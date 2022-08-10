Read full article on original website
Vox
Meanwhile, Congress is set to pass a huge wildlife conservation bill with bipartisan support
The Biden administration is on the cusp of enacting the biggest piece of climate legislation ever, after the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act Sunday with a vote straight down party lines. But there’s actually another huge piece of environmental legislation that could soon become law — and it has bipartisan support.
New state law gives veterans right to concealed carry without a permit
Beginning Monday, military veterans will have the right to carry a concealed weapon without obtaining a permit. The new law was authored in the legislature by Monroe area
New State law prohibits smoking marijuana in a motor vehicle
A new law taking effect today makes it a crime to use marijuana in a motor vehicle. Metairie Republican Representative Laurie Schlegel brought the bill in the
US News and World Report
Where Is Marijuana Legal? A Guide to Marijuana Legalization
On Election Day in 2012, voters in Colorado approved a ballot initiative legalizing the recreational use and sale of cannabis, making the state the first in the U.S. to do so. Eighteen other states, Washington, D.C., and Guam would go on to legalize the drug in the next 10 years as public support for legalization rose rapidly – despite marijuana being illegal at the federal level.
Missouri Voters Could Legalize Recreational Marijuana This Fall
Green shoots are popping up in red states.
Montana Supreme Court said masking in schools may serve legitimate, legal purpose
In a 5-0 decision, the Montana Supreme Court said that courts in Gallatin and Missoula counties were correct in refusing to issue an injunction that would have prohibited public schools in the state from COVID-19 masking requirements during the pandemic. The decision, issued Wednesday, was only limited to the issue of a temporary injunction, leaving […] The post Montana Supreme Court said masking in schools may serve legitimate, legal purpose appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Should marijuana be legal? That's the question before us today.
Good evening. We're taking today's newsletter to focus on one topic that we believe is becoming increasingly important.
GOP Gun Bill Loses Support Amid Outrage From Hunting, Conservation Groups
Seven House Republicans have un-sponsored a bill to repeal an excise tax on guns and ammo that bankrolls wildlife conservation across the country.
Democrats Just Got a Sign That Midterms Might Not Be So Brutal
Democrats got a bit of good news in Tuesday’s elections that suggests this fall’s midterm elections might not be as brutal as the party once feared. In Minnesota, Democrats lost a special election by just four points in a mostly rural southern Minnesota House district, a much closer margin than then-President Donald Trump’s 10-point victory in 2020.
Agriculture Online
Senate approves additional $20 billion for voluntary conservation practices
The climate, tax, and healthcare bill passed by Democratic senators on Sunday included $20 billion to ramp up USDA’s voluntary land stewardship programs, a potential windfall for climate mitigation ahead of the 2023 farm bill. “We are equipping farmers, foresters and rural communities with the necessary tools to be part of the solution,” said Senate Agriculture chairwoman Debbie Stabenow.
Agriculture Online
State attorneys general support new poultry rule but question oversight
The attorneys general of 10 states are backing a proposed rule by the U.S. Department of Agriculture that is meant to get poultry growers fair agreements with meat processors, but they want stronger oversight. “One of the many reasons it’s tough for small poultry farmers — and small farmers of...
The Biggest Wildlife Protection Bill Since 1973 Will Likely Pass The Senate Soon
Congress is on a roll. On the heels of the Senate passing the single largest climate mitigation bill in the U.S. to date, achieving a decade-plus long goal of allowing Medicare to directly negotiate medication prices with pharmaceutical companies, $52 billion bill to incentivize manufacturing of semiconductor chips, and a bill giving health care coverage to veterans exposed to toxic chemicals during service, another lesser-known bill that could protect millions of threatened and endangered plant and animal species is on the docket and gaining momentum.
Sen. Comitta Introduces Hospital Closure Reform in Light of Closing Two Chesco Hospitals This Year
Senator Carolyn Comitta.Image via Carolyn Comitta. In order to empower greater community input and increase public transparency, state Senator Carolyn Comitta is introducing legislation to reform the process around hospital closures.
Alaska governor signs bill to formally recognize federally recognized American Indian tribes
On July 28, 2022, Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy (R) signed House Bill 123 (HB 123) into law, which would formally recognize 229 federally recognized American Indian tribes in Alaska. The bill was approved by the state legislature on May 17, 2022, before going to the governor’s desk. “House Bill...
The cigarette regulation loophole that disproportionately costs Black lives
In 2009, Congress took the important step of banning flavored cigarettes that enticed youth to start smoking. However, that landmark legislation contained a significant flaw: a loophole that allowed tobacco companies to continue selling menthol cigarettes. For decades, tobacco companies have relied heavily on menthol flavoring — a chemical additive...
bloomberglaw.com
Growing Problem of ‘Wayfair Creep’ Threatens Compliance Burdens
In June 2018, the Supreme Court handed down its decision in South Dakota v. Wayfair, the landmark case that effectively greenlit states’ efforts to assess sales tax collection and remittance obligations on businesses that lacked physical presence in their state. By July 2021, every state with a sales tax, plus Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, had passed these so-called economic nexus rules into law. But while Wayfair narrowly concerned sales taxes, states have increasingly sought to stretch the case to other types of taxes as well.
americanmilitarynews.com
US Census Bureau demanding gun holster companies hand over customer info
The US Department of Commerce Census Bureau is demanding gun holster makers and retailers turn over customers’ order numbers, product descriptions and shipping information, according to letters from the agency obtained by AmmoLand News last month. Those who don’t comply could face fines of up to $10,000. Join...
Massachusetts joins wave of states banning racial discrimination against natural hair
Massachusetts has joined the growing list of states that have banned discrimination based on natural hairstyles. Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican, on Tuesday signed the state’s version of the CROWN Act, which stands for “Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair.”. Variations of the legislation have...
bloomberglaw.com
Federal Permitting Set for Billion-Dollar Boost in Climate Bill
Permitting resources at several federal agencies would expand under Democrats’ climate-and-tax bill as part of an effort to smooth out the deployment of large clean-energy and infrastructure projects. But the money in the Inflation Reduction Act (H.R. 5376)—which the House is expected to take up Friday—would fall short of...
Washington Examiner
Senate to hold hearing on crisis-plagued federal prisons
An oversight hearing will be held into the crisis-plagued federal Bureau of Prisons in the wake of an explosive report claiming it is keeping its embattled ex-director on the payroll. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), who demanded Michael Carvajal be fired last November amid myriad failings, said in a statement he...
Shore News Network
