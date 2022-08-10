ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elwood, IN

cbs4indy.com

Richmond officer shot is RPD's first female K9 officer

Richmond Police K9 Officer Seara Burton and her K9 partner Brev graduated from Vohne Liche Kennels just last April. Richmond officer shot is RPD’s first female K9 officer. Ahead of near-total abortion ban, Indiana rural health …. ‘Not going anywhere’: Community rallies for Richmond …. Hagerstown Little League...
RICHMOND, IN
Elwood, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Elwood, IN
State
Indiana State
City
Noblesville, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Southside Times

Beech Grove Police Department brings people behind the badge with “On Patrol: Live”

The Beech Grove Police Department has agreed to let their community in on the ins and outs of their service to local citizens. With “On Patrol: Live”, the officers give a firsthand look at the daily events they encounter while on patrol. “We’re a little department with big city problems,” said Deputy Chief Robert Mercuri. “One of the reasons we wanted to be on “On Patrol: Live” is to legitimize who we are. We’re often asked to do a lot more with less. We don’t have the luxury of specializing in any one thing, we have to do everything.”
BEECH GROVE, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD: 17-year-old arrested in McDonald’s bathroom shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a 17-year-old in connection to a shooting earlier this month inside of a McDonald’s bathroom on the east side,. Police say an employee at the McDonald’s at 7822 Brookville Road was shot on August 2. Investigators originally believed the incident began as a dispute between a customer and the employee.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NewsBreak
FOX59

IACS: Dog adopted by suspect in animal torture case found

INDIANAPOLIS — A dog that was declared missing after being adopted by a suspect in an animal torture case has been found and is back in the care of the Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS), the agency announced. King was deemed missing as IMPD investigated the death of another dog, Deron, on August 6. Deron […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD respond to shooting, victim in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday night officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a shooting on the city’s near northeast side that left one person in critical condition. IMPD said they responded to the 3200 block of North Sherman Drive just after 9 p.m. on a report of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Suspect in Richmond police shooting claimed years earlier he 'was not going back to jail and would shoot any officer or agent that encountered him'

RICHMOND, Indiana — The man accused of shooting Richmond Police Ofc. Seara Burton has an extensive criminal history that stretches over three decades, according to court records obtained by 13News. Those records show some Richmond Police officers knew the suspected shooter was a danger to police, and they raise...
RICHMOND, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man arrested in hit-and-run that killed Purdue student

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A Brookston man is accused of leaving the scene after hitting and killing a Purdue University student with a car. According to the West Lafayette Police Department, officers were called to the 1500 block of Kalberer Road Tuesday night after a person was hit by a vehicle. Witnesses said the driver left the scene.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Ammonia leak in Brownsburg bakery sends 7 to hospital

The Brownsburg Fire Department said more than 5,000 pounds of liquid anhydrous ammonia leaked at Weston Foods, a bakery located on Maplehurst Drive. https://cbs4indy.com/indiana-news/fire-department-responding-to-ammonia-leak-at-brownsburg-bakery/
BROWNSBURG, IN
cbs4indy.com

1 killed in crash on ramp onto I-465

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD confirmed one person died in a crash near the off ramp of West 10th Street onto I-465 Thursday. According to IMPD, a driver died when his or her vehicle struck another vehicle in that area. It’s unclear if the death is a result of the crash or a medical episode.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

