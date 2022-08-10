ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lightfoot to release city's 2023 budget forecast Wednesday

By CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will release Chicago's 2023 budget forecast.

That's happening at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Chicago Cultural Center.

The city had a $16.7 billion dollar budget for the 2022 fiscal year -- with about $1.9 billion coming from the American Rescue Plan to help the city recover from the pandemic.

