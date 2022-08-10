Where the Jets can turn after being exposed by Mekhi Becton injury calamity

I have coached my kids’ baseball and softball teams for a few years now. I am a coach who likes to get every kid into the game and not leave anyone stuck playing the outfield.

You are reminded of one truism when you try to sneak in a kid at second base for a few innings when they don’t actually belong there: The ball will find them.

Always.

On Monday, the ball found the Jets. General manager Joe Douglas did a solid job this offseason of improving the roster, but he left some holes. One glaring hole was backup tackle. With two starting tackles each coming off of knee surgery, including one who has struggled to stay on the field during his entire career, Douglas rolled the dice by entering training camp with Conor McDermott and Chuma Edoga as his top backups.

That gamble came back to bite him on Monday when Mekhi Becton limped off the field after reinjuring his right knee. A right knee injury cost him all but one game last season . The Jets have not officially said Becton will be out for the season, but coach Robert Saleh said Becton likely is done .

GM Joe Douglas’ offseason roster moves didn’t include adding a reliable backup tackle, and now the Jets are forced to scramble. Noah K. Murray

The Jets are now in scramble mode at the position. The good news for Douglas is he has a month to go before the Jets play a game that counts. There are options out there, but anyone who is still available in August is available for a reason.

In hindsight — and to be clear, this is hindsight — the Jets would have been wise to draft Ickey Ekwonu at No. 4 overall in April as an insurance policy at tackle. But no one can rip Douglas for taking Sauce Gardner , which filled a separate need at cornerback.

Douglas could not fill every hole on the Jets roster this offseason. There were simply too many. In light of recent events, backup tackle now stands out.

So where do the Jets go from here?

They have had a very public flirtation with Duane Brown . He was on the sideline during the Green and White Scrimmage on Saturday, and Saleh said there is mutual interest in signing him.

It seemed the Jets and free-agent tackle Duane Brown initially weren’t aligned on contract terms after his weekend visit. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

“He looks great, he’s in phenomenal shape,” Douglas said Monday on WFAN. “Obviously wheels are in motion. We’ll see how things work out.”

That no deal has been reached yet is probably an indication that the two sides disagree on compensation. Though Brown has a great resume, he is going to be 37 years old before the season starts and could be looking to get paid as if he is still in his prime. The Jets surely prefer a cheap deal with incentives.

Brown does not come without questions. Signing any player at 37 is scary. Remember: The Jets went down this road with Ryan Kalil in training camp in 2019, and it did not work out . Plus, Brown has played left tackle for his entire 15-year career. Would you now move George Fant back to right tackle after pumping him up for his play at left tackle all offseason? That will displease Fant, who is seeking a contract extension.

Here are a few other possibilities for the Jets:

Andre Dillard: The Eagles reportedly have been interested in trading him this offseason. Douglas was part of the Philadelphia front office in 2019 when Dillard was drafted in the first round. He has started just nine games in three years for Philly, and Howie Roseman is always looking to make a deal.

Eagles tackle Andre Dillard, a former first-round pick, has been available in trade talks. Getty Images

Teven Jenkins: The 2021 Bears second-round pick may be as injury-riddled as Becton is. He had a back injury last year that limited him to 157 snaps. The GM who drafted him (Ryan Pace) is gone in Chicago, and Jenkins had a mysterious absence during the first week of training camp that led to trade speculation. It would be a risky move, but he was highly though of coming out of college.

Eric Fisher: The former No. 1 overall pick is a free agent after spending one season with the Colts. The 31-year-old is not the player he once was, but could be an option.

Bryan Bulaga: Another injury risk. The 33-year-old played just one game last season for the Chargers. If healthy, he is a professional who was one of the league’s best pass blockers during his prime.

Bryan Bulaga is a proven veteran option who has struggled to stay healthy. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jason Peters: The 40-year-old played for the Bears last year, and ranked as the 22nd-best tackle by Pro Football Focus. He said in a radio interview last month that he still wants to play . Douglas knows Peters from his days with the Eagles. There may not be much left in the tank, but the Jets could try to squeeze out the last few drops.

One of the tricky parts of covering training-camp practices is it depends on perspective whether you think it is the offense playing well and the defense playing poorly or vice versa.

One such battle occurred Tuesday at practice. Zach Wilson was sacked eight times during the team drills. On one hand, this appears to be a terrible sign for the offensive line. But you can also look at it as the Jets defensive line showing why it will be the strength of the team.

When Zach Wilson gets sacked in practice, it can be difficult to know where to assign credit or blame. Bill Kostroun

We’ll know more next week when the Jets practice with the Falcons in Florham Park. It will be telling to see the Jets match up with another team in a full practice, especially a team they should be better than. Once we see the Jets face another team, we’ll know whether the offensive line needs work or the defensive line is just that good.

There are not too many coaches in Jets history who have had much success. All you have to do is take a look at the franchise’s top 10 in regular-season wins to see that. Here is the list:

1. Weeb Ewbank, 1963-73: 71 wins (2 playoff wins)

2. Joe Walton, 1983-89: 53 (1)

3. Rex Ryan, 2009-14: 46 (4)

4. Herm Edwards, 2001-05: 39 (2)

5. Walt Michaels, 1977-82: 39 (2)

6. Bill Parcells, 1997-99: 29 (1)

7. Bruce Coslet, 1990-93: 26 (0)

8. Todd Bowles, 2015-18: 24 (0)

9. Eric Mangini, 2006-08: 23 (0)

10. Sammy Baugh, 1960-61: 14 (0)

Source: Pro Football Reference