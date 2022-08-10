Family of Anton Black announces settlement in wrongful death lawsuit

DENTON — Family members and the Coalition for Justice for Anton Black announced resolution of part of their federal court litigation charging police and municipal officials with the unconstitutional killing of their son in 2018. A press conference was held Monday, Aug. 8 in front of the Circuit Courthouse in Caroline County by representatives from ACLU Maryland.

Reforms required under the settlement include the overhaul of “use of force” policies focused on preventing the use of deadly force for the those municipalities directly involved with Black’s death — Greensboro, Ridgely and Centreville police departments — and enhancement of resources for police confronting mental health emergencies, officer training in de-escalation, intervention and implicit bias, hiring transparency and public complaint reporting.