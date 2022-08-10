Read full article on original website
NIH Director's Blog
MedicalXpress
Researchers study schizophrenia by emulating it in a petri dish
It was one of those coveted moments of serendipity in a scientific career. Angeles Rabadan, Ph.D., left Raju Tomer's lab at Columbia University for the day, but not before storing in an incubator a tiny tube with the few remaining drops of a cell-rich solution. When she returned the next morning, she saw something that made her eyes open wide. "Tiny balls had formed in the tube, and you could see there was something connecting them," said Dr. Rabadan, an associate research neuroscientist in Columbia's Department of Biological Sciences. Residual brain cells in the medium had aggregated overnight into minuscule neural spheres.
Phys.org
Scientists have standardized genome editing terminology
Genome editing can cure diseases, boost food production and open vast new fields of scientific discovery. But to realize its full potential, scientists need to precisely describe the details of their genome editing attempts to one another and the wider world. For instance, if a company is developing a new...
NIH Director's Blog
Monoclonal antibody reduces asthma attacks in urban youth
A monoclonal antibody, mepolizumab, decreased asthma attacks by 27% in Black and Hispanic children and adolescents who have a form of severe asthma, are prone to asthma attacks and live in low-income urban neighborhoods, a National Institutes of Health clinical trial has found. This population has been underrepresented in previous clinical trials of asthma therapeutics. The findings were published today in the journal The Lancet.
MedicalXpress
Researchers create algorithm to help predict cancer risk associated with tumor variants
Vanderbilt researchers have developed an active machine learning approach to predict the effects of tumor variants of unknown significance, or VUS, on sensitivity to chemotherapy. VUS, mutated bits of DNA with unknown impacts on cancer risk, are constantly being identified. The growing number of rare VUS makes it imperative for scientists to analyze them and determine the kind of cancer risk they impart.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Successfully Reconstruct Ancient Genome Using a 600-Year-Old Mummy
Researchers used fragments taken from an Italian mummy to recreate the genome of a centuries-old strain of E. coli. Using fragments taken from a 16th-century mummy’s gallstone, a multinational team headed by scientists from McMaster University and the University of Paris Cité has identified and reconstructed the first ancient E. coli genome.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover a New Horrifying Genetic Disease
A new genetic disease slows down children’s brain development. A new genetic disease that causes some children’s brains to grow abnormally and postpone intellectual development has been discovered by scientists. The majority of people with the disease, which is still so new that it lacks a name, struggle...
Is This Company In A Special Position Even As The COVID-19 Pandemic Affects Cell-Based Therapy Industry?
According to Grand View Research, the global cell therapy market was valued at $7.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5% between 2021 and 2028. The rising number of clinical studies for cell-based therapies and investments in the industry may...
MedicalXpress
The brains of children with autism may not always 'see' body language
Noticing and understanding what it means when a person leans into a conversation or takes a step back and crosses their arms is a vital part of human communication. Researchers at the Del Monte Institute for Neuroscience at the University of Rochester have found that children with autism spectrum disorder may not always process body movements effectively, especially if they are distracted by something else.
PsyPost
Neuroscience research suggests LSD might enhance learning and memory by promoting brain plasticity
New research published in Experimental Neurology provides some initial evidence that the psychedelic substance known as LSD has nootropic properties. The study found that LSD increased markers of neuroplasticity in human brain organoids, increased novelty preference in rats, and improved memory performance in humans. When combined with psychotherapy, psychedelic drugs...
NIH Director's Blog
Spatial multi-omic map of human myocardial infarction
Myocardial infarction is a leading cause of death worldwide1. Although advances have been made in acute treatment, an incomplete understanding of remodelling processes has limited the effectiveness of therapies to reduce late-stage mortality2. Here we generate an integrative high-resolution map of human cardiac remodelling after myocardial infarction using single-cell gene expression, chromatin accessibility and spatial transcriptomic profiling of multiple physiological zones at distinct time points in myocardium from patients with myocardial infarction and controls. Multi-modal data integration enabled us to evaluate cardiac cell-type compositions at increased resolution, yielding insights into changes of the cardiac transcriptome and epigenome through the identification of distinct tissue structures of injury, repair and remodelling. We identified and validated disease-specific cardiac cell states of major cell types and analysed them in their spatial context, evaluating their dependency on other cell types. Our data elucidate the molecular principles of human myocardial tissue organization, recapitulating a gradual cardiomyocyte and myeloid continuum following ischaemic injury. In sum, our study provides an integrative molecular map of human myocardial infarction, represents an essential reference for the field and paves the way for advanced mechanistic and therapeutic studies of cardiac disease.
NIH Director's Blog
Truncated FGFR2 is a clinically actionable oncogene in multiple cancers
Somatic hotspot mutations and structural amplifications and fusions that affect fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (encoded by FGFR2) occur in multiple types of cancer1. However, clinical responses to FGFR inhibitors have remained variable1-9, emphasizing the need to better understand which FGFR2 alterations are oncogenic and therapeutically targetable. Here we apply transposon-based screening10,11 and tumour modelling in mice12,13, and find that the truncation of exon 18 (E18) of Fgfr2 is a potent driver mutation. Human oncogenomic datasets revealed a diverse set of FGFR2 alterations, including rearrangements, E1-E17 partial amplifications, and E18 nonsense and frameshift mutations, each causing the transcription of E18-truncated FGFR2 (FGFR2ΔE18). Functional in vitro and in vivo examination of a compendium of FGFR2ΔE18 and full-length variants pinpointed FGFR2-E18 truncation as single-driver alteration in cancer. By contrast, the oncogenic competence of FGFR2 full-length amplifications depended on a distinct landscape of cooperating driver genes. This suggests that genomic alterations that generate stable FGFR2ΔE18 variants are actionable therapeutic targets, which we confirmed in preclinical mouse and human tumour models, and in a clinical trial. We propose that cancers containing any FGFR2 variant with a truncated E18 should be considered for FGFR-targeted therapies.
Nature.com
The immunobiology and clinical use of genetically engineered porcine hearts for cardiac xenotransplantation
Nature Cardiovascular Research (2022)Cite this article. A summary of the scientific rationale of the advancements that led to the first genetically modified pig-to-human cardiac xenotransplantation is lacking in a complex and rapidly evolving field. Here, we aim to aid the general readership in the understanding of the gradual progression of cardiac (xeno)transplantation research, the immunobiology of cardiac xenotransplantation (including the latest immunosuppression, cardiac preservation and genetic engineering required for successful transplantation) and the regulatory landscape related to the clinical application of cardiac xenotransplantation for people with end-stage heart failure. Finally, we provide an overview of the outcomes and lessons learned from the first genetically modified pig-to-human cardiac heart xenotransplantation.
Phys.org
Scientists discover novel cellular mechanisms behind transcription elongation
Northwestern Medicine investigators have discovered novel mechanisms underlying a specific transcription factor essential for elongation control, the process of synthesizing RNA from DNA, according to findings published in Molecular Cell. "This is another superb molecular study by Dr. Yuki Aoi whom has been systematically dissecting transcription and transcription elongation control...
contagionlive.com
Next Generation Antimalarial MAB Targets Susceptibility of P falciparum
Next generation antimalarial monoclonal antibody is three times more potent than predecessor in preventing parasitemia, stopping parasite replicating. A next generation antimalarial monoclonal antibody (MAB) demonstrated three times the potency of its predecessor in preventing parasitemia by targeting P falciparum sporozoites injected by mosquito before they can replicate, in a phase 1 trial that determined safe and efficacious dosage, and minimum effective serum concentration.
MedicalXpress
FDA recommendations based on new study highlighting serial testing with rapid antigen tests
Findings from a new study led by UMass Chan Medical School researchers are the basis for a safety communication issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Aug. 11 regarding serial use of at-home antigen tests for COVID-19. The study results show that at-home antigen tests are more likely...
Nature.com
Molecular explorations of cancer biology and therapeutics at PDB-101
The Protein Data Bank (PDB) was established in 1971 as the first open-access digital data resource in biology [1]. It currently houses more than 190,000 three-dimensional (3D) structures of biological macromolecules (proteins, DNA, and RNA, and their complexes with one another and small molecule drugs, etc.), providing valuable insights into biochemical and biological function. Now in its 51st year of continuous operations, the PDB has become a leading global resource for experimental data central to discovery across fundamental biology, biomedicine, energy sciences, and bioengineering/biotechnology [2]. By providing open access to 3D structure data for the molecules of life, the PDB archive enables understanding of how normal cell growth is controlled, and how cancer cells bypass these essential controls to proliferate and metastasize. Open access to PDB data also facilitates discovery and development of novel anti-cancer agents, many of which are the product of structure-guided drug design using the tools of macromolecular crystallography [3].
Phys.org
Scientists discover new antiviral defense system in bacteria
Bacteria use a variety of defense strategies to fight off viral infection, and some of these systems have led to groundbreaking technologies, such as CRISPR-based gene-editing. Scientists predict there are many more antiviral weapons yet to be found in the microbial world. A team led by researchers at the Broad...
Nature.com
Strategies for HIV-1 vaccines that induce broadly neutralizing antibodies
After nearly four decades of research, a safe and effective HIV-1 vaccine remains elusive. There are many reasons why the development of a potent and durable HIV-1 vaccine is challenging, including the extraordinary genetic diversity of HIV-1 and its complex mechanisms of immune evasion. HIV-1 envelope glycoproteins are poorly recognized by the immune system, which means that potent broadly neutralizing antibodies (bnAbs) are only infrequently induced in the setting of HIV-1 infection or through vaccination. Thus, the biology of HIV-1"“host interactions necessitates novel strategies for vaccine development to be designed to activate and expand rare bnAb-producing B cell lineages and to select for the acquisition of critical improbable bnAb mutations. Here we discuss strategies for the induction of potent and broad HIV-1 bnAbs and outline the steps that may be necessary for ultimate success.
Study Using NanoString’s GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler Featured on the Cover of Nature Genetics
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today announced a peer-reviewed paper published in Nature Genetics using the GeoMx Human Whole Transcriptome Atlas (WTA) to construct a high-resolution molecular landscape of pancreatic cancer. This paper, along with a tissue image generated using the GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP), is featured on the cover of the August 2022 edition of Nature Genetics. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005149/en/ A tissue image generated using NanoString’s GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP) is on the cover of Nature Genetics. (Graphic: Business Wire)
