Peace Warriors will host discussion with Rep. Danny Davis on teen violence

 2 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Peace Warriors from North Lawndale College Prep will host a conversation on teen violence Wednesday with U.S. Rep. Danny Davis.

The community roundtable begins at 10:30 a.m. at North Lawndale Prep's Collins campus in Douglass Park.

18 students will tell their stories of how violence on Chicago's West Side has impacted their lives.

North Lawndale Prep is the home of the student Peace Makers program. the training prepares teens to spread their message of nonviolence throughout the community.

