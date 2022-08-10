ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Where Is Marijuana Legal? A Guide to Marijuana Legalization

On Election Day in 2012, voters in Colorado approved a ballot initiative legalizing the recreational use and sale of cannabis, making the state the first in the U.S. to do so. Eighteen other states, Washington, D.C., and Guam would go on to legalize the drug in the next 10 years as public support for legalization rose rapidly – despite marijuana being illegal at the federal level.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Microbreweries#Economy#Breweries#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The State Senate#Se
Daily Montanan

Montana Supreme Court said masking in schools may serve legitimate, legal purpose

In a 5-0 decision, the Montana Supreme Court said that courts in Gallatin and Missoula counties were correct in refusing to issue an injunction that would have prohibited public schools in the state from COVID-19 masking requirements during the pandemic. The decision, issued Wednesday, was only limited to the issue of a temporary injunction, leaving […] The post Montana Supreme Court said masking in schools may serve legitimate, legal purpose appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Drinks
Vice

Democrats Just Got a Sign That Midterms Might Not Be So Brutal

Democrats got a bit of good news in Tuesday’s elections that suggests this fall’s midterm elections might not be as brutal as the party once feared. In Minnesota, Democrats lost a special election by just four points in a mostly rural southern Minnesota House district, a much closer margin than then-President Donald Trump’s 10-point victory in 2020.
MINNESOTA STATE
Agriculture Online

Senate approves additional $20 billion for voluntary conservation practices

The climate, tax, and healthcare bill passed by Democratic senators on Sunday included $20 billion to ramp up USDA’s voluntary land stewardship programs, a potential windfall for climate mitigation ahead of the 2023 farm bill. “We are equipping farmers, foresters and rural communities with the necessary tools to be part of the solution,” said Senate Agriculture chairwoman Debbie Stabenow.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Agriculture Online

State attorneys general support new poultry rule but question oversight

The attorneys general of 10 states are backing a proposed rule by the U.S. Department of Agriculture that is meant to get poultry growers fair agreements with meat processors, but they want stronger oversight. “One of the many reasons it’s tough for small poultry farmers — and small farmers of...
MINNESOTA STATE
Fatherly

The Biggest Wildlife Protection Bill Since 1973 Will Likely Pass The Senate Soon

Congress is on a roll. On the heels of the Senate passing the single largest climate mitigation bill in the U.S. to date, achieving a decade-plus long goal of allowing Medicare to directly negotiate medication prices with pharmaceutical companies, $52 billion bill to incentivize manufacturing of semiconductor chips, and a bill giving health care coverage to veterans exposed to toxic chemicals during service, another lesser-known bill that could protect millions of threatened and endangered plant and animal species is on the docket and gaining momentum.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

The cigarette regulation loophole that disproportionately costs Black lives

In 2009, Congress took the important step of banning flavored cigarettes that enticed youth to start smoking. However, that landmark legislation contained a significant flaw: a loophole that allowed tobacco companies to continue selling menthol cigarettes. For decades, tobacco companies have relied heavily on menthol flavoring — a chemical additive...
SOCIETY
bloomberglaw.com

Growing Problem of ‘Wayfair Creep’ Threatens Compliance Burdens

In June 2018, the Supreme Court handed down its decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair, the landmark case that effectively greenlit states’ efforts to assess sales tax collection and remittance obligations on businesses that lacked physical presence in their state. By July 2021, every state with a sales tax, plus Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, had passed these so-called economic nexus rules into law. But while Wayfair narrowly concerned sales taxes, states have increasingly sought to stretch the case to other types of taxes as well.
INCOME TAX
americanmilitarynews.com

US Census Bureau demanding gun holster companies hand over customer info

The US Department of Commerce Census Bureau is demanding gun holster makers and retailers turn over customers’ order numbers, product descriptions and shipping information, according to letters from the agency obtained by AmmoLand News last month. Those who don’t comply could face fines of up to $10,000. Join...
POLITICS
bloomberglaw.com

Federal Permitting Set for Billion-Dollar Boost in Climate Bill

Permitting resources at several federal agencies would expand under Democrats’ climate-and-tax bill as part of an effort to smooth out the deployment of large clean-energy and infrastructure projects. But the money in the Inflation Reduction Act (H.R. 5376)—which the House is expected to take up Friday—would fall short of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Senate to hold hearing on crisis-plagued federal prisons

An oversight hearing will be held into the crisis-plagued federal Bureau of Prisons in the wake of an explosive report claiming it is keeping its embattled ex-director on the payroll. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), who demanded Michael Carvajal be fired last November amid myriad failings, said in a statement he...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

109K+
Followers
57K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy