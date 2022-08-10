ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

The Ultimate Growth Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

By Harsh Chauhan
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

The stock market has been in a resurgent mood over the past month, as is evident from the 8% rally in the S&P 500 index.

The broad market rally has rubbed off positively on technology stocks as well, with the tech-laden Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector Index surging 16% in the past month. The tech stock rally isn't surprising, as major companies in this sector have reported solid earnings in recent weeks. Not surprisingly, the likes of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) , Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) , and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) have appreciated strongly of late.

^SPX data by YCharts

It won't be surprising to see these companies sustain their impressive rallies in the long run thanks to a bunch of serious catalysts, which is why investors may want to put $1,000 in these growth stocks before they fly higher. Let's look at the reasons why Apple, Qualcomm, and Tesla are the ultimate growth stocks to buy right now.

Sunny smartphone prospects make Apple and Qualcomm solid long-term bets

The smartphone market has not been in the best shape this year. Smartphone shipments were down 8.9% year over year in the first quarter of 2022, according to IDC, on account of weak demand. The second-quarter decline was nearly identical at 8.7% year over year.

However, Apple and Qualcomm have done well despite the slowdown in smartphone sales, as is evident from their latest results. Apple released fiscal 2022 third-quarter results (for the three months ending on June 25, 2022) on July 28. The company's revenue was up 2% year over year to a record $83 billion, driven by a favorable showing from iPhone sales.

Apple's iPhone revenue was up 3% over the prior-year period to $40.7 billion, accounting for nearly half of the company's sales. The company reportedly increased its iPhone shipments by 3.3% year over year to 47.5 million units, according to Strategy Analytics. That's impressive considering the weak smartphone sales environment.

Apple was able to beat the slowdown on the back of robust demand from emerging markets and easing supply chain bottlenecks. Management believes that it is able to attract more users from the Android ecosystem toward the iPhone, which isn't surprising given Apple's move to launch a budget-conscious 5G iPhone .

More importantly, Apple seems to be in a solid position to grow its smartphone sales in the long run, given its 31%-plus share of the 5G space. The 5G smartphone market is expected to grow at an annual pace of nearly 130% through 2027, and Apple could continue to command a solid share of the same. This could supercharge the company's growth in the long run and send the stock higher.

Qualcomm is another company that's beating the smartphone slowdown. The chipmaker released fiscal 2022 third-quarter results (for the three months ending June 26, 2022) on July 27, posting a 37% year-over-year increase in revenue to $10.9 billion and a 54% spike in adjusted earnings to $2.96 per share.

Qualcomm's revenue from sales of chips used in handsets increased a whopping 59% over the prior year to $6.1 billion, accounting for a big chunk of the company's overall sales. Wall Street, however, was disappointed with Qualcomm's guidance . The chipmaker expects $11.4 billion in revenue in the current quarter along with adjusted earnings of $3.15 per share at the midpoint of its guidance range. That's lower than the consensus expectation of $3.30 per share in earnings and $12 billion in sales.

Still, Qualcomm's revenue is on track to increase 22% year over year at the midpoint. The company had reported $2.55 per share in earnings in the prior-year period, which means that its bottom line would jump 23% year over year.

Qualcomm's solid share of the smartphone application processor market and the radio-frequency (RF) front-end module space indicate that the company is built for long-term growth. Qualcomm controlled 28% of the smartphone application processor market in the first half of 2022, according to Counterpoint Research. Its share of the RF front-end space is expected to hit 20% this year.

These are big opportunities for Qualcomm. The RF front-end market is expected to generate $21 billion in revenue by 2026 as compared to $17 billion last year, driven by the growing adoption of 5G devices that require more RF content. The smartphone application processor market was worth nearly $31 billion last year, growing 23% over the prior year, and Qualcomm's solid share of this space gives it an opportunity to tap into yet another fast-growing opportunity.

Not surprisingly, analysts expect Qualcomm's earnings to grow at an annual rate of 14% for the next five years. The company also sports a solid dividend yield of 2% along with a low payout ratio. So, investors can get a nice mix of stock upside and dividend income from Qualcomm in the long run.

Tesla is tearing ahead in the electric vehicle market

Tesla is winning big from the growing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). This was evident from the company's second-quarter results that were released on July 20. The company's top line jumped 42% year over year to $16.9 billion, while non- GAAP net income was up 57% to $2.27 per share thanks to fatter margins.

Analysts expect Tesla to maintain its impressive growth in the long run. Its earnings are forecast to increase at 45% a year for the next five years. Tesla can hit such impressive growth targets in the long run, since it reportedly controls more than 70% of the EV market in the U.S., and has been taking steps to increase its production capacity across the globe.

The company expects to produce 1.5 million vehicles this year. In the long run, Tesla aims to increase its annual vehicle deliveries by an average of 50%, so it is not surprising to see why the company is focused on ramping up production capacity at a nice clip. The company has raised its capital spending forecast for 2022 to a range of $6 billion to $8 billion, compared to the earlier range of $5 billion to $7 billion.

All this explains why Tesla's business is expected to boom in the future. So, investors looking to take advantage of the EV boom should consider going long on Tesla before this growth stock soars higher and becomes more expensive.

Find out why Apple is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Our award-winning analyst team has spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Apple is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 27, 2022

Harsh Chauhan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Qualcomm, and Tesla. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Market Plunge: 2 Stock-Split Stocks Begging to Be Bought

A bad first half of 2022 for the S&P 500 hasn’t dampened investor enthusiasm for stock splits. Splits tend to be a bullish signal because they are only necessary after significant share price appreciation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Stocks to Buy Before They Take Off

After a brutal start to the year, the stock market has entered rally mode. Yet, the market has still left plenty of stocks at attractive levels. Wayfair and Domino’s Pizza both offer good value to investors now. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Tsla#Linus Stocks Qcom#Linus Stocks Aapl#Technology Stocks#Growth Stocks#Apple Stock#Apple Earnings#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Spx
Fortune

Chipmakers warn that the chip boom is over—and manufacturers’ frantic stockpiling is partly to blame

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Global chipmaker shares jumped on Thursday after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) reported a record 76.4% increase in second-quarter profit year on year. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which tracks major global chipmakers like Intel Corporation, Qualcomm, ASML Holding, and Nvidia Corporation, as well as TSMC, rose by 1.9%.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Motley Fool

This Dividend-Paying Tech Stock Is a Screaming Buy Right Now

Skyworks Solutions' content gains in premium smartphones helped it deliver solid results last quarter. The chipmaker's largest customer could drive healthy growth in the second half of the year. Skyworks' attractive valuation, sunny prospects, and solid dividend make it a stock worth buying. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
CELL PHONES
US News and World Report

Nasdaq Closes Lower as Chipmaker Micron's Warning Renews Tech Rout

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Nasdaq closed down on Tuesday after a dismal forecast from Micron Technology pulled chip makers and tech stocks lower as investors await U.S. inflation data that could lead the Federal Reserve to further tighten its efforts to curb inflation. High inflation numbers on Wednesday, following...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 Stocks Under $50 to Buy and Hold Forever

ICL Group (ICL): The Israeli company mines chemicals that are used in fertilizers, energy storage and food industries. Photronics (PLAB): The company manufacturers components used in semiconductors found in flat panel displays and integrated circuitry. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC): Rising meat prices have been a serious tailwind for PPC stock....
STOCKS
Benzinga

Did You Miss The Market Bounce? Apple and These 5 Name-Brand Stocks Are All Up 30% From The Bottom

While the jury is still out on whether June 16, 2022, marked a bottom that the markets won't return to this year, stocks have been rallying. The S&P 500 dropped six times in seven sessions amid a widespread sell-off and growing recessionary concerns in response to global central banks' actions to combat increasing inflation following the Federal Reserve's highest rate hike since 1994.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
207K+
Followers
103K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy