind 1231 Folly Road around 8:22 a.m. Thursday night. Officer located a 34-year-old...
Police: 1 in custody after man shot outside downtown Charleston restaurant
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a man was arrested following a downtown Charleston shooting on Wednesday. James Anthony Jones, 35, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon.
Summerville man accused of inappropriately touching 9-year-old girl
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- A Summerville man is facing criminal charges after he is accused of inappropriately touching a 9-year-old girl. Jason Thomas, 34, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor. According to the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened about six months ago while the girl was sleeping […]
Early morning officer involved shooting in Eutawville
EUTAWVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - An early morning officer involved shooting is being investigated in Eutawville. Michael Laubshire, the lawyer for Police Chief Sean Hopkins, said the chief was one of the officers involved. Laubshire said SLED is investigating. No injuries were reported for any officers involved. The town currently employs...
Father recalls fighting armed man out of West Ashley home
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies arrested a man after he attempted to carjack two people and then forced his way into a family’s home with a gun. News 2 spoke with the father of the family who helped stop the suspect. The man, identified as Deangelo Brown (28) on charges of first-degree burglary, […]
Authorities: Man sought in connection to knife attack on Folly Beach
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD)- Folly Beach Public Safety is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating a man in connection to an alleged knife assault. According to authorities, the incident happened on Wednesday at Loggerhead’s Beach Grill. The individual being sought is pictured below: Officials say the public should not approach the individual. Anyone […]
Suspects evade MPPD after being spotted at theft in progress, crashing U-Haul in escape
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant Police say the occupants of a U-Haul evaded police Monday morning after being spotted at the scene of a theft in progress. Police were dispatched to the Haven at Indigo Square for a theft in progress around 5:17 a.m. Officers were told the suspect(s) left the scene in a U-Haul truck.
Suspect charged with attempted murder in shooting on Harris Street
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting last week on Harris Street that left one person injured. Brandon Simmons, 19, was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center Monday evening on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
BCSO investigating possible homicide in Pineville
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is currently examining evidence of the suspected homicide of a Pineville woman in an investigation that began on Aug. 8. A BCSO press release states that county officers were responding to a call for service regarding a blaring residential fire alarm last Monday, when a department deputy observed smoke and fire emanating from the Pineville residence.
Man in custody after chase Dorchester County neighborhood
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies say one man is in custody after trying to escape from law enforcement. Witnesses reported a large law enforcement presence in a neighborhood near Summerville Medical Center. Garrett Wild said his doorbell security camera captured footage of a chase involving a blue...
Coroner identifies victim of deadly Highway 61 crash
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a 20-year-old man killed in a single-car crash on Highway 61 Thursday morning. Malik Antonio Mixon, from Summerville, died at the scene after his vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said.
North Charleston Police searching for teen missing since May
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing boy. Christopher Vargas, 16, was last seen in May near 6520 Dorchester Rd. Vargas’ mother believes he was staying at a friend’s house and may be traveling in a 2013 Nissan Pathfinder with Texas tags.
Highway 61 in Dorchester County back open several hours after fatal crash
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (8/11/22) -- The Dorchester County Coroner has identified the victim as 20-year-old Malik Antonio Mixon of Summerville. Authorities responded to a deadly crash in Dorchester County on Thursday morning. Just after 5:10 a.m., Dorchester County Government confirmed Highway 61 near Middleton Place was...
Police: Bartender assaulted at North Charleston bar; two arrested
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two women are behind bars following an alleged assault against a bartender that happened Tuesday at Whiskey Sports Bar and Grill. An officer with the North Charleston Police Department was called to the bar, located on Dorchester Road, in reference to two disorderly patrons at the business, according to a […]
